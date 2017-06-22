revolution

Why the new Twin Peaks is way better than the original





- The author of the article thinks that since David Lynch is much freer to do what he likes on Showtime, the show can play out as pure weirdness which makes Twin Peaks what it was meant to be all along.

- Praises the 'enhanced cast' of the show and says that the older age of the original and returning actors gives a sense of "unbearable tenderness to some of their scenes."

- He says the MVP of the show so far is Naomi Watts.

Source

I think it's too early to tell, but I'm waiting patiently for the story to unfold since last episode FINALLY got things rolling. What say you ONTD?

Poll #2069305 Kyle MacLachlan Can Still Get It
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 78

Are you enjoying the new season of Twin Peaks?

View Answers
Yes
32(41.0%)
No
8(10.3%)
Fuck you, Tammy.
38(48.7%)


Also, since we'll probably be posting about the new season every week, can we get a tag mods? ^__^
Tagged: , , ,