ONTD's fave Carly Rae Jepsen releases $5 lyric video for Cut To The Feeling


- The video was shot by her friends, and they were presumably paid $5 worth of David's Tea for their time.
- No word yet if a full music video will be shot for this song

In other Carly Rae related news, she performed with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra this past weekend at a sold out show! You can catch some of her performances here: link

Source: link

Any attendees of her show here? Did she give you guys everything you wanted?
