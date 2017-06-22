Jessica Chastain on the teaser poster for The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

how is her skin this flawless? I mean, she's white, idgi



also is the young actor jacob tremblay?

Yes, from the cast listing Tremblay plays the young boy, Kit plays the actor who has a correspondence with him, Natpo plays Tremblay's mom, Sarandon plays Kit's mom and Jessica Chastain is a gossip columnist.

Don't know about the rest.



afaik, Chastain's character thinks that Jon Snow wants to fuck Tremblay



which is not a sentence i ever thought i would write Reply

that white root, red hair combo look...

How did Bella Thorne get a role in this? Like damn lol.

xavier wanted to penetrate her bf @ the time of hiring tbh

lol who was her bf

that one racist australian

that does not narrow it down...

it's a minor role, playing Chastain's assistant.

Are her roots peeking through part of the story?

he loves roots when representing the 80s/90s he loves roots when representing the 80s/90s

omggg i'm so ready

what a weird cast

pass I'm not in love with her like ONTD seems to be, she's ok





What of these ~actuhs sticks out like a sore thumb.

Lmao the lady behind them is like "Do you see these putas?"

why are there two of them??

i love this poster

looks like shit. xavier is fading

lost me at bella thorne

"the kitchen sink and your mother."

Lmaaao



Lmaaao Reply

lmao congrats to bella thorne for not being kicked out of this film

I've been waiting for this movie since forever.

im living for jessica late 30s chastain snatching these roles left and right for like 7 years straight. YAS QUEEN i adore ha

Has Jessica chastain being in an actual movie? I have literally never seen her in anything lol

Her more well known films: Interstellar, A Most Violent Year, The Tree of Life, The Help, The Debt, The Martian, The Huntsman: Winter's War, The Zookeeper's Wife, Crimson Peak, Take Shelter.



Edited at 2017-06-22 09:21 pm (UTC)

I have only seen Interstellar but found it boring so never finished it 😩😩

I love that that I named all of her films that have a "The" in the title but I forgot to name one she was nominated for an Oscar for (Zero Dark Thirty), and a fun one I enjoyed a lot (Miss Sloane).



What type of movies do you like to watch? She has shorter, more realistic story wise ones you might like. Reply

Ah yeah I actually watched ZD30 and I liked it



Lol i actually only watch event movies now and they have to have like a really high grade in rotten tomatoes. Like I get bored really easily now



I like horror movies, science fiction, action, good superhero movies, good popcorn movies and a drama that everybody says is entertaining lol Reply

I hope this is amazing. I still haven't seen Its Only the End of the World cos I'm scared I won't like it. I've seen all of Xavier's films otherwise and I love them so so much.

it isn't great but it's not bad (and has a music moment that trumps all his others imo)

but is Marion...good...in it..........



I have a physical copy waiting for me, but I am nervous! Reply

yes lol she and ulliel are good imo

she's not given a ton to do but they're the nice break in ridiculously loud rest of the cast

what in god's name is that cast



it's everywhere omfg



bella thorne? jessica, susan, thandie, natalie. damn. Reply

i usually like dolan but i have zero interest in this nor any faith this will be actually good

jessica looks stunning tho



jessica looks stunning tho Reply

I thought this sounded interesting until I realized Jessica isn't playing the tv star.

Have y'all read the plot description? It sounds like a goddamn mess. Xavier's lost it

I'm not even fucking with you, i've been confusing this and The Death of Stalin for a year.

NEED IT even if i don't know how i feel about it but i hope she's a cannibal

