ONTD Original: 10 cringe worthy scenes from Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman script
In 2006 Joss Whedon (future director of Batgirl) was hired to write a Wonder Woman script. Indie Ground Films decided to leak the script this week and to no ones surprise its completely sexist. Here are a few excerpts...
1. Movie opens with
2. When the script finally gets to Diana...
3. Hyppolyte...hot for a broad over 40
4. It's a bird...It's a plane...It's...a scantily clad female
5. More male gaze throughout
6. You're not a real heroine until you get called a "whore" and "bitch"
7. Diana does a sexy dance because...reasons
8. Queerbaiting
9. Etta Candy hew? Meet your new fave characters "Hooker" & "The Girlfriend"
10. Steve mansplaining
source
I legit lol'd there. This is really gross, And this dialogue "It's like Christmas" shut the fuck up.
I watched the 2009 version and it's really odd.
"A swan. A swan. True story."
Edited at 2017-06-22 10:22 pm (UTC)
like dude the movie has literally shown me NOTHING to justify why she should see the good in humanity. not even you. you tried to get her drunk.
pls keep joss whedon away from all my faves forever (still not over how he treated my fave Natasha in avengers 2)
and now he has my bb
Grody script, Joss.
Edited at 2017-06-22 09:39 pm (UTC)
This really is what he does, ugh
tldr it bums me out because I have been such a fan of his work in the past but he hasn't grown with the times at all and bought into his own hype as a feminist too much
Fuck off, Whedon.
Keep him far away from female characters for life please. I'm still not over his most recent fuckery that was AoU Natasha Romanoff. The DCEU is starting to look up now that Wonder Woman has saved it. Don't do this to them.
I'm even more grateful we got Patty for this movie and the sequel.