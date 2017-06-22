The Azalea vs Azealia feud might be over

lmao I thought this meant azealia was fighting with herself which wouldn't surprise me either Reply

The crop tool is seriously like right fucking there when you upload an image. Ugh Reply

These screen grabs are out to get you, man.

This post is too much, and Banks' delusions are HUGE!

Even Iggy went down the same hole with that whole you can't help it, it's YOUR ZODIAC SIGN!





This is weird Reply

like jay-z would sign her Reply

Seriously, one must be extremely delusional to think this. 212 was like 6 years ago honey, if it didn't happen then it's most definitely not happening now. Reply

RZA is like, "don't do it, man!" Reply

I love Paul but this was such an embarrassing time for him lol. Just because you're a fan of something doesn't mean you should pursue it. Reply

omg is that Paul Banks from Interpol? What is he doing Reply

All that time you spent ragging on that white girl that's done nothing but be a racist caricature of black culture/women and then you turn around kissing her ass for a shot at relevancy?



Neither will ever get a Grammy (despite how much of a joke they are nowadays) and Jay would never sign lmao. I didn't know being deluded came with being a Gemini 🙊 Reply

Adults who use astrology to explain things are deeply embarrassing. Reply

Half of ontd is about to come for you Reply

Don't I know it.



Their auras are probably fuzzy due to Saturn's current position Reply

ONTD is so embarrassing with their love/belief in astrology Reply

Link

lol this sad truth Reply

Link

it's pretty harmless for the most part but yeah it's...... strange how out of all crap out there people believe it. Reply

Link

I remember when someone here said they were going to a therapist and someone replied something like "You don't need a therapist when astrology exists" Reply

Issa joke Reply

Link

Umm, you may find it inconceivable or at the very least a bit unlikely that the relative positions of the planets and the stars could have some special deep significance or meaning that exclusively applies to only you, but let me give you my assurance that these forecasts and predictions are all based on solid scientific evidence so you would have to be some kind of moron not to believe that every single one of them is absolutely true.



Edited at 2017-06-22 05:47 pm (UTC)

I agree. They act like it's not serious, but they 100% believe it. Reply

Link

Yeah, it's embarrassing Reply

Link

mte Reply

Link

I wish these girls would just seek therapy and medicine instead of blaming their mental illness on the stars tbh Reply

THEY ARE....



I'm Goth, and OH SWEET MOTHER OF SATAN SO MANY.



Messy Friend even was like "I know I jumped out of my ex's window cuz a depression demon has his hands on her"



NO BITCH you were drunk.



Reply

Link

astrology is dumb but it's fun because it gives you a chance to reflect on yourself and others



but sometimes it doesn't work like that because not that many people are self-aware lmao so they can read something like "you are very caring and give more than you receive" and believe it but it ain't true



idk, who gives a fuck either way. this sanctimonious ass thread is just as sad Reply

Link

lol astrology is fun but it shouldn't be taken any more seriously than a Buzzfeed quiz tbh Reply

Link

I think it can be fun to talk about but I haaaattte when people are talking about traits about themselves like that and then explain it with their sign



"And then I overreacted and made a scene, typical Virgo shit" "I fall in love fast and always get hurt, curse of the Capricorn smh"



Idk if it's like trying to explain away your personality or what but it fucking annoys me lol. I know it's irrational. Reply

Link

mte...and its such a big trend these days idgi. Reply

Link

Lawd, both of their careers are tragic. Iggy doesn't even known when her album will come out. Reply

Link

Recharge that device. Reply

Link

Azealia desperate for dat Iggy collab lmao. sad. girl go sell more soap on your website



Edited at 2017-06-22 05:28 pm (UTC)

Link

just



Link

Link

well, this certainly would get them both much-needed attention since they're both completely irrelevant now Reply

Link

If Iggy wants to keep the mummified remains of what's left of her career, she would stay away from the chicken witch. Reply

Link

Link

creative gemini woman Reply

Link

it reads so awkward and stilted like she didn't know how to communicate with her without being defensive. it's the equivalent of writing "have a nice summer" in someone's yearbook. Reply

Link

Link

Link

