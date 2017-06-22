is that dr. loomis Reply

Yup. The main character of this dated remake Laurie during that time they're probably friendly. Or Malcom just wants another check. Reply

Conceptually pretty dated but I'm going to watch the fuck out of it anyway Reply

On the thin line of entertaining and pretentious mess, maybe? Reply

And the main guy reminds me of Harry Lloyd in some skills, aka Loki fancast #2 Reply

I legit thought it was him for half the trailer Reply

Where is the pale princeling these days, anyway? Reply

He reminds me of Tyson Ritter before the *alleged* drugs, ciggs, liquor and extreme dieting took hold of his face. Reply

Unless he's related to Krysten, I don't know him. Reply

GODDAMN WHAT HAPPENED? He legit looks so unwell. I wish I had more defined cheekbones but not like THAT. Reply

Ah. I remember him alluding to struggling with weight/having an ED prior to AAR blowing up, but I could never tell if he was joking or not and eventually settled on he was joking. But maybe not after all Reply

Yeah, he weighed close to 200-250 when he was like 14 or something. Reply

Yes, that. And he credited becoming the opposite to what sounded like lots of exercise and purging Reply

Oooh that one. Reply

lol this feels like a mediocre nosleep come to life tbh Reply

I am slightly interested because of booboo. Reply

Is that the guy from Black Veil Brides? lmao Reply

I remember liking one of their songs back in 07 lol I don't even remember what song Reply

Knives and Pens probably.



Why do I know this? Reply

nah. but I just combed through their songs list and it's A Devil For Me lol. Reply

Oh lol, you can tell how they sound just by the songs titles. Reply

I just clicked the song that looked most familiar to me and bam it was it. I remember playing it on their myspace when I was like 11. Oh MySpace. 😂 Reply

A decade ago... I remember my very short-lived emo phase *shudders*. 12 year old me thought myself to be so deep in '07 because of music like that lol. Reply

this movie has the weirdest cast. Denise Richards, BooBoo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, Samwell Tarly, Malcolm McDowell, Drake Bell + dudes from Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides Reply

I googled the main guy bc he looked familiar and all I got out of it is I didn't know Juliet Simms was a scientologist lol Reply

Hm. This would've been super relevant when I was a teenager, not sure about now but I'm curious. Reply

a bit much

this should be a lifetime movie event Reply

I thought that was Dead Men Tell No Gods of Egypt boy in the still. Reply

andy 😍 Reply

He is dreamy to look at. Thank god he got rid of that scene look. Reply

Booboo looks terrible with that struggle stach.

To think Andy went from dating an actress to being lead in a movie. Can't believe I used to have such a hardcore crush on him when myspace was a still a thing, he looks very /angular/ now Reply

I'm weirdly intrigued by this even tho it'll prob be a mess Reply

andy biersack? sam tarley? malcom mcdowell? denise richards? drake bell?



this random af gathering of people.. Reply

this is something i'll probably end up watching when a decent quality has leaked online and it's 2 in the morning and i can't sleep but it looks cool! Reply

lol andy biersack. talk about #tbt Reply

The trailer was way too long. Either the movie is terrible or editor had never cut a trailer before.



Also, I'm so tired of the devil being portrayed as an old white man. Reply

"I'm so tired of the devil being portrayed as an old white man."



That's the role old white men are most suited for. Reply

fr Reply

IA that's the one role they're welcome to play all the time, it belongs to them Reply

Meh. Looks like "Dark Dungeons" or some other Christian-type film but with a better budget.



Seriously--the Satanic Panic was 30 years ago and lots of innocent people got punished unduly for crap that other people made up in their heads. Let's knock off this "Satan=bad/evil" mindset already. Reply

this looks like an entertaining mess. <3 <3 samwell tarly and ugh i hate how attracted i am to booboo stewart bc he is a baby. Reply

lol samwell Reply

oh ya this is def relevant to my interests. ugh, i wish i could watch it rn!! Reply

