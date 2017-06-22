Filming on Avengers: Infinity War may not be going smoothly
Awesome Facial Hair Bros unite on Avengers: Infinity War, which is a SUPER stressful production. https://t.co/DmKAACM8I4 @LaineyGossip— Sarah (@Cinesnark) June 22, 2017
- Despite all the chummy photos on social media among cast, Infinity War's production hasn't been going as smoothly as planned
- LaineyGossip reports it's been a "stressful production" and "things aren't running quite as smoothly as they have in the past" due to the sheer size of the movie
- On the bright side, Chris Evans will have a new look in Infinity War (lumberjack beard!), which is likely why he hasn't appeared in many of the cast photos that have been circulating
My guess is the problem is sheer logistics between the sets and size of the cast.