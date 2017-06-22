lol

Celebs React to Senate GOP's Healthcare Bill



-Senate GOP introduced their draft of the American Healthcare Act
-Among other things, it includes deep cuts to Medicaid, major tax cuts for the wealthy, and defunding Planned Parenthood for at least one year
-Four GOP senators already oppose the bill (and Senate could only afford to lose two GOP votes to get it through)
-People protesting the bill at Mitch McConnell's office were dragged out of their wheelchairs and arrested














CALL YOUR SENATORS 202-224-3121
if R: tell them to oppose AHCA
if D: tell them to withhold consent & filibuster by amendment


