Ashton Kutcher describes his first kiss with Mila Kunis and their first real one years later


Ashton Kutcher spoke to Howard Stern about how he got together with his wife Mila Kunis and how they've known each other for 20 years. Their characters had to kiss when they were on "That '70s Show" together:

"I was 19, she was like 14. Yeah, I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!"
"It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal? Like can I-am I allowed?'" He continued. "It was really awkward because I'm like a 19-year-old kid." At the time, he had no physical attraction to her. "She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was okay."



They were at a housewarming party after his break-up with Demi Moore when they began their relationship which was initially a friends with benefits situation:

"I think I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker," Kutcher said. "And she had quit smoking and she was like, she wanted me to like shot gun a cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, 'All right.' And I started doing this. And gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer."



