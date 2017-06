subtle timing Reply

damn, I paused 'This is What Dreams Are Made Of' for this Reply

Lmfao Reply

I love that she still performs this. Honey knows ha magnum opus. Reply

damn jojo should have released it before anyway ill hear it when i get home my job blocks yt :/ Reply

took me way too long to realize that was a still lmao



the song's ok but nothing special. kinda dated too. give me more bops like edibles please Reply

edibles is sexy af Reply

Fuck I kept waiting for her to move lmao. Reply

lmfao me too Reply

I wish someone else sang this bc I really don't like her voice Reply

lmfao i actually like this song but i'm loling at the timing, she's trying it Reply

LOVE it but the roll out of this album or whatever is so odd. Her company needs to get it in GEAR Reply

this isn't even on the album lol so i guess she's abandoned it? Reply

Is this the shit she's been pregnant with for so long? Reply

What's going on with her career? This is a weird time for music. I'm not sure where she fits in the landscape, unfortunately. She really got screwed over with that whole label debacle. I feel bad for her. Reply

idk nice try, i guess. i do love ha tho Reply

