The Azalea vs Azealia feud might be over



After years of fighting on twitter and with many casualties including dozens of chickens and both of their careers, the Azealia Banks and Iggy Azalea feud appears to be coming to an end. There may even be a collaboration which their combined four remaining fans will surely purchase.

It began with Azealia tweeting about the possibility and her belief that a collaboration between them will cause a "media frenzy".



Iggy responded on her snapchat.

Azealia seemed pleased with the response and is even calling her Iggy and not Igloo.



SOURCE
