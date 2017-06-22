Did someone say "International Smash"? BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" enters US iTunes top 30!

Lisa's rapping always brings a song all the way down for me. I hate it so much. Reply

That's Yg's fault. All of the rappers in his company that actually know how to rap, learned on the streets not at his company. Yg just has this girl imitating CL. Reply

Yeah, it's so bad! I like what I know of her personality, just wish she wouldn't rap or at least would be allowed by YG to find a different and less grating style. Reply

it being in English only made it more noticeably bad for me



Edited at 2017-06-22 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

that rap in the middle is so bad lol



did she really say finna Reply

Even worse, she said "You gon finna catch me" as if finna doesn't actually mean "going to".



You gon going to catch me 💀 Reply

its crazy how disposable Kpop group are since they are such a basic ass version of 2ne1



the song is okay Reply

lmao Reply

Can Red Velvet just come back to save us from Twice and BP's awfulness? Like Rookie was so much better than this crap. Reply

red velvet are awful too, their music is so generic i don't even remember any of it :/ Reply

(the lies. RV might not have the greatest lead singles but most of their other songs are slept on) Reply

rookie was infantilizing shit. The third gen of girl groups is lost Reply

I don't understand this group's popularity. This song is worse than their first two and somehow more popular. Reply

basically it's because they're pretty and they come from one of the big 3 idol agencies (yg) Reply

Urgh. It makes me mad 2NE1 died for this. Reply

plus they chart high because they barely do anything day in and day out so whenever they drop something fans are already starved and ready to slurp it up regardless of how bad it may be Reply

This song is legitimately a 2NE1 throwaway. I want to like this group but the only song I like from them is Whistle. #fireteddy Reply

I been saying this for years, Teddy's sound is tiiiired. Reply

Teddy needs to be stopped. I can't deal with his troll ass anymore. Reply

ew, it sounds like 5 different songs melded together



Edited at 2017-06-22 06:57 pm (UTC) Reply

IGAB's legacy lives on. Literally changed the game and its impact is still going strong. Reply

it's such a horrible trend. I thought it was dying, but it's holding on Reply

bommie <3 Reply

This is awful, the can go back to the dungeon. Reply

Too bad the song is crap Reply

iTunes sales are pretty dire nowadays, I wouldn't be surprised if more k-pop groups start getting higher positions since it'll take less sales to reach that high.



Also, the song is really awful imo.



Edited at 2017-06-22 07:25 pm (UTC) Reply

