Celebs React to Senate GOP's Healthcare Bill
Senate #Trumpcare bill phases out Medicaid kicking millions off their healthcare while cutting taxes for the wealthy. Not just mean, cruel.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 22, 2017
-Senate GOP introduced their draft of the American Healthcare Act
-Among other things, it includes deep cuts to Medicaid, major tax cuts for the wealthy, and defunding Planned Parenthood for at least one year
-Four GOP senators already oppose the bill (and Senate could only afford to lose two GOP votes to get it through)
-People protesting the bill at Mitch McConnell's office were dragged out of their wheelchairs and arrested
There are no Comey tapes. Big deal. Don't let that non-news distract you from this disastrous #healthcarebill. Stay on target. #trumpcare— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017
TRUMP’S SABOTAGING ACA BY REFUSING 2 GUARANTEE FED💰2INSURANCE COS.HE’S FORCING THEM 2LEAVE CITIES,KILLING OBAMACARE,2 LEAVE“ONLY”TRUMPCARE☠️— Cher (@cher) June 21, 2017
And now what?!?! WTF are any of them going to DO about it?! https://t.co/SZLBJL2EyD— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) June 21, 2017
Anyone who says the ACA was created & passed by Dems behind closed doors w/o GOP involvement is a liar. Remember that. https://t.co/Q3dBJkGLtQ— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 20, 2017
If you're waiting for the right moment to call your Senator about Trumpcare, the moment is now. Don't wait until it's too late. 202-224-3121— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 22, 2017
Health care has always been about something bigger than politics: it's about the character of our country. https://t.co/UqLO14Hef7— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 22, 2017
source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
CALL YOUR SENATORS 202-224-3121
if R: tell them to oppose AHCA
if D: tell them to withhold consent & filibuster by amendment
He's all of what you just mentioned and more.
Paul Ryan too
My grandma and I have a lot of really great social/political/religious debates and while in the middle of one recently, she spouted off something along the lines of "...and [the liberals] just want everyone to take care of everyone! They want us to feed the hungry, heal the sick, and take care of the poor out of our own pockets with our own hard-earned money!" without a hint of irony.
I replied: "...so...just like Jesus said, then?"
She paused.
"Not like that, baby. I know where you're going with this, I know what you think you mean, but not like that. He didn't mean it like that. You just don't understand." (a line I hear frequently.)
These poor people. Between Faux News constantly screaming at them that everything they hold dear is under attack every second of every day and their millionaire celebrity preachers telling them to
donatepray harder so Jesus will make them a millionaire too, no wonder they have such a warped worldview. I pity them.
