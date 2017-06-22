Instagram fitness model Rebecca Burger killed by an exploding whipped cream canister

christ that's terrifying. Reply

These are the canisters used by Starbucks. The baristas have to do like, at least a couple of these per day, each! In busier stores, they go through like 20+ canisters per day, and they have to be refilled constantly. This was always a legit fear of mine! Reply

Hope they replace them with something safer after this Reply

Has there been any record of a similar accident in starbucks? Reply

another reason to always ask for no whip Reply

i had no idea these could backfire or explode. i used to work at sbux, too. Reply

I worked at Starbux for two years, we were never told these could explode. Reply

What the fuck?! Reply

Holy fuck, that's horrible. RIP :( Reply

what the fuck Reply

This sounds like it came from a movie, you don't actually think freak accidents like this can happen. RIP Reply

yeah, this is straight out of final destination Reply

literally first thing i thought of Reply

Anything hitting your chest can kill you if it hits at the exact wrong moment, I unfortunately know from experience. Reply

I thought of Dead Like Me. It took me a minute to realize this was real, especially with the way ONTD jokes and embellishes. Just, holy shit. Poor woman. Reply

mte. it reminds me of anton yelchin. :( Reply

holy shit Reply

wat Reply

I can't believe something like this could happen Reply

what are the odds of that happening...a really bizarre death. rip Reply

Its for whipped cream? omg now im gonna have a phobia of blender machines this is so scary like really scary RIP Reply

I used to use this type of cannister when I was a barista and sometimes they'd hiss and that was always a little scary, but I never considered that one could explode and kill me! Reply

Wait what the fuck???

Rip girl



Rip girl Reply

how does that result in cardiac arrest? Reply

Impact probably. Reply

http://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJ M199508103330602 Being struck in the chest by a blunt object can do it. It's happened a few times with hockey players. Reply

Grain of salt, but the show is actually pretty informative: I saw on an Archer episode where they said if you get hit in the chest between heartbeats you could die. Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commotio_ cordis lol Archer really more informative than it has the right to be Reply

I haven't watched Archer in ages, but it reminded me of Kill Bill's "Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique". Reply

lol mte, when archer whips out a factoid I google it to read up Reply

Archer is definitely smarter than it seems. The "Grover Cleveland called...he left two non-consecutive messages" joke is one of my favorites from any show. Reply

It struck in the chest, so the impact must've been severe...especially since it was most likely in close range. :(

Reply



Reply

it's called commotio cordis and it's basically the result of being hit in the area of the chest that's right over the heart, at the exact right moment during a heartbeat cycle, and the force can send you into cardiac arrest. i've heard a few other similar stories, like a kid who got hit in the chest by a baseball. obviously this is incredibly unusual bc it was caused by a whipped cream canister :( Reply

