Harles and Pammy

Fashion Post! How Hilary Duff's Style Has Changed Since Becoming a Mother

Hilary Duff (turning 30 this year \o/) tells Yahoo! Canada Style, “I do the high-brow/low-brow thing. I tend to wear plainer things, not such printed stuff, and I love accessories.”



Lizzie McGuire changed her hair on the regular, with crimps, braids, colours, and clips galore — with a closet most likely dedicate to her embellished jeans alone.



Hilary jokes: “I had no less than two sets of chopsticks in my hair at all times.”



Since becoming a parent: “My everyday vibe is jeans and shorts. If I’m getting ready for an event or have some sort of work dinner I tend to dress a little sharper. And I like things that have structure — I’m only 5’2″ so I dress very specifically because I’m so short.”

She's a fan of Victoria Beckham, saying she “makes dresses that fit me well if I have to dress up.”

The difference between Kelsey's (her character on 'Younger') style and her own: “I love what I wear on the show but it’s a lot more fussy than what I wear in real life; Kelsey wears brighter colors, more prints, and tighter clothes. I don’t necessarily put in the effort to dress like that every day. I have a 5-year-old! Kelsey is way more put together and louder than I am.”


Hilary Duff as Kelsey Peters on the set of 'Younger'

How having a 5 year old son has impacted her day-to-day style: “I wear flats every day of my life now. I never thought I’d be that person. It happened slowly, but all of a sudden all I was wearing were little heeled booties, and now I’m just like straight flats and it’s awesome. I wear high heeled shoes for minimum 14 hours a day when I’m on set, which is actually really hurting my feet. Gotta give this old girl a break!”



Her latest shoe obsession: “I’ve recently gotten into a clog obsession. I never thought it would happen to me but everyone in New York wears clogs and I’ve totally stepped on the number 6 clog train. It’s an addiction. I own like three pairs, I’m very much a clog owner.”

Hilary also talks about her son Luca's style, which can be read at the source.



“I definitely care, I think about outfits. I get excited when I feel like I look cute and I’ve gotten more than 15 minutes to get ready.”



Yahoo! Canada Style // Hilary Duff's Instagram // Hilary Duff Fan Instagram
How has your style changed over the years?
Tagged: , , , ,