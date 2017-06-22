ONTD's fave Carly Rae Jepsen releases $5 lyric video for Cut To The Feeling
- The video was shot by her friends, and they were presumably paid $5 worth of David's Tea for their time.
- No word yet if a full music video will be shot for this song
In other Carly Rae related news, she performed with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra this past weekend at a sold out show! You can catch some of her performances here: link
Source: link
Any attendees of her show here? Did she give you guys everything you wanted?
Break that glass ceiling and become the pop star we need!
carly rae jackson, queen of the lgbtqiabcdefgihjq l elemo p! shes the only major, international, universal, intergalactic popstar highlighting the oft overlooked department of the lgbtq spectrum, the lesbians, whomst else? only the sis that the "g" in lgbtq stands for carly rae je(G)psen, haters get papercuts when they try to cut to the feeling tbh