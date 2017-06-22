The Azalea vs Azealia feud might be over
I'm kind of scared to tweet it 😳— 🦋CHEAPYXO🦋 (@XoCheapy) June 19, 2017
Igloo was on Anna Wintour ?— 🦋CHEAPYXO🦋 (@XoCheapy) June 19, 2017
After years of fighting on twitter and with many casualties including dozens of chickens and both of their careers, the Azealia Banks and Iggy Azalea feud appears to be coming to an end. There may even be a collaboration which their combined four remaining fans will surely purchase.
It began with Azealia tweeting about the possibility and her belief that a collaboration between them will cause a "media frenzy".
Just because it's us. And the media frenzy around it will drown out any and everything else happening in music this summer lol— 🦋CHEAPYXO🦋 (@XoCheapy) June 19, 2017
Come on iggy. U kno a collab between you & I would shut the entire scene down. It would be quiet for the girls this summer lol. @IGGYAZALEA https://t.co/RusFFxpL2u— 🦋CHEAPYXO🦋 (@XoCheapy) June 19, 2017
Iggy responded on her snapchat.
Iggy Azalea about Azealia Banks after she joked to want a collab with Iggy! pic.twitter.com/jhRv0j46CO— IGGY AZALEA DAILY 2 (@IADaily2) June 22, 2017
Azealia seemed pleased with the response and is even calling her Iggy and not Igloo.
@IGGYAZALEA do you know how much of a relief it is to be an adult and be able to dead this thing !— 🦋CHEAPYXO🦋 (@XoCheapy) June 22, 2017
Will be complete 🤗— 🦋CHEAPYXO🦋 (@XoCheapy) June 22, 2017
These screen grabs are out to get you, man.
This post is too much, and Banks' delusions are HUGE!
Even Iggy went down the same hole with that whole you can't help it, it's YOUR ZODIAC SIGN!
AHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA
Neither will ever get a Grammy (despite how much of a joke they are nowadays) and Jay would never sign lmao. I didn't know being deluded came with being a Gemini 🙊
Their auras are probably fuzzy due to Saturn's current position
Edited at 2017-06-22 05:47 pm (UTC)
I'm Goth, and OH SWEET MOTHER OF SATAN SO MANY.
Messy Friend even was like "I know I jumped out of my ex's window cuz a depression demon has his hands on her"
NO BITCH you were drunk.
but sometimes it doesn't work like that because not that many people are self-aware lmao so they can read something like "you are very caring and give more than you receive" and believe it but it ain't true
idk, who gives a fuck either way. this sanctimonious ass thread is just as sad
"And then I overreacted and made a scene, typical Virgo shit" "I fall in love fast and always get hurt, curse of the Capricorn smh"
Idk if it's like trying to explain away your personality or what but it fucking annoys me lol. I know it's irrational.
Edited at 2017-06-22 05:28 pm (UTC)