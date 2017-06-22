ONTD Original: 10 cringe worthy scenes from Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman script

He's doing Batgirl right? Reply

and the rest (no one really knows how much that is) of Justice League Reply

Steve mansplaining *three pages*



It's a bird...It's a plane...It's...a scantily clad female





I legit lol'd there. This is really gross, And this dialogue "It's like Christmas" shut the fuck up.



I watched the 2009 version and it's really odd. Reply

I remember liking the 2009 animated movie, but I haven't seen it since 2009.



"A swan. A swan. True story." Reply

the 2009 movie is amazing if you press mute every time Steve Trevor is about to talk



Edited at 2017-06-22 10:22 pm (UTC)

he goes on a rant about "oh your people just left us instead of trying to help" or some shit.

like dude the movie has literally shown me NOTHING to justify why she should see the good in humanity. not even you. you tried to get her drunk. Reply

yikes @ this whole script, but i'm not surprised.



pls keep joss whedon away from all my faves forever (still not over how he treated my fave Natasha in avengers 2) Reply

my coworker said she enjoyed the Natasha storyline and the Natasha/Banner thing. She's fucking heinous. Reply

and now he has my bb

dfl;jk\s;\f\fdand now he has my bb Reply

stay safe, babs Reply

Just gonna escape and say that in some alternate universe, the script is good Reply

This just makes me grateful that this fool didn't have a hand in that animated killing joke adaptation Reply

Right? I wonder just how bad this can get bc jfc can we not. Reply

jesus christ Reply

What the ever loving fuck?? Ugh he is such a fake feminist dipshit I can't. Reply

Ugh, I couldn't even make it through this post. I hate everything Reply

perfect icon usage Reply

Joss ain't shit. The media and his fangirls call him feminist, but he loves making his female characters objects, then having us pity them as he breaks them. Either that, or they're secondary characters and are unfuckable for one reason or another.



Grody script, Joss.



Edited at 2017-06-22 09:39 pm (UTC)

then having us pity them as he breaks them



This really is what he does, ugh Reply

The problem with joss's work, imo, is that he was so lauded early in his career for being a ~feminist hero, which to a certain extent he was for the times. Buffy was amazing, in her cultural context. But since he got so much validation for so long on that, he's never felt the need to grow or reassess his brand of feminism, and writers/directors who started off way worse than him have evolved past him. What was progressive in 1997 is outdated in 2017, and as much as I wish the aou backlash was enough to get that through his head and force him to rethink, I doubt it was.



tldr it bums me out because I have been such a fan of his work in the past but he hasn't grown with the times at all and bought into his own hype as a feminist too much

This is so accurate. Reply

really good points. I think you sum something about him that I hadnt been able to pin point. JW, what would you update from Buffy's character to make her more current in 2017? Reply

this was a great articulation of how i feel Reply

This is perfectly put and exactly how I feel about Joss. I can never straight up hate him like many do, but I am disappointed that he hasn't evolved. Reply

I've noticed this pattern before, but you've described it so succinctly. Thank you. Reply

You put it perfectly. Also, I feel like his characters end up sex obsessed. Reply

yeah, good luck with him DC Reply

But he's a feminist! He created Buffy! He loves writing women!~



Fuck off, Whedon. Reply

White girls who punch things! Feminism! Reply

Get a loaf of this guy Reply

I don't even want a slice of him. Reply

Underrated comment Reply

lmao Reply

"Get your skank ass offame while I'm doing business!" Reply

lol mte Reply

ugh, just the though of that character being named "The Girlfriend". bc that is such appropriate behaviour for a gf. TBH I'd have preferred her to be labeled as 'Skank'. why be coy about these things? Reply

Keep him far away from female characters for life please. I'm still not over his most recent fuckery that was AoU Natasha Romanoff. The DCEU is starting to look up now that Wonder Woman has saved it. Don't do this to them. Reply

This makes me wanna cry Reply

