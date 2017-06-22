'Shameless' Enlists Jessica Szohr for Season 8

friendship? just friendship? i wouldn't be against more! i like it.



but it's tripping me out that she looks like mary-kate olsen in this picture?



Edited at 2017-06-22 08:56 pm (UTC)

a cross between mary kate and jessie j Reply

yes, i see it! i think it's the mouth and her light eyes. Reply

I was just thinking about her today and if she's gonna show up on Twin Peaks again this season. And also that time on Gossip Girl that Gina Torres played her ridiculously OTT hippie mother who couldn't go to a wedding because she was boycotting "the floral industry" lmfao.



Didn't they already do the lesbian/bi girl who crushes on Fiona but Fiona ain't gay at all storyline like in season 1/2?



Also, poor girl. Always playing Vanessa's. Reply

Idk why but "(cc: @emmyrossum)" is making me laugh Reply

she's a terrible actress Reply

she really is lmao she was fucking unbearable on gg Reply

So theyre going to make Fiona gay for a season? Reply

idk her but she's so effing pretty Reply

They should just cancel this show now I wish emmy had a better career outside of it Reply

Me too. She is insanely talented, smart as hell, and stunning beyond words. She's a fave. 💖 Reply

mte! the show ended on s4 for me and emmy is soooo good she;s just wasting her talent on this Reply

I would not have recognized her at all from that pic but I only ever saw her in gg like 8 years ago... I did like her character tho from what I remember so good for her I guess Reply

I scrolled too fast and thought I saw Sense8 instead of "season 8." I got real excited cause I thought it was about some kind of closure. nope now I'm sad all over again that =( Reply

I can already see Frank creeping on her... Reply

Ugh, God, I hope not. As much as I love WHM, I would die to have Frank gone. Reply

Yaaas! Love her. And a lesbian character? Yes! 💖💖💖 Reply

I wondered what happened to her Reply

there seem to be a lot of lesbians/bi women in fiona's orbit. makes sense. Reply

ugh she's an awful actress.



I've been watching the new season on netflix yesterday/today and I'm actually really enjoying it. Best season in awhile. Reply

NICE Reply

LET FIONA BE BI YOU FUCKING COWARDS Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Lip's affair with the Professor got exposed I stopped watching after. Does this show get any better or did it continue to go downhill? Spoil me because IDC! Reply

Last season was actually pretty good imo Reply

This past season was better, but not like its first few seasons Reply

I went on the Warner Bros studio tour on Tuesday and I think they were filming in one of the stages. We drove by and there were multiple trailers with the character's names on them and I freaked out a little. Reply

Jessica is just out here bouncing around from show to show. Reply

i don't really follow her career or whatever but i legit think she is one of the most beautiful people Reply

