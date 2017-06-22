lindsey wixson

Instagram fitness model Rebecca Burger killed by an exploding whipped cream canister



source 2

French blogger Rebecca Burger (33) died of cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest by an exploding whipped cream canister



“Here’s an example of the cartridge/siphon from Chantilly that exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, killing her. Take note: the cartridge that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this type of device in your home! Tens of thousands of these appliances are still in circulation.”
Tagged: , ,