June 22nd, 2017, 03:32 pm rocknrollroots American Satan Trailer This looks interesting...Thoughts?!Source: Youtube Current Location: Toronto Current Mood: excited Current Music: U2 - Vertigo Tagged: film trailer / stills, music / musician (rock) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4646 comments Add comment
[Current Photo Under a Cut]
Why do I know this?
this should be a lifetime movie event
To think Andy went from dating an actress to being lead in a movie. Can't believe I used to have such a hardcore crush on him when myspace was a still a thing, he looks very /angular/ now
this random af gathering of people..
Also, I'm so tired of the devil being portrayed as an old white man.
That's the role old white men are most suited for.
Seriously--the Satanic Panic was 30 years ago and lots of innocent people got punished unduly for crap that other people made up in their heads. Let's knock off this "Satan=bad/evil" mindset already.