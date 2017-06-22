Did someone say "International Smash"? BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" enters US iTunes top 30!
#ASIFITSYOURLAST by BLACKPINK is now the highest peak for a female K-pop act on US iTunes. Currently sitting at the #30 spot! pic.twitter.com/5XXGwj7LlA— Kpop Charts (@kpopchartsdata) June 22, 2017
Actually incredible. Blackpink' new song "As If It's Your Last" has shot into the Top 30 of U.S. @iTunes Top Songs! https://t.co/banqtQW6hk pic.twitter.com/aY0kceBjlf— Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) June 22, 2017
BLACKPINK literally in your area!
did she really say finna
You gon going to catch me 💀
the song is okay
plus they chart high because they barely do anything day in and day out so whenever they drop something fans are already starved and ready to slurp it up regardless of how bad it may be
Also, the song is really awful imo.
I'm loving everything idc congrats legends