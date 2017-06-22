June 22nd, 2017, 05:37 pm viudanegra Shea Couleé - Cocky [ft. Lila Star + The Vixen] sourceI love this video's whole aesthetic. Tagged: music video, new music post, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5454 comments Add comment
I'm still living for Trinity saying "the true winner is the fan favorite"
Based on your comment, I'm going to assume [Spoiler (click to open)]Queen Shea doesn't win.
im hoping peppermint wins i cant deal with sasha
watching drag race always helps me believe in myself a little more tbh
slay either way
shea looked busted at the finale. girl to save your worse look for the very end...michelle must have been combusting inside.
The hook from this sounds super similar to the hook in this: