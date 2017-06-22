Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain on the teaser poster for The Death and Life of John F. Donovan


  • The film is about a young actor reminiscing about the correspondance he had with an older, now dead, TV star.

  • The film stars Chastain, Bella Thorne, Natalie Portman, Kit Harington, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Gadon, Susan Sarandon, Thandie Newton, Kathy Bates, the kitchen sink and your mother.

source

Even with Chastain I have like zero interest in seeing this.

Tagged: ,