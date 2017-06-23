The Book To Read Next, Based On Your Favorite Childhood Classic!
Loved: 'Anne Of Green Gables'
Then you should read: Maud by Melanie Fishbane
About: Fourteen-year-old Lucy Maud Montgomery—Maud to her friends—has a dream: to go to college and, just like her idol, Louisa May Alcott, become a writer. But living with her grandparents on Prince Edward Island, she worries that this dream will never come true. Her grandfather has strong opinions about a woman’s place in the world, and they do not include spending good money on college. Luckily, she has a teacher to believe in her, and good friends to support her, including Nate, the Baptist minister’s stepson and the smartest boy in the class. If only he weren’t a Baptist; her Presbyterian grandparents would never approve. Then again, Maud isn’t sure she wants to settle down with a boy—her dreams of being a writer are much more important.
Life changes for Maud when she goes out West to live with her father and his new wife and daughter. Her new home offers her another chance at love, as well as attending school, but tensions increase as Maud discovers her stepmother’s plans for her, which threaten Maud’s future—and her happiness—forever.
Loved: 'Alice In Wonderland'
Then you should read: Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova
About: Nothing says Happy Birthday like summoning the spirits of your dead relatives.
Alex is a bruja, the most powerful witch in a generation...and she hates magic. At her Deathday celebration, Alex performs a spell to rid herself of her power. But it backfires. Her whole family vanishes into thin air, leaving her alone with Nova, a brujo boy she can't trust. A boy whose intentions are as dark as the strange marks on his skin.
The only way to get her family back is to travel with Nova to Los Lagos, a land in-between, as dark as Limbo and as strange as Wonderland...
Loved: 'The Baby-Sitter's Club'?
Then you should read: Ten Girls To Watch by Charity Shumway
About: Like so many other recent graduates, Dawn West is trying to make her way in New York City. She's got an ex-boyfriend she can't quite stop seeing, a roommate who views rent checks and basic hygiene as optional, and a writing career that's gotten as far as penning an online lawn care advice column.
So when Dawn lands a job tracking down the past winners of Charm magazine's "Ten Girls to Watch" contest, she's thrilled. After all, she's being paid to interview hundreds of fascinating women: once outstanding college students, they have gone on to become mayors, opera singers, and air force pilots. As Dawn gets to know their life stories, she'll discover that success, love, and friendship can be found in the most unexpected of places. Most importantly, she'll learn that while those who came before us can be role models, ultimately, we each have to create our own happy ending.
Loved: 'Goosebumps'?
Then you should read: Through The Woods by Emily Carroll
About: Discover a terrifying world in the woods in this collection of five hauntingly beautiful graphic stories that includes the online webcomic sensation “His Face All Red,” in print for the first time.
Journey through the woods in this sinister, compellingly spooky collection that features four brand-new stories and one phenomenally popular tale in print for the first time. These are fairy tales gone seriously wrong, where you can travel to “Our Neighbor’s House”—though coming back might be a problem. Or find yourself a young bride in a house that holds a terrible secret in “A Lady’s Hands Are Cold.” You might try to figure out what is haunting “My Friend Janna,” or discover that your brother’s fiancée may not be what she seems in “The Nesting Place.” And of course you must revisit the horror of “His Face All Red,” the breakout webcomic hit that has been gorgeously translated to the printed page.
Already revered for her work online, award-winning comic creator Emily Carroll’s stunning visual style and impeccable pacing is on grand display in this entrancing anthology, her print debut.
Book Post??
I also heard that her non-Anne books are good?
Same. I read summaries on Wikipedia & didn't think much of them
Ugh, I think I was like her when I was a kid because I read ~grown up books~ so I emulated the language.
Now my speech pattern is 50% swearing, 30% of "mmm what was that word?" and the rest are random sounds and telling my dog I'm going to throw him some water on him if he doesn't stop barking.
I caved and bought All The Missing Girls because it wasn't gonna be checked out to me in time for my book club meeting about it on Sunday. It's okay so far but I'm worried I'll be lost because the writing contrivance has it go backwards in time.
Also that Ten Girls to Watch book sounds good.
Edited at 2017-06-22 10:55 pm (UTC)
The casting there is pretty perfect.
unpopular opinion
Anyway, right now I'm reading Auntie Mame and the books are hilarious. Kind of worried that the movie won't be as good as the books are. After that, gonna tear into the final John Wayne Cleaver book. That series has been super fun.
Finally: If you wanna follow me on goodreads, https://www.goodreads.com/NautilusCapt
My favourite book as a kid was Little House in the Big Woods, and the others, by Laura Ingalls. We did a family trip to some of the sites lmao it was fun
Any similar recommendations?
I also rented Bridget Jones's Baby and Bad Moms