Filming on Avengers: Infinity War may not be going smoothly



- Despite all the chummy photos on social media among cast, Infinity War's production hasn't been going as smoothly as planned
- LaineyGossip reports it's been a "stressful production" and "things aren't running quite as smoothly as they have in the past" due to the sheer size of the movie
- On the bright side, Chris Evans will have a new look in Infinity War (lumberjack beard!), which is likely why he hasn't appeared in many of the cast photos that have been circulating

