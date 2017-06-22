Fox sets fall schedule premiere dates
*Fox will premiere The Orville with 2 special airings on Sept 10 and Sept 17 after NFL doubleheaders before moving it to it's regular timeslot on Sept 28th along with the season premiere of Gotham.
*Ghosted will premiere on Oct 1st.
*The Gifted will premiere on Oct 2nd.
Although it was funny to watch Seth try to side-step the trailer in interviews, like trying to say he liked the trailer without acting like he didn't think it was inaccurate.
