Book Featuring Influential Women Becomes the Fastest Funded Project on Kickstarter

- Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2 has usurped its predecessor to become the fastest funded publishing project in Kickstarter history.
- The first book launched in May 2016 with a goal of $40,000 and went on to raise $675,614. It featured diverse stories and artwork by female artists, detailing the lives and accomplishments of 100 women, including Elizabeth I of England, Maya Angelou and Hillary Clinton, as well as bringing awareness to lesser known ladies like The Mirabal sisters, Coy Mathis and Nancy Wake.
- The sequel, which is due out this fall, has already raised $300,000 within its first 48 hours!
- Rebel Girls 2 will feature a new set of women, including singer Beyoncé and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, as well as featuring stories about women who might not be as well known, like 13-year-old eagle huntress Aisholpan, and Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson and Mary Jackson, the mathematicians portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures.”
- Elena Favilli, one of the creators, said, “Volume two is about the women that our community helped us discover, so it’s even more inclusive and diverse than the first one. It also has a map and a glossary that volume one didn’t have.”
- You can check out the project here on Kickstarter.
