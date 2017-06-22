Fashion Post! How Hilary Duff's Style Has Changed Since Becoming a Mother

i love her but she can step it up a notch IMO

on a side note what does lies mehr mean!? /legitasking Reply

Thread

Link

lol i love ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This and Limited Too severely informed my middle school fashion augh Reply

Thread

Link

I lived for Limited Too omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too!!! I remember when my mom got paid and would take me out there for those popcorn tops. My ass was fucking color coordinated to a T lol. Actually I still coordinate but in neutrals so I guess I have them to thank for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to girl scout camp one summer with a girl whose entire wardrobe was from Limited Too and I was so jealous of her #Looks but my mom only ever let me get like 3 things from there because they were like too flashy or hip or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How has your style changed over the years?



Lordt.

Wore baggy pants and fubu in middle school

I remember some sparkly silver baggy pants I wore a lot. And Hawaiian shirts or similar shirts with Chinese characters. Lmao



High school I wore mostly black and tight cloths. Only black guy at my school who dressed like that. My best friend was full on goth but there was no way I could get away with what she did. :(



In college I was broke so bought t shirts with comic book characters from target / other graphic tees~



Now as a wage slave I wear collared shirts or button ups since it's required for work. And it's morphed into what I wear on the daily basis.



I have no style atm and put in zero effort tbh!!



Edited at 2017-06-22 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





A post shared by COCO (@coco_pinkprincess) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:19am PDT





But really I've been wearing variations of the same outfit my whole life. I am a cartoon character IRL. I turned 30 this year and all I want to do is dress like @coco_pinkprincessBut really I've been wearing variations of the same outfit my whole life. I am a cartoon character IRL. Reply

Thread

Link

I've always thought she is like the perfect woman. not to sound all male gazey, but she has the most amaaaazing body. I'd kill to look like that!! Reply

Thread

Link

For my first day of middle school circa 2001 I wanted to look EXTRA cute so I work a seanjohn shirt with yellow writing, neon yellow fubu track pants, and red/white/blue tommy hilfiger tennis shoes and you couldn't convince me that i didn't look good.



also Miranda had the more iconic style on Lizzie Mcguire



Edited at 2017-06-22 10:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

her lizzie mcguire style was fucking iconic. all of my friends tried to emulate it lol Reply

Thread

Link

she looks so beautiful, damn

i wonder if she's still besties w leah miller, i havent seen her in years Reply

Thread

Link

my style rn is currently under armour heat gear yoga pants and tshirts lmfao bc i cant be fuckin bothered in this H E A T Reply

Thread

Link

Literally the only colours I have in my closet are various shades of dark blue. I fucking hate shopping because if it's not blue, I won't buy it, and there's only so many clothes that come in blue. It's so weird, but it's my comfort colour. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, i basically only wear blue, gray, green, brown, and black. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God my style has changed so much. I actually have style now lol. I used to be super inspired by Hilary/Lizzie as a teen but I would wear a lot of black and gray cause I was so self conscious. Now outside of the casual t-shirt and pants/shorts my style goes between Mod inspired and Ho But Then Make It Fashion. I also wear colors I NEVER thought I would wear when I wear younger like yellow and coral. Reply

Thread

Link

I got called out for my fashion sense by a 3rd grader last month. I picked him up from class one day and he goes, "Miss Kim you really need to mix it up some. All you ever wear is pants and t-shirts, why not a dress or something sometimes." Also got called out by a preschooler once a few years ago: "Miss Kim, why do you only ever wear like 3 pairs of pants."



In short, children are too observant and I have a boring wardrobe. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to wear a lot of Paul Frank. I had a bright pink hoodie with an alligator on it and I thought I was so cool lol Reply

Thread

Link

My style has changed a lot...when I was in HS I wore really expensive clothes/shoes and dressed up every day. I didn't wear jeans to school until my senior year and I remember it being a really big deal, haha.



NOW I work with dogs, so I typically don't wear anything very nice...although I've certainly spent a bit of money on nice workout leggings to wear to work. I do like to have fun with my work outfits, it's not like I roll out of bed and that's it. I like to coordinate everything and still look put together. If on the rare occasion I'm actually doing something and going out, then I stick to classic pieces like blazers and or like a fit & flare dress. Reply

Thread

Link

When I was super pretentious because I thought I was enlightened listening to NIN and Joy Division at 13, I legit looked like the Iconic Underpass Cybergoth Dance Party. I would go broke spending money at Hot Topic lol.



Then around 16, my style was as tomboyish but I couldn't put together an outfit to save my life.



During the height of BlogSpot and Lookbook.nu I was inspired by those to serve California beach lewks in Illinois.



Now everything is pretty much black or grey. I have an obsession with neutral turtlenecks, high waisted jeans and my Acne dupe boots. I'm trying to have more fun going out looks that don't look like Missguided Mess, but I'm so comfortable with what I like. Reply

Thread

Link

I had a fashion epiphany late 2015 where I realized I - and a good portion of guys in town - were still dressing like it's 2005 when it came to jeans & t-shirts.



I didn't change my style so much as change the fit - shorts that actually are above the knee & not super wide legged capris, shirts that actually fit and weren't just long shirt dresses, jean pants that were a closer fit to the body, better shoes - and it's been a world of difference. Now I just need more top options for mix & match and new sandals and accessories so I can just do better overall LOL



on topic - I said this in the last post but I genuinely love how this show is a perfect snapshot of the fashion at that time and I liked all her outfits & those dress-up games on disney channel's website XD Reply

Thread

Link

I wear jeans and t-shirts from target every single day. I call it my uniform, but I'm broke and don't know how to dress my body type. Also, as I've gotten older the only thing I want is to be comfortable so I wear flats all the time (used to always wear heeled boots or wedges when I was younger). Reply

Thread

Link

i'm currently rocking a pair of my bf's boxers and a beat up oversized hard rock cleveland tshirt. it hasn't changed at all. lol



i guess i was 100% grunge back in school, but i don't own any flannel overshirts anymore.



Edited at 2017-06-22 10:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link