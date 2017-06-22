Filming on Avengers: Infinity War may not be going smoothly

YASS BEARDED CAP Reply

Mte, I'm so happy. Reply

It's one of the few things that I care/am excited about in this conglomerate marvel soup lmao.



It's gonna be glorious omw. Reply

literally all my steeb dreams come true Reply

It's obvious but I'm so happy for bearded!Cap. Reply

let's go let's do this let's go let's do this Reply

Ok that makes sense about him not being in pics because of the beard. Reply

sis I finally bought the cw bucky cutout



I don't know why i do these things lololol Reply

Ummmm, pics?!



And lmao, so many of my Marvel purchases are "I have no real use for this and too much stuff already, but I need it for reasons." Reply

I'm ready for lumbercap Reply

Wonder Woman got them SHOOK.



Also I'd love to be rimmed by bearded cap. Reply

So am i to guess he's Nomad now? Reply

I mean, of course it's gonna be more stressful. They have like 100 characters. Reply

lol mte Reply

For real. I can't even imagine what it's going to look like onscreen, let alone having to wrangle all of the actors and their various availabilities. I'm glad it's not my problem to deal with. Reply

mte Reply

Seriously, having an elaborate cast with so many ~big stars~ seems like a logistical nightmare - it takes one temper tantrum for a day's filming to be fucked. Reply

Someone at LaineyGossip must be bored to think that this is real gossip that needs to be reported. Reply

MTE - this was always gonna be a clusterfuck. Reply

They finished Black Panther and then moved right to this one, both Ant Man 2 and Avengers 4 start filming in July and then Captain Marvel films in January. Their plate is ridiculously full when it comes to logistics I'd imagine. Reply

It's getting to be like herding cats. Reply

With so many people, I'd be surprised if it wasnt. What's the budget for this thing. I'm guessing some people are being paid less depending on if it's their debut movie or not.



but i'm also here for reading about how Disney's child franchises may actually be getting some BTS personality that won't make it to the screen.



Edited at 2017-06-22 10:14 pm (UTC) Reply

its gonna be a mess Reply

BEARDED CAP, YES. (but hopefully if things are going bad, they will calm down) Reply

Infinity War starting to look like a Pretty Cure All Stars movie. Reply

Good Reply

renner4real - even his Insta handle is douchey. Reply

his social media accounts are hilarious, dude does not know how hashtags work Reply

i'm pretty sure he's filming two movies at once rn, i think this is for *sigh* tag Reply

all i want is gamora and/or nebula to kill thanos but of course, it's gonna be one of the white, bearded ones. sigh. Reply

Nebula went to the top of my Most Deserving of Killing Thanos list after Vol 2 tbh. Gamora can be there for moral support as she inflicts the killing blow. Reply

Right? She at least deserves the final blow. Reply

maybe gamora has the chance first and then turns to nebula realizing it should be her, thanos strikes gamora and then nebula kills him. gamora is fine and then they call each other sister for the first time and actually mean it and they go back into space with the rest of the crew ad never go to earth again. Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if it ends with Cap picking up Thor's hammer to use against Thanos. Reply

I can't believe we're actually getting bearded cap :') Reply

that's bc bendydick and rdj are on set together and those egos are just too big Reply

Cumberbatch's got a good set rep, actually. Same for everyone but RDJ.



My guess is the problem is sheer logistics between the sets and size of the cast. Reply

you're probably right. i just don't like him lol Reply

ontd's white faves <3 Reply

