Why the new Twin Peaks is way better than the original

lmao @ the third choice in the poll



And yes I've been loving it. Reply

Naomi Watts is so good, her performance is being slept on Reply

ia Reply

she is absolutely incredible like whuut







hew can make a concerned wife role so impactful & formidable!! watts n lynch are a DREAMTEAM like she just gets his acting style so much Reply

I was captivated by this scene. I love how she made these two grown ass gangsters speechless with her Mom speech, and they just willingly accepted the $25K. Reply

That entire monologue blew me away. Reply

i love her and i'm so sad that she might go away or disappear once cooer comes back. i want her to be a real person and not some creation by the lodge or bob or whatever. Reply

I'm liking her more and more Reply

naomi and laura <3 Reply

Also I'm rejecting all those [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Audrey rape theories. No way bad coop raped someone who was in a coma (when he feeds off of fear and sorrow, she wasn't even awake). Also I refuse to believe he saw Diane. Why would she react that way and say "something is missing" if he went and saw her as Bad Coop before. 100% he went into the ICU to get the ring from the nurse!!!!!



Idk I have some SUPER nostalgia for the original (literally one of the only things that actually makes me nostalgic thinking about), but the new one is SO good. At least equally as good, but very different.

I don't follow your logic but whatever Reply

what part are you confused about



1. If lodge spirits feed off sorrow and fear a girl in a coma would not satisfy that cuz she wouldn't even know what was going on. 2. A nurse took the ring from annie, so it was in the hospital. Reply

this makes sense tbh



i want to believe Reply

I def think something happened with Diane but I understand entirely about your reasons re: Audrey. I also forgot about the ring and that would make so much sense. I wanna know if they're going to acknowledge Annie in this more than "Oh, she stumbled out of the Black Lodge with him," because imo it makes more sense for Dopplecoop to be visiting her moreso than visiting Audrey, esp if Annie had the ring (well, was supposed to have it). Hell, maybe Dopplecoop did have some sort of relations with Audrey involving Richard but I personally think it could have been way after, and if he had been conceived via rape, I would think she would have aborted the child? Idk. I really hope Audrey wasn't assaulted as well. Reply

Yeah I hope he went there to get the ring! Reply

The new season is just fucking fantastic. I had no idea what to expect going in and I have been very pleased so far. The plot is just so engaging even though it's all over the place, the direction and art style is so perfectly Lynch and it's fascinating to behold. Even the seemingly pointless or slow scenes have brilliance to them.



My favorite plot points:

1.) DIANE!!! I can't believe she's Laura Dern and also how amazing she is in the role. It pains me so much that Evil Coop probably assaulted her and is just going around tainting Good Coop's image in the eyes of the women he was close to.

2.) I'm super intrigued with Becky, Amanda Seyfried's character, and am scared that she's going to be the new Laura.

3.) Richard Horne is fucked up but SUPER interesting to me especially if he's the spawn of Evil Coop. Gotta know where this is all heading.

4.) Dougie Coop is a gem. I miss regular Coop but every Dougie scene is so outrageously funny and Kyle Maclachlan is a tremendous actor.

5.) Naomi Watts does an amazing job with a seemingly small role.



I just really love everything we've been given so far. It's crazy how each week I watch so glued to the screen, never once checking my phone or doing anything else. This shit is MAGNETIC. Now just give me a scene with Shelley and Bobby together and I'll be happy. Reply

"2.) I'm super intrigued with Becky, Amanda Seyfried's character, and am scared that she's going to be the new Laura."



i know she's only been in like one 2 second scene so far but lord it totally convinced me that she might be the most perfect embodiment of a lynch girl ever. i think that shot of her staring into the sky from the sky (while high on cocaine) is my fave scene of the entire season so far.



she's def got some neo-laura palmer vibes about her tho and i'm pretty convinced some dark ass shit is bout to go down w/ her Reply

Yessss I loved that scene so much. This shot is beautiful and iconic to me already. Reply

Yeah shes totally the embodiment of a lynch girl. But if they go the Laura route, they haven't done much with her character unless it will be towards the end and setting up a new season. Reply

no way did evil coop assault her!!! I can't buy that she met up with evil coop only to have that kind of visceral reaction and tell Gordon that wasn't the coop she knew. I guess we'll find out when she and Gordon have that talk. I'm also guessing she hates cooper for leaving her hanging after all that. They were very fond of each other (I refuse to believe they were lovers, but maybe heading in that direction--when he gets shot and tells diane "i wish i made love to a woman i feel genuine affection towards.") I also don't think audrey was raped, I think he went in the ICU to get the ring from the nurse--since he had it and gave it to dougie(?) Idk i refuse to believe Lynch would do that to audrey until I learn more! Reply

#givethatmananemmy Mate the Dougie scenes were getting really annoying but then when I realised what an amazing job Kyle is doing playing all these characters, I grew to appreciate them. He was wasted on Desperate Housewives (even though Orson was amusing) Reply

i know. my bb diane Reply

I will agree it is better when we get normal Coop back because this is frustrating as hell. Reply

Each episode has more of TP in it so I think by the end everything will take place there. I doubt we get Cooper back for another 5 eps at the very least Reply

You just know when we get the real Coop back it'll be glorious. Just that one scene last week where he judo-chopped the assassin was amazing. I miss the compassionate, loyal, and fearless Dale Cooper so much, but Dougie Coop is so fucking entertaining to me lol.

I don't like the Dougie storyline because it seems so preposterous that nobody he encounters recognizeds there is something seriously wrong with him. Reply

I read a theory on FB that we might not get normal Coop until the very last episode........



which would be very troll!Lynch Reply

i will paypal a mod $100 to post the recap post on tuesday morning instead of monday bc i stream it every monday night and i'm ways late to the post. call me Reply

I don't think it's better or worse, it's its own entity. It's unfiltered Lynch and what TP would've been without network interference. Reply

I want normal Coop Reply

case in point a random shot of donna from season 2:





but if the return keeps its current quality throughout all 16 eps then it'll def be better than the original series (which isnt that hard when the quality is all over the place for so much of season 2)...



its not like i need narrative conclusion to be satisfied necessarily but im getting rly excited about the prospects of all the loose plot threads tying together in some crazy denouement like it might be groundbreaking tbh !!!



1 think what i'll always love more about the original is the dreamy 90s tv aesthetic like u can screenshot pretty much every frame from the original series & it looks gorg.

case in point a random shot of donna from season 2:

but if the return keeps its current quality throughout all 16 eps then it'll def be better than the original series (which isnt that hard when the quality is all over the place for so much of season 2)...

its not like i need narrative conclusion to be satisfied necessarily but im getting rly excited about the prospects of all the loose plot threads tying together in some crazy denouement like it might be groundbreaking tbh !!!

I do miss the 90's aesthetic but most of all the background music. I'm not sure it would play as well these days, but when they played the theme music when Bobby saw Laura's photo and Laura's Theme last episode during that Andy scene I got chills. I hope they utilise it more often because it's such an integral part of the show IMO. Reply

omg yes, the background music was everything to me in the original but i think lynch has done a really good job in modernizing the series and slowly reintroducing the classic TP elements (like the music). Reply

I miss the music and tbh its sorely missing on the show. Like the score was so iconic and lynch has barely used any score at all in the return. Reply

the music in the old one is so chilling omg Reply

everything felt like a dream. from the glowing shots, to the music, to the synth, just every random shot could be a painting.



it was a bit jarring when part 1 aired and it was so..flat Reply

as the show progresses it feels more and more like the original show. it'd be so awesome if once coop fully comes back to twin peaks the shows aesthetic would try to mimic the original runs look. Reply

I couldn't stand donna half of the time but she was so stunning Reply

legitimately iconic Reply

YESSSSS Reply

I knew how she was going to respond when she asked her name, but it didn't lessen the iconic awesome at all. Reply

I haven't seen the show yet, but I didn't Naomi Watts was in this. I like her best in the weirder kind of projects she's been in, like Mullholland Dr, I Heart Huckabees, and Tank Girl. It's rare for an actress to get their big break in Hollywood in a horror movie, and have a respectable career afterwards anyway. Reply

Also I am DYING waiting for Sky Ferreira to show up. I highly doubt she's gonna be anything more than just a one-off character in a scene but I love ha and I know how much she adores Twin Peaks/David Lynch. I wanted her to play Shelley's daughter but I guess Lynch needed an established actress for such an important role. Reply

what if she's audrey's daughter? Reply

I really need to find a place to watch this. Reply

