Fashion Post! How Hilary Duff's Style Has Changed Since Becoming a Mother
Hilary Duff (turning 30 this year \o/) tells Yahoo! Canada Style, “I do the high-brow/low-brow thing. I tend to wear plainer things, not such printed stuff, and I love accessories.”
Lizzie McGuire changed her hair on the regular, with crimps, braids, colours, and clips galore — with a closet most likely dedicate to her embellished jeans alone.
Hilary jokes: “I had no less than two sets of chopsticks in my hair at all times.”
Since becoming a parent: “My everyday vibe is jeans and shorts. If I’m getting ready for an event or have some sort of work dinner I tend to dress a little sharper. And I like things that have structure — I’m only 5’2″ so I dress very specifically because I’m so short.”
She's a fan of Victoria Beckham, saying she “makes dresses that fit me well if I have to dress up.”
The difference between Kelsey's (her character on 'Younger') style and her own: “I love what I wear on the show but it’s a lot more fussy than what I wear in real life; Kelsey wears brighter colors, more prints, and tighter clothes. I don’t necessarily put in the effort to dress like that every day. I have a 5-year-old! Kelsey is way more put together and louder than I am.”
Hilary Duff as Kelsey Peters on the set of 'Younger'
How having a 5 year old son has impacted her day-to-day style: “I wear flats every day of my life now. I never thought I’d be that person. It happened slowly, but all of a sudden all I was wearing were little heeled booties, and now I’m just like straight flats and it’s awesome. I wear high heeled shoes for minimum 14 hours a day when I’m on set, which is actually really hurting my feet. Gotta give this old girl a break!”
Her latest shoe obsession: “I’ve recently gotten into a clog obsession. I never thought it would happen to me but everyone in New York wears clogs and I’ve totally stepped on the number 6 clog train. It’s an addiction. I own like three pairs, I’m very much a clog owner.”
Hilary also talks about her son Luca's style, which can be read at the source.
“I definitely care, I think about outfits. I get excited when I feel like I look cute and I’ve gotten more than 15 minutes to get ready.”
Yahoo! Canada Style // Hilary Duff's Instagram // Hilary Duff Fan Instagram
How has your style changed over the years?
Hilary Duff on how her style has changed since becoming a mom ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/IGkjRwo0kp #love #life #kids #style #fashion #beauty pic.twitter.com/SksHKv8AVo— Yahoo Canada Style (@YahooStyleCA) June 22, 2017
Yahoo! Canada Style // Hilary Duff's Instagram // Hilary Duff Fan Instagram
How has your style changed over the years?
on a side note what does lies mehr mean!? /legitasking
Lordt.
Wore baggy pants and fubu in middle school
I remember some sparkly silver baggy pants I wore a lot. And Hawaiian shirts or similar shirts with Chinese characters. Lmao
High school I wore mostly black and tight cloths. Only black guy at my school who dressed like that. My best friend was full on goth but there was no way I could get away with what she did. :(
In college I was broke so bought t shirts with comic book characters from target / other graphic tees~
Now as a wage slave I wear collared shirts or button ups since it's required for work. And it's morphed into what I wear on the daily basis.
I have no style atm and put in zero effort tbh!!
Edited at 2017-06-22 09:43 pm (UTC)
But really I've been wearing variations of the same outfit my whole life. I am a cartoon character IRL.
also Miranda had the more iconic style on Lizzie Mcguire
Edited at 2017-06-22 10:17 pm (UTC)
i wonder if she's still besties w leah miller, i havent seen her in years
In short, children are too observant and I have a boring wardrobe.
NOW I work with dogs, so I typically don't wear anything very nice...although I've certainly spent a bit of money on nice workout leggings to wear to work. I do like to have fun with my work outfits, it's not like I roll out of bed and that's it. I like to coordinate everything and still look put together. If on the rare occasion I'm actually doing something and going out, then I stick to classic pieces like blazers and or like a fit & flare dress.
Then around 16, my style was as tomboyish but I couldn't put together an outfit to save my life.
During the height of BlogSpot and Lookbook.nu I was inspired by those to serve California beach lewks in Illinois.
Now everything is pretty much black or grey. I have an obsession with neutral turtlenecks, high waisted jeans and my Acne dupe boots. I'm trying to have more fun going out looks that don't look like Missguided Mess, but I'm so comfortable with what I like.
I didn't change my style so much as change the fit - shorts that actually are above the knee & not super wide legged capris, shirts that actually fit and weren't just long shirt dresses, jean pants that were a closer fit to the body, better shoes - and it's been a world of difference. Now I just need more top options for mix & match and new sandals and accessories so I can just do better overall LOL
on topic - I said this in the last post but I genuinely love how this show is a perfect snapshot of the fashion at that time and I liked all her outfits & those dress-up games on disney channel's website XD
i guess i was 100% grunge back in school, but i don't own any flannel overshirts anymore.
Edited at 2017-06-22 10:44 pm (UTC)