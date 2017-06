I want a new trailer tbh Reply

Danny is barely in the photo, which is how it should be. Bless @ this trinity Reply

mte Reply

I want him to get the Mike Wazowski treatment in everything. Reply

From your mouth to Marvel/Netflix's ears, please! Reply

lmao please @God Reply

lol yes please Reply

mte and he's right on the edge so you could just crop him right out lol Reply

Yeah, I was going to say "now just a little further to the right, Danny" Reply

MTE Reply

I'd forgotten he existed lol Reply

But when is Claire's/Rosario's series please. Reply

In the same alternate universe where Elektra gets a series Reply

idk if i'm looking forward to this or not. i'm excited to see luke and jessica again, but i don't care for daredevil and didn't even bother watching iron fist lol. Reply

i'm excited to see luke and jessica again, but i don't care for daredevil and didn't even bother watching iron fist



Same. Reply

this! the second season of daredevil was so boring and i wasn't about to watch iron fist. but luke and jessica are everything! maybe i'll just fast forward to their scenes and pretend none of the rest exists. Reply

i'm a flop, i need to see them all together, or matt/jessica/luke and then bits of danny if it has to happen Reply

you're not a flop!!!it will happen and it will be unintentionally hilar Reply

ty bb. Reply

This is such a cute edit! <3 Reply

I sent it to a friend last night and he thought that it was the real poster and he loved it 😂 He said that he showed it to his friend and the guy wants to print it. I thought it was hilarious. Reply

Loool I love it. This should be the real poster lbr. Reply

Perfect Reply

A+ I prefer this version tbh Reply

So much better. I hope they don't have any Iron Fist call backs, because I didn't watch a single second and will not watch a single second. Reply

I like it. Reply

I love the color choices! Reply

perfect edit! Reply

perfection Reply

I love this!!! Reply

I like ittt Reply

Dear Kevin Feige... Reply

lmao this is absolutely perfect! Reply

I didn't finish JJ or Daredevil series 1 and have no idea who the other two are, I need to get my shit together Reply

Matt will always be my favorite. Love him. Reply

I need Netflix to stop giving Adam Sandler money and give us a series with Misty Knight, Colleen Wing and Claire Temple ASAP Reply

Excited for this. Now to finish watching Iron Fist before this comes out Reply

YASSS Reply

bless Reply

Yass come through with the Diddy crop Reply

yas Reply

lmao Reply

lmao i'm loving this post Reply

dead Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

How long before Finn is cropped out?



lol never mind



Edited at 2017-06-22 05:58 pm (UTC)

I hope the fact that it's 8 episodes cuts down on those pacing issues that plagues these shows. Reply

and 13 episodes is already short 😂 Reply

I think I got a different picture than the one they released. Reply

that's even better than just having him cropped out Reply

