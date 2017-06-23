The Book To Read Next, Based On Your Favorite Childhood Classic!

I tried reading Anne of Green Gables this year and Anne is sooooooooooooo annoyingggggggg. Pollyanna >>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

I heard the books get better as they go on, but I've never read them - just seen the mini series.



I also heard that her non-Anne books are good? Reply

.... but I've never read them - just seen the mini series.



Same. I read summaries on Wikipedia & didn't think much of them Reply

i saw that this was a book post and i assumed you were the OP! lol Reply

LOL, she is but she's also adorable.



Ugh, I think I was like her when I was a kid because I read ~grown up books~ so I emulated the language.

Now my speech pattern is 50% swearing, 30% of "mmm what was that word?" and the rest are random sounds and telling my dog I'm going to throw him some water on him if he doesn't stop barking. Reply

I tried to read it when I was little, I always hated the books, I've never understood why people think they're so greeat Reply

AOGG can be hard because she is SO.OVER.THE.TOP. as any child would be, but she calms down and gets more mature in the later books. Her character growth in book 5 is a great arc and of course book 8 doesn't focus on her but middle aged!Anne is probably my fav. I reread the series at least once a year (or I try to) and I notice I start later in the series as I grow older. Reply

lies Reply

Yay book post!



I caved and bought All The Missing Girls because it wasn't gonna be checked out to me in time for my book club meeting about it on Sunday. It's okay so far but I'm worried I'll be lost because the writing contrivance has it go backwards in time.



Also that Ten Girls to Watch book sounds good.



Edited at 2017-06-22 10:55 pm (UTC) Reply

I never actually read The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe but I did read Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire and I really loved it. It was simple, easy to read but it brought you right into that world...made up of other worlds. Reply

I'm trying to read Emma, and it's so boring. Reply

I caught a bit of the movie on TV the other day and oh my God is she a total know-it-all judgmental asshole or is my Goop-hating ass clouding my judgement? Reply

she is (and I say that in a loving way), but also what are you doing watching the lesser version of Emma when the Romola Garai adaptation exists Reply

I haven't seen the movie; I was thinking if I watched that it might help me get into the book, but maybe not Reply

Emma is annoying but I do think GOOP played up that aspect of the character because they thought it was good comedy. I think her portrayal is fair but I prefer both Romola Garai's or Alicia Silverstone's Cher because I find both do a better job of balancing the warmth. Reply

She is.



The casting there is pretty perfect. Reply

Persuasion is the best Austen Reply

i loved BSC so much as a kid. that series really got me into reading. i'm reading "the untethered soul" at the moment but nothing is really keeping my attention. i may re-read "valley of the dolls" just because. i bought the anniversary edition the other day just because i loved the cover and the pink pages so much. lol. i just finished "american girls" and it was alright. nothing what i expected though. Reply

I just read Valley of the Dolls for the first time and loved it :) Reply

have you seen the horrendous but so bad it's good movie? it's one of my favorites. so damn campy. Reply

Try 'Peyton Place'. Its also a damn mess, so good. Reply

The BSC books were my life as a kid and pre-teen. I only quit reading them right before high school when one of my friends sat me down and literally began reading the first Harry Potter book to me to get me off them. Reply

I gave Kristy's Big Idea to my 11 year old niece and now she's hooked. I hope they help her get into reading like they did with me. Reply

Parent

I still have all my BSC. I keep debating on giving them away or selling them but two of my friends have little girls and I might just hang on to them and share the love with a new generation. Reply

Parent

Gilberrrttttttt Reply

Anyway, right now I'm reading Auntie Mame and the books are hilarious. Kind of worried that the movie won't be as good as the books are. After that, gonna tear into the final John Wayne Cleaver book. That series has been super fun.



Anyway, right now I'm reading Auntie Mame and the books are hilarious. Kind of worried that the movie won't be as good as the books are. After that, gonna tear into the final John Wayne Cleaver book. That series has been super fun.

Finally: If you wanna follow me on goodreads, I've been reading a lot of fantasy books this year. I still have more lined up, but I've plowed through a couple and or tried out the first book in a few. While they may not be for me, they could be for you? If you have any questions, or looking for a new fantasy book (YA too), hit me up. Give me some examples of what you like in urban fantasy/high fantasy/epic fantasy and I'll give you some titles. https://www.goodreads.com/NautilusCapt Reply

I've never read Auntie Mame but I love the movie. Reply

So far that's 2/2 people who say the movie is awesome. Gonna give it a go after I finish the second book! Reply

Parent

Ten Girls to Watch sounds interesting, I'd give it a try.



My favourite book as a kid was Little House in the Big Woods, and the others, by Laura Ingalls. We did a family trip to some of the sites lmao it was fun Reply

I loved Little House in the Big Woods and On the Banks of Plum Creek the best. As a kid, I would look at an atlas and try to find the towns where Laura lived. So cool that you got to see the sites. Reply

I finished reading Shades of Milk and Honey (think Pride and Prejudice + magic) and thought it was a fun and easy summer read. Now I'm waiting for my library to get the next book in the series. Reply

never heard of it, but the goodreads summary had me at "Pride and Prejudice meets Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell" Reply

What? Never heard of it but this sounds like an amazing combo. Reply

I was v disappointed in this book, didn't like it at all and it should have been right up my alley Reply

Same here. But not as disappointed as I was in The Magicians (as I will say forever and ever, amen). Reply

This description sounds so intriguing! Added to my tbr Reply

I just read that series recently, and it was so good! Reply

you've sold me on this, i added it to my goodreads lol Reply

i'm reading station eleven and i'm liking it so far.



Any similar recommendations? Reply

the dog stars by peter heller feels like an extension of that universe, like if someone in a different place had survived the illness as well. though on the downside, it's a male POV and he can be a little too Gary Stu Reply

it isn't apocalyptic but in terms of the haunting, beautiful prose, and that sort of loneliness that exists with loss, I'd recommend Exit West by Mohsin Hamid. Reply

just finished 'One of Us Is Lying'. quite liked it Reply

I was so very, very close in buying this book yesterday. glad to know it was good! Reply

I'm reading Difficult Women by Roxanne Gay and it's not at all what I expected. Very depressing and the title is misleading. Reply

books of my childhood/teenage years ♥ Reply

I went to the library today to pick up a hold book and then I had to leave right away because I kept picking up books that looked interesting. I also donated ten dollars to the library and they told me I should pick up some books from the front that were for sale so I picked up a Murder, She Wrote book for fun



I also rented Bridget Jones's Baby and Bad Moms Reply

I'm going to read Every Heart a Doorway when I finish the book I'm reading now (A Thousand Words for Stranger by Julie E. Czerneda) Reply

