'Shameless' Enlists Jessica Szohr for Season 8
Exclusive: #Shameless Enlists @JessicaSzohr for Season 8 https://t.co/3rgYHy2XwE @SHO_Shameless (cc @emmyrossum) pic.twitter.com/lMjauX4lmK— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 22 juin 2017
- The 'Gossip Girl' grad has booked a season-long arc on the Showtime dramedy.
- Szohr will play Nessa, a strong, tough and smart lesbian who is a tenant in Fiona's newly purchased apartment building. The duo will develop a strong friendship.
but it's tripping me out that she looks like mary-kate olsen in this picture?
Didn't they already do the lesbian/bi girl who crushes on Fiona but Fiona ain't gay at all storyline like in season 1/2?
Also, poor girl. Always playing Vanessa's.
I've been watching the new season on netflix yesterday/today and I'm actually really enjoying it. Best season in awhile.