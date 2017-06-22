Why the new Twin Peaks is way better than the original
- The author of the article thinks that since David Lynch is much freer to do what he likes on Showtime, the show can play out as pure weirdness which makes Twin Peaks what it was meant to be all along.
- Praises the 'enhanced cast' of the show and says that the older age of the original and returning actors gives a sense of "unbearable tenderness to some of their scenes."
- He says the MVP of the show so far is Naomi Watts.
I think it's too early to tell, but I'm waiting patiently for the story to unfold since last episode FINALLY got things rolling. What say you ONTD?
Are you enjoying the new season of Twin Peaks?
Yes
32(41.0%)
No
8(10.3%)
Fuck you, Tammy.
38(48.7%)
And yes I've been loving it.
hew can make a concerned wife role so impactful & formidable!! watts n lynch are a DREAMTEAM like she just gets his acting style so much
Also I'm rejecting all those [Spoiler (click to open)]Audrey rape theories. No way bad coop raped someone who was in a coma (when he feeds off of fear and sorrow, she wasn't even awake). Also I refuse to believe he saw Diane. Why would she react that way and say "something is missing" if he went and saw her as Bad Coop before. 100% he went into the ICU to get the ring from the nurse!!!!!
1. If lodge spirits feed off sorrow and fear a girl in a coma would not satisfy that cuz she wouldn't even know what was going on. 2. A nurse took the ring from annie, so it was in the hospital.
i want to believe
My favorite plot points:
1.) DIANE!!! I can't believe she's Laura Dern and also how amazing she is in the role. It pains me so much that Evil Coop probably assaulted her and is just going around tainting Good Coop's image in the eyes of the women he was close to.
2.) I'm super intrigued with Becky, Amanda Seyfried's character, and am scared that she's going to be the new Laura.
3.) Richard Horne is fucked up but SUPER interesting to me especially if he's the spawn of Evil Coop. Gotta know where this is all heading.
4.) Dougie Coop is a gem. I miss regular Coop but every Dougie scene is so outrageously funny and Kyle Maclachlan is a tremendous actor.
5.) Naomi Watts does an amazing job with a seemingly small role.
I just really love everything we've been given so far. It's crazy how each week I watch so glued to the screen, never once checking my phone or doing anything else. This shit is MAGNETIC. Now just give me a scene with Shelley and Bobby together and I'll be happy.
i know she's only been in like one 2 second scene so far but lord it totally convinced me that she might be the most perfect embodiment of a lynch girl ever. i think that shot of her staring into the sky from the sky (while high on cocaine) is my fave scene of the entire season so far.
she's def got some neo-laura palmer vibes about her tho and i'm pretty convinced some dark ass shit is bout to go down w/ her
#givethatmananemmy
You just know when we get the real Coop back it'll be glorious. Just that one scene last week where he judo-chopped the assassin was amazing.
which would be very troll!Lynch
case in point a random shot of donna from season 2:
but if the return keeps its current quality throughout all 16 eps then it'll def be better than the original series (which isnt that hard when the quality is all over the place for so much of season 2)...
its not like i need narrative conclusion to be satisfied necessarily but im getting rly excited about the prospects of all the loose plot threads tying together in some crazy denouement like it might be groundbreaking tbh !!!
it was a bit jarring when part 1 aired and it was so..flat
