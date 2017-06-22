The spoilers for tomorrow are insane!!! And to find out the reunion was filmed after, it makes since why some of the queens were not having iT!



I'm still living for Trinity saying "the true winner is the fan favorite" Reply

I think the reunion was filmed the next day. I can't wait for tomorrow. I know someone who went to the live show so I already know which queens are the top 2 and I'm lowkey mad because one of them doesn't deserve it. Reply

Based on your comment, I'm going to assume [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Queen Shea doesn't win. Spoil me please. I haven't watched since episode 2 and don't care enough to catch up.Based on your comment, I'm going to assume Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The top 4 are Shea, Sasha, Trinity and Peppermint. Long story short, the finale is gonna be a lip sync battle thing. It's gonna be Shea vs Sasha and Trinity vs Peppermint. Shea and Trinity lose their lip syncs, so Sasha and Peppermint are the top 2 and both got filmed getting the crown like always and we won't know who really won until tomorrow, but people think that Peppermint is going to win because she has a documentary coming out soon, which is unfair because she only won one challenge during the whole season while the others won more. Like, why bother winning challenges if at the end everything is going to be decided thanks to a lip sync? Reply

Yasss! If the spoilers are true (and from the promos it looks like it is) it'll be such a mess. Part of me is disappointed because why bother even trying that hard as long as you can get in the top four but part of me is looking forward to the drama from both the queens and the fandom. Reply

the shade was thick when trinity said that lmao

im hoping peppermint wins i cant deal with sasha Reply

this is a BOP!💃💃💃 Reply

i caught up on the whole season so far yday/today and omg im excited for the finale

watching drag race always helps me believe in myself a little more tbh



Edited at 2017-06-22 10:44 pm (UTC) Reply

this is a BOP. the queen we need but don't deserve Reply

Well... I like Vixen's verse and her voice goes with the song's aesthetic/look/title.



Edited at 2017-06-22 10:55 pm (UTC) Reply

was this shot inside a shipping container?



slay either way Reply

this was cute Reply

the vixen stole the show.



shea looked busted at the finale. girl to save your worse look for the very end...michelle must have been combusting inside. Reply

Can someone fill me in on the drama with Valentina ?? Reply

bitch was smart and calculating, faked she didn't know the words to the song, stole the show from everyone including past season's winners by refusing to remove her mask during lipsync and having a stand off with ru, left everyone bitter and hateful they didn't think of it first, gets crowned as miss congeniality at the reunion, steals the show yet again by having pretty much the entire episode dedicated to her, gets re-crowned as a fan favorite and ultimately the real winner of season 9.



Edited at 2017-06-22 11:18 pm (UTC) Reply

She's the only one people will remember tbh. And her fans are psychotic so she's going to be fine. The other queens....not so much Reply

That's an creative alternative take on what actually happened. Reply

Apparently she has super shitty fans who harassed Shea and Nina - including throwing racist slurs at them all over social media - and kept quiet the whole time despite everyone being fully aware of what was happening. She only acknowledged it on the reunion when prompted and even then she kind of tried to explain it away that her fans were part of an under-represented minority (because gay black men who do drag are so mainstream???) and she was basically the modern day Selena. It also came out that her entire schtick on the show was just an act - apparently she's really manipulative and a bit of an asshole in her real. She and Farrah were close on the show but she ghosted her after the show and basically told her to shut up when she brought it up at the reunion. Reply

Should I stop Pabllo Vittar for this? Reply

lmao this was good! Reply

lol op a frozen comment? i must have touched a nerve. Reply

I didn't froze anything? I don't even know how to do that. Reply

lol it must have been the mod then. Reply

This aesthetic reminds me of this iconic video:

The hook from this sounds super similar to the hook in this:

Reply

I'm so over this season and every single one of the queens who competed. Shea was probably the only queen who served some looks but in a past season she still would have been sent home by the top 5. She strikes me as extraordinarily fake and she has no personality (as do any of the other "polished" queens). Reply

