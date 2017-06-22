‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Ups Alexis Bledel to Series Regular for Season 2
.@alexisbledel will walk with us as Emily for a second season. https://t.co/KcUZWJMHuX #HandmaidsTale— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) 22 juin 2017
Alexis Bledel has been upped to series regular for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2.
Bledel appeared in a guest starring role during the critically-acclaimed show’s first season as Emily/Ofglen.
Glad to see she showed off those hidden acting skills
