ehhhhhhhh :-/

Do they use Britney's classic inspirational bop "Stronger" for this trailer? Because if not that's a majorly wasted opportunity to create an immortal piece of art. Reply

lol that was my first thought too! xD Reply

I teared up watching that :/ Reply

Me too. I know it's emotional manipulation but damn, I got teary. Reply

These kind of movies make me really uncomfortable, especially when they're such recent events. It's like tragedy porn but with actors you like. Reply

I watched Patriot's Day recently and it wasn't half that bad. Suspense was A+ Reply

somehow marky mark saved the day at every turn though, which was ridiculous Reply

i'm gonna be honest, this feels weird to me Reply

My love for Jake G. and Tati is the only thing preventing me from not being here for this. Well, that, and this man getting to have his story told on his terms. Reply

They seriously made a Boston marathon movie?

Well it's def american to capitalize off a tragedy, so uh...congrats Reply

We've had a few 911 films already. If they gotta move on from WWII I guess this is their answer. Reply

This awards attempt from Jake... that's a choice. Reply

nah Reply

i remember being ON ONTD when white hat was caught.



i think the race to make movies about this incident is unnecessary. it all feels exploitative and seems to push forward more nationalism/jingoism Reply

Hollywood cant stop, wont stop!

His Boston accent is pretty good and the CGI effect for his legs is remarkable. I got choked up watching the trailer too but I don't know if it's because that picture from the marathon with him in that wheelchair and the other man pushing him is seared into my mind. Reply

its emotional manipulation tbh Reply

To be fair, even the trailer for that Megan Leavey movie where the veteran is trying to adopt her war dog made me cry lol Reply

lol i mean anything with dogs makes me cry too Reply

how do you feel about Inside Out?? haha I thought that movie was PURE emotional manipulation, I couldn't believe it was so loved. The entire time I was like: Reply

lmao it is tbh, but it feels less so because it's not based off a true story?? you know what i mean? Reply

what the fuck do you expect from movies?



horror movies do the same manipulation to get you scared, action movies do the same to get your heart pumping. but emotional dramas are the worst for doing it? Reply

I love them both but no @ this Reply

Ehhh. No. Not even for Jake Gyllenhaal. Reply

I'd watch Yillenhoolay and Tatiana, like, painting a barn, so I'm hft. Reply

yeah. very exploitative. How did that John Cena movie Patriot's Day do at the box office btw? Reply

john cena was in that movie? Reply

OMG publicity stunt!!!! Reply

I feel really bad that this lead me to Google him, then her, then a People article that they are divorcing and kinda made me chuckle with a WELP. Reply

something similar happened with antoher couple that was high lighted on Say Yes to the Dress - got engaged after the bombing, married, and then horrific divorce Reply

I don't understand what this movie is trying to accomplish besides being really sad? Did he do anything after he was injured, other than continue living? I feel like this is a story that happens literally every day (person is injured, figures out how to navigate life) the only difference is they are trying to capitalize on a recent tragedy. Reply

It would make more sense to make a movie about that woman who lost her leg and then ran the marathon the next year, but as if they would make a movie about a woman.... Reply

but Jake does look great in a dress so they should have done that anyway!! saves them the trouble of casting a woman and Jake can still get an Oscar nod!!!!! Reply

When his casting was announced I figured he'd play that terrorist? Whoops? Reply

I love Jake but... Reply

