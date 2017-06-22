Angelina Jolie Gives Speech On World Refugee Day

Yesterday was World Refugee Day, and Angelina Jolie gave a speech in Kenya to commemorate it. She discussed sexual violence against women in conflict zones, particularly by peacekeepers. The full speech is not online yet, but here are some important excerpts:

“The reality is that women and girls as well as boys and men can still be raped with near-total impunity in conflict zones around the world, and there are still appalling cases of rape and mistreatment of vulnerable women, children and men by peacekeepers sent to protect them."


“The horror of sexual violence is compounded when it is carried out by someone in uniform who has a taken an oath to protect.”

“Not only have they had to flee extreme violence or persecution, lost everything and witnessed the death of family members, but they have also had to face so much abuse and intolerance and hardship. They are doing their best to carry on with minimal support, trying to live lives of dignity against impossible odds."


