Celebs React to Senate GOP's Healthcare Bill





Capitol Police arresting protesters who rely on wheelchairs. They dropped one.#NoCutsNoCaps pic.twitter.com/R6OiJ5P1h7 — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) June 22, 2017

These images should be all over the news but thus far I've seen NOTHING on broadcast new. Reply

The way they're manhandling those protestors is so deeply unnecessary. Reply

You would think, but people on the right don't give a shit what the police do as long as the boot's not on their neck. Reply

Well they couldn't just let her escape!!! Reply

Disgusting. Disgraceful Reply

Awful. What were they even arrested for? Aren't they allowed to protest in that so called "free country"? Reply

"They dropped one" is just. Chilling. 😔 Reply

These images are actually making me tear up. Reply

Watching them pull people out of their wheelchairs and drag them out of there per McConnell's request was disgusting. There is a special place in hell for people like that turtle necked bitch. How fucking cruel and inhumane can you be. Reply

turtle necked bitch.



Oh, please don't disparage turtles like that - they're lovely creatures. Perhaps try one of the following instead:



-Scrotum necked bitch

-Saggy jowled bitch

-Lipless beady-eyed bitch

-Cottage cheese neck bitch

-Droopy cheeked, chinless, stupid fucking bitch

-Shrivelling old ball bag bitch

-Lumpy oatmeal bitch

-Stewed prune bitch



And so on, and so forth. Just leave turtles out of it because they're really sweet. Kthanksbye! Reply

turtles are condescending Reply

I do love turtles and I didnt mean to insult them.



He's all of what you just mentioned and more. Reply

He's scum



Paul Ryan too Reply

McConnell is going to burn in Hell when he dies. Reply

i'm upset that the capitol police actually complied with his request, like, WTF. don't blindly follow orders because some asshole in power told you to! say no. people have the right to protest. Reply

Do rich people actually have any sense of morality like at all? It's like looking at an alien species pic.twitter.com/UZDy2hqOaE — Berk (@MalkyDungeon) June 21, 2017

Not directly related but this basically sums up the thought process behind this: Reply

that reminds me of my old neighbors constantly chastising us for not watering our lawn and making their lawn look bad........ in the middle of a drought Reply

I've never heard a story about neighborhoods that complain about neighbours who devalue their home that I agree with. Especially when people say that shit and they had no plans of moving anytime soon like ?? Reply

Places where grass can't grow without being watered shouldn't have lawns. I don't care if that's an unpopular opinion but lawns in fucking deserts are goddamn stupid and a waste of water. We've never watered our lawn in my entire life, and nobody I know does either. It goes brown in the fall and during the spring and people just let it stay brown as long as it needs to until it naturally comes back from being dormant.



Just use fake grass or plant plants suitable for the area that you live in. I hate people obsessed with their goddamn lawns.



I support you and your brown lawn! Fuck your neighbours. Reply

My neighbors do this, too. We've had an extended drought every year, so we switched to an eco-friendly, low-water lawn with clover. Now they think our lawn is ugly. I don't give a shit, I don't have to water it. Reply

Jesus, how fucking morally bankrupt do you have to be say this out loud and on the record. Reply

I was reading this article yesterday and I was truly stunned that someone had the gall to put this into words. A necessary condition for possessing wealth is a complete lack of basic human empathy. Capitalism is a disease. Reply

This doesn't surprise me in the least. Reply

I'm about there sis Reply

OP I'm mobile but Obama wrote a message on facebook about all this too. I miss him so much :\ Reply

ty! i'll add it Reply

Healthcare should not be something only the wealthy can afford. I don't understand why this isn't common sense. Fuck these people. Reply

If they're going to die, then they should hurry up and do it, and decrease the surplus population. Reply

what up, what up Scrooge Reply

It shouldn't be a thing that only the wealthy and healthy can afford. This country is so goddamn backwards. Reply

They should burn in hell. No, let me correct that: they should burn. Reply

The disdain that these so called Christians have for poor people is unreal. I wish their God was real so they would burn in hell.



Edited at 2017-06-22 07:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Sometimes I wish I believed in a hell just for that reason.. Reply

it makes no sense either since jesus was all about helping the poor. Reply

some of these people who call themselves Christians don't really know or believe in anything about Jesus. They just use religion as an excuse to persecute people who don't follow their particular rigid mindset Reply

Church has one purpose for the self-proclaimed Christians: getting ahead in business at any cost. Built in network for social climbing. Reply

I've gotten to the point where I ask them what version of the Bible they had because the Jesus in the edition I had didn't go around starving the poor, the sick, or the old and certainly not for his own financial gain. I enjoy their inept sputtering. Reply

You didn't learn about free market economics in Sunday school? Reply

Seriously. You know how many stupid Christian stay at home moms I know who have kids with serious health problems? are they worried about this? No because 'its gods will and god will provide.'



FLAMES ON THE SIDES OF MY FACE omg Reply

Blame Calvinism for bringing capitalism into Christianity, and turning wealth into a good thing. Jesus did say it's nearly impossible for a rich person to get into heaven, and will say "I don't know you" to Christians who practice lawlessness and want salvation. Reply

same. fuck all of these so-called christian monsters. Reply

These people would despise Jesus to no end if he were walking among us right. Cause him of being liberal suck and a snowflake. Reply

I got into that with my deeply religious grandmother not too terribly long ago. Now unfortunately, her particular flavor of it is the Wal-Mart of Christianity: prosperity/health-and-wealth/name-it-and-c laim-it gospel. Kenneth Copeland, Joel Osteen, Billy Graham, all those heretical clowns. For those playing at home, I myself identify more closely with a mix of Methodist and Anglican canon but practice it very quietly and privately. I partially grew up going to my grandparents' megachurch (not by choice, mind you), but even as a kid it didn't sit right with me because what they preached did not line up with what I was reading in the Bible itself.



My grandma and I have a lot of really great social/political/religious debates and while in the middle of one recently, she spouted off something along the lines of "...and [the liberals] just want everyone to take care of everyone! They want us to feed the hungry, heal the sick, and take care of the poor out of our own pockets with our own hard-earned money!" without a hint of irony.



I replied: "...so...just like Jesus said, then?"



She paused.



"Not like that, baby. I know where you're going with this, I know what you think you mean, but not like that. He didn't mean it like that. You just don't understand." (a line I hear frequently.)



These poor people. Between Faux News constantly screaming at them that everything they hold dear is under attack every second of every day and their millionaire celebrity preachers telling them to donate pray harder so Jesus will make them a millionaire too, no wonder they have such a warped worldview. I pity them. Reply

I'm gonna puke. Reply

What is this about Justice Kennedy announcing retirement on monday? I will flip my shit they need to take Dump out NOW Reply

The only place I've seen that is Chris Hayes' twitter and in the replies people have said Kennedy has hired clerks for 2018 so it's a good indication he's staying. I'm not sure why Chris tweeted it. Reply

God help us all. Reply

I only saw it on Chris Hayes' twitter, but it legit made me want to curl up and never read the news again. Like I just felt despondent at the possibility that drumpf or the repubs get to choose another justice. Reply

idk where that came from but i'm fucking scared. if trump gets another nominee through it could very well be the end of roe Reply

I've been helping some folks plan for this, and general consensus is that it will be next summer after redistricting case. 1/2 — Josh Orton (@joshorton) June 22, 2017

But Kennedy is so politically naive/myopic I still worry that Gorsuch has convinced him going now would help bring stability, or something. — Josh Orton (@joshorton) June 22, 2017

ok wtf Reply

well people were saying that was why they went for gorsuch. omg we will never get our country back. Reply

He's definitely planning on retiring sometime soon. The Gorsuch pick seems like it was supposed to be an act of goodwill towards Kennedy. Whatever happens, the court is going to be totally fucked for decades. And with the way things are going, I wouldn't be surprised if Ginsberg just doesn't make it through Trump's term. Reply

NOOOOOO. this cannot be real. Reply

This is fucking terrible. I'm so over the insurance I have now, they throw everything to the deductible and won't do co-pays until I pay the full $4,500 deductible. So I'm basically paying everything out of pocket. I've already spent 2k that they would accept on medical expenses and 2500 on a surgery they wouldn't pay for. I'm so overwhelmed.

Health care has always been about something bigger than politics: it's about the character of our country. https://t.co/UqLO14Hef7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 22, 2017

I just read his whole statement and I am in tears. Obama fucked up some things royally but MY GOD how good we had it. Reply

Well too bad you didn't push for Universal Healthcare or Single-Payer when you could and instead insisted on that reaching across the aisle bullshit and caved to insurance companies, Obama. Reply

He fucking tried, okay? I was actually there, fighting those insane Tea Party freaks and they were absolutely psychotically brainwashed insane. It was not going to happen and it was a miracle we got what we got. Give it a damn rest. We are fighting for the scraps right now and we just have to deal with it. I want universal healthcare too but it wasn't going to happen then. Reply

He couldn't get get Dems/Independents in Congress to agree to a public option in the ACA (fuck you Joe Lieberman). There was no way he could have gotten Single Payer through Congress, as much as he may have wanted to. He played the best hand he could with the cards he was dealt. Reply

He. Tried. You wanna blame someone for not not having single payer? Feel free to lay it at the feet of that troll Joe Lieberman. Reply

YAAAASSSS SPEAK OUT ZADDY Reply

And the character of our country is that it hates poor, non-white, disabled, chronically sick people. What more is there to say? Reply

just what conservative republican jesus christ would've wanted Reply

omfg lol Reply

#americangodsjoke That Jesus is not invited to Osatara's Easter party. Reply

I don't want hell for these people, I want a well targeted virus that will lock them up insides their own bodies, mute until death. Reply

THIS THIS THIS. Reply

And some USEFUL Anonymous or other hackers to spread their wealth. Robin Hood this, wankers. Reply

loving this concept!!! Reply

you got style and imagination girl Reply

This sounds hella likely considering they're probably huge anti VAXXERS Reply

