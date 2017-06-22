ONTD's fave Carly Rae Jepsen releases $5 lyric video for Cut To The Feeling





we call this the gay anthem of the summer and yet she provides the most heteroparallel music video... SIS. Reply

What kind of throwback to her David's Tea meetup!? Humble queen going back to her roots. Reply

Gurl, when you're using white text overlaying bright scenery/sunshine you need to put a slight drop shadow on that shit or you can't see/read it properly. Reply

I could make a better video than this. Just give me a damn gimbal. Reply

David's Tea always smells so strongly that for a long time I just thought it was Canadian lush, instead of a tea shop. Reply

goood lyric videos are a waste of money Reply

mte Reply

basically Reply

Holy shit, I'm in a walking post. Reply

don't question her ARTPOP, y'all 🔪 Reply

I am still so irrationally bitter at David's Tea. I got one of their colour changing mugs for Christmas. It shattered a few days later when hot water was put in it and when I took it back, literally within a week of Christmas, they refused to let me exchange it. They gave me a small "refund" amount but I've basically been determined to never buy from them again. Reply

the show was amazing, she looked and sounded incredible, my only qualm is NO SIDE B COME THE FUCK ON CARLY HOW COULD YOU DO THAT TO ME SIS Reply

Yes!! It was such an incredible concert!! :D Those arrangements were fantastic! :D Agreed it would have been nice for some B Sides. I was super hoping they'd pull out a 'Cut to the Feeling' arragement at the end because it's her new single, but oh well. It was Carly Rae being amazing and no Hedley bullshit! :D Reply

ohhhh damn no B side?! do you know how amazing CRY would sound with an orchestra?! i would faint Reply

Cut To The Feeling? More like cut to the budget! Queen of Frugality! Reply

Ugh I am DYING to see her live. I am trucking my ass wherever I need to when she starts touring again. I need to get drunk and ~*~dance like no one's watching~*~ Reply

If only she'd come to Europe, I'd probably have to fly back to Canada to ever see her live. Reply

She's amaaaazing live. Easily the most fun concert I've been to Reply

Unless she's pulling a World on Fire a la Sarah Mclachlan and donating all the money for the video, she has no excuse for this budget mess. Reply

I hope it's because an actual music video is coming and the good sis needs to save every penny that she can to fund it. Reply

sarah & ha dogs wish she was crafty enough to have thought to save money on a shanty video nobody will see to pay for a sold out worldwide tour, we talking arenas, football stadiums, good cyst not ya local lilith fair type gig Reply

fuCK Reply

Should she really be using the whole promo budget on this video? Reply

I wish she would actually promo this as I really believe this could be a huge Summer bop. Reply

She's going to get richer than god from writing songs and selling shit to her devoted fans. Reply

I can't at her career.



Break that glass ceiling and become the pop star we need! Reply

cutting = scissors = lesbianscarly rae jackson, queen of the lgbtqiabcdefgihjq l elemo p! shes the only major, international, universal, intergalactic popstar highlighting the oft overlooked department of the lgbtq spectrum, the lesbians, whomst else? only the sis that the "g" in lgbtq stands for carly rae je(G)psen, haters get papercuts when they try to cut to the feeling tbh Reply

I fucking love David's Tea Reply

her show with the TSO was everything i wanted it to be and more omg, you could tell she was having an amazing time and she seemed genuinely stunned by how into it everyone was Reply

ok but when is ha album coming Reply

