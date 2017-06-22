Fox sets fall schedule premiere dates

I'm glad Fox is pushing The Orville with these higher profile premieres, the train wraps at SDCC, and I've seen a lot of commercials for it...but I wish they'd re-cut the trailer or make a new one that was a bit more accurate. The trailer they released at upfronts leaned a lot more on the comedy side than the show actually is, so people are expecting a goofy comedy when it apparently isn't a straight up comedy.



Although it was funny to watch Seth try to side-step the trailer in interviews, like trying to say he liked the trailer without acting like he didn't think it was inaccurate.



