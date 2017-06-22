June 22nd, 2017, 08:32 pm just444 Stronger Trailer source Stronger is the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become the symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Tagged: film trailer / stills, jake gyllenhaal, tatiana maslany Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4040 comments Add comment
Well it's def american to capitalize off a tragedy, so uh...congrats
i think the race to make movies about this incident is unnecessary. it all feels exploitative and seems to push forward more nationalism/jingoism
horror movies do the same manipulation to get you scared, action movies do the same to get your heart pumping. but emotional dramas are the worst for doing it?
https://www.boston.com/news/local-n