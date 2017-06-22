‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Ups Alexis Bledel to Series Regular for Season 2

my friend texted me about this but only said "Did you hear about Alexis Bledel??" and I thought she had died and I almost had a heart attack Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was so good as Emily. I hope they won't make her suffer even more and assign her to yet another rapist. Reply

Thread

Link

Erm, aren't all of the Commanders rapists, tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh good because this is her best role!! Reply

Thread

Link

Who knew Alexis Bledel would be the one to make me cry watching this... I'm so glad she'll be back for season 2. Reply

Thread

Link

This is going to be really interesting. I'm guessing we're going to see a lot of what happens to people taken away by the Eyes/Guardians. Reply

Thread

Link

thank god Reply

Thread

Link

still surprised by her performance Reply

Thread

Link

I am still not sure if I am entirely on board with them doing a second season. The book had such a perfect ending and I really don't know how they can manage not to fuck up a continuation. I assume this will still focus on June/Offred and I cannot wrap my mind around this. Will she go back to commander Creepyvoice's house because of her daughter? Will we get Action Offred on the run? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm curious about this, too. Did Nick set something up for her to get away since she's pregnant or is she with the Eyes? I guess we'll find out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the book Nick gets her out but we don't know much beyond that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Was there ever a post on the finale? I don't remember seeing one. Anyway, I'm so happy Moira made it out and I'm of two minds about Offred's ending. I like that it's open but I need to know what's happening to her! I want her to go set Serena Joy's house on fire (with SJ and the commander still inside), get her baby and run. Maybe next season.



Edited at 2017-06-22 08:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah there was a post the season finale

check the "television - hulu" tag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went and looked right after asking. lol. Thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she really surprised me in this. who knew that she could act after all Reply

Thread

Link

I don't want to wait a year for this 😠 Reply

Thread

Link

Good. Also hoping we'll see more of Ann Dowd. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never seen this show but see it advertised on Hulu all the time. I think I might give it a shot now since I love Alexis Bledel Reply

Thread

Link

it's intense, but alexis is great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was actually shocked that alexis was good in this tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only seen the first 3 episodes (I've been waiting until the season ended so I could binge watch it), and I was really surprised by her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's amazing in it, it's her best role to date! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love an underdog!

Glad to see she showed off those hidden acting skills Reply

Thread

Link

[ spoilers? ] she was dead for sure I'm surprised, I thought Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always maintain with major characters if you don't see them die then they're probably not dead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she was too, but then again we didn't see it on screen so I thought there was a possibility she wasn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ spoiler ] Jeanine/Janine in the last ep? She was still fertile and they wanted to kill her instead of, I dunno, shutting her up in a facility and just having someone come rape her every day.



Edited at 2017-06-22 11:34 pm (UTC) Yeah, but what about Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] be in flashbacks or backstory about the resistance/events leading up to her death? i felt sure she was dead too, but it could be interesting to do a season / some eps focused on her involvement with mayday before her death? i haven't seen the last 2 eps so this might not make sense but it could alsobut either way i'm glad to see more alexis/emily on screen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same but I'm glad we seem to be wrong lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link