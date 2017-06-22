WW

ONTD Original: 10 cringe worthy scenes from Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman script



In 2006 Joss Whedon (future director of Batgirl) was hired to write a Wonder Woman script. Indie Ground Films decided to leak the script this week and to no ones surprise its completely sexist. Here are a few excerpts...



1. Movie opens with Wonder Woman Steve. The first "she" mentioned? A plane.



2. When the script finally gets to Diana...



3. Hyppolyte...hot for a broad over 40



4. It's a bird...It's a plane...It's...a scantily clad female



5. More male gaze throughout





6. You're not a real heroine until you get called a "whore" and "bitch"




7. Diana does a sexy dance because...reasons



8. Queerbaiting



9. Etta Candy hew? Meet your new fave characters "Hooker" & "The Girlfriend"





10. Steve mansplaining





