Instagram fitness model Rebecca Burger killed by an exploding whipped cream canister
French blogger Rebecca Burger (33) died of cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest by an exploding whipped cream canister
“Here’s an example of the cartridge/siphon from Chantilly that exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, killing her. Take note: the cartridge that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this type of device in your home! Tens of thousands of these appliances are still in circulation.”
I thought of Dead Like Me. It took me a minute to realize this was real, especially with the way ONTD jokes and embellishes. Just, holy shit. Poor woman.
Rip girl
