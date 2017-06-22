Vintage Gossip: Tom Cruise's Risky Business Co-star Spills Some Dirt

This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study and blow jobs."

i'm in this post for the harry dean legend tea I had no idea about this lmao Reply

I will never be over the Harry Dean Stanton thing. That was a thirty-two year age difference. Reply

Damn. That's like life imitating art. ie Paris, Texas Reply

i only found out abt that shit a few months ago and it flipped me out Reply

Wait, so because Tom Cruise hooked up with a lot of women, he couldn't possibly be gay? I guess there are no such things as bisexuals, and 19 year olds are always 100% sure of their sexuality! Reply

For real, plus there's no such thing as overcompensation! Reply

yeah if he was churchy and at the same time fucking lines of women he was probably trying to fuck the gay out tbh Reply

Especially at 19. Like nobody ever discovered their sexuality in their 20s. Reply

What about the long standing rumor Cruise fucked David Geffen in return for the lead role and getting his teeth fixed. Reply

And what a wonderful job they did what with them being off center anyway!

Must not have been that good of a blowjob. Reply

Not even the hands of Michelangelo could fully fix those teef. Fantastic salvage job imho. Reply

Gurl Geffen was messing with EVERY young hollywood up and coming star. If you wanted to succeed you had to fuck him.

Keanu Reeves was allegedly one of his favorites and ~kept him Reply

Straight men having to sleep with powerful men to get ahead in Hollywood isn't that different from women of any sexuality having to sleep with powerful men for the same purpose. Attraction is rarely involved regardless. Reply

Can you imagine the mess Tom would be if Sean Penn continued being his friend and low-key influencing him? Probably on the same par as Xenu influencing and manipulating him



Are there any legit stories about how Xenu got their claws in Tom?



Edited at 2017-06-22 05:24 pm (UTC)

It seems that Tom Cruise has always been super impressionable to outside influences. Reply

His ex-wife, Mimi Rodgers, got him into it. Reply

Some of it's covered in the book "Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, and the Prison of Belief.", by Lawrence Wright, he interviewed a whole bunch of former Scientologists who were more than happy to spill what they knew.



http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/en try/how-tom-cruise-introduced-scientolog y_n_1664934

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/h ow-scientology-seduced-tom-cruise-409686 His wife Mimi Rogers introduced him to it. It probably started out fairly low key, he probably just saw it as the religion his partner was involved in, and apparently Miscavige is known for having a very commanding personality, which won Cruise over easily. And Cruise was at one of the heights of his career, so he got special treatment when it came to his indoctrination. It was a lot smoother for him than it was for others.Some of it's covered in the book "Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, and the Prison of Belief.", by Lawrence Wright, he interviewed a whole bunch of former Scientologists who were more than happy to spill what they knew. Reply

Besides Mimi being into Scientology and being his partner at the time I get the impression that Tom is someone who needs a 'religion' or a faith in something. Before Scientology he was way into Christianity, he contemplated being a priest. I think like everything else, he goes hard core into whatever interests him so if he's into a religion, he's in all the way. Reply

It will never stop disturbing me how some men speak about women. Reply

It is indeed disturbing. What disturbs me even more is how much this sounds like 45. It's no wonder so many men voted for him. Those tapes leaked and all they saw was somebody just like them. Reply

The older I get, the more convinced I am that even if they don't speak about women that way, that's how the majority of men think about women. It's depressing. Reply

Same. It seems to be becoming more prevalent and I think that's due in part to sites like sluthate, or any that speaks about men going their own way. Reply

it's all about saints and whores. Reply

Yup

It's not we are not human Reply

Women are objects to men. Reply

I found the secret to making guys understand these kinds of topics. If they have sisters or are married, bring that up. "How would you like it if blah blah called your daughters that?" It hits them right in the gut. Reply

It really is. I get really annoyed by fathers that say stuff like "well I know how boys/guys are and I just wanna protect her from them!!". Maybe we should work on not letting men think they can get away with being pieces of shit instead? Reply

Lol not saying he isn't hetero but being a ladies man isn't proof of exclusive heterosexuality. Gay men do have a way with women BTW.



However I don't think he's gay, I do find even the prospect of him being bi highly unlikely tbh Reply

What a day.

I can't wait to read this in between viewings of "Wet Hot American Summer." Reply

his body was soo hot in The Mummy Reply

Armstrong calls the rumors about Tom's sexuality "utterly mystifying" because there was no question which team he played for.



...



Penn hung around the set constantly and his behavior would negatively rub off on Tom. They would lounge around in their underwear like a Calvin Klein ad.



Eh, that doesn't mean they fucked. I lounge with my girl friend in our underwear all the time in summer. Reply

I'm not saying they fucked but I also don't see how one could find those rumors "utterly mystifying" considering the behavior pattern Reply

Toxic masculinity is a fucking trip, my god. Reply

I've never necessarily believed Tom was gay, but I'm also not sure that Tom is anything at all. He seems so empty Reply

How easy is for cults to catch people like Tom, uh? The signs were all there since the beginning. Reply

Stanton, in his autobiography, called Rebecca the love of his life and confirmed Rebecca cheated on and left him for Tom.



I don't normally judge age gaps, but come on. A 23 year old was the love of your life when you were 56? Bullshit. You liked being adored by a naive woman. Reply

Mte Reply

Aka love to a lot of men. Reply

he loved parts of her. i'm sure that counts. Reply

