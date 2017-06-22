Ashton Kutcher describes his first kiss with Mila Kunis and their first real one years later

woah, i had no idea she was so young on that show?! not that i was a serious viewer or anything but still... Reply

Thread

Link

Yea I remember reading she lied her age during the audition Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mila Kunis was only fourteen when she auditioned for the show. When producers asked her age, she misled them by saying, "Well, I'll be eighteen on my birthday." and neglected to say what year. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao that's a clever way of putting it but how was her age never followed up by the producers? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love her for that trick alone lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

genius lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolol so clever i'm definitely using this to lie about my older age...i turned 24 on my birthday. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She lied about her age when auditioning for T7S. She was 14 (the legal requirement was 18) and upon being asked when she'd be turning 18, she replied: "On my birthday."



Apparently nobody thought to ask anything further than that and she got the part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their love story/ romance is cute. 😩😩😩😩

I love reading how couples met even though I have zero romance in my life at the moment. I got frustrated and got rid of my rose quartz lmao. I give up.

It's kind of funny how you prob already met the person ur gonna be with but the timing is off. Or there w the wrong person. Idk! Reply

Thread

Link

I almost met my boyfriend when I almost sold him a copy of a Zelda game. Then I almost met him again when I went to a Nintendo meetup and I spotted him sitting alone on a table and we looked at each other. He was with someone else all that time. Then they broke up, and we matched on Tinder. His first words on the chat were "wait, I know you from somewhere". We started talking and we would later find out that another Nintendo meetup was scheduled for two weeks later and we would both be going. And that's how we met! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww how cute. Timing is everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww nerds in love <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that is so cute omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is sf cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! I love stories of couple meetings or reunited love crap lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's kind of how I met my boyfriend/fiance



I met him in 2003. I was drunk as fuck. 22. a "Kid" in his eyes. He was 31. I peed in an alley while he held my sketchbook. ANd we jsut said good night. We kept sorta in touch online, but nothing happened. Didn't talk for 7 years, and then in 2010 I was 29, He was 38. I matured. I was available to date him. And he was single again.



We began dating, 7 years later, engaged. :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love when this happens. Hopefully my story is kinda cute too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"It's kind of funny how you prob already met the person ur gonna be with but the timing is off. Or there w the wrong person."



That freaks me out a lil bit. I'm trying to think of all the people who've been in my life and I'm just like, "Him?! Naaaaah. Well..." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is me and my bf. We met a year before we started dating but I had just gotten out of a very toxic 3 year relationship and was a mess. We're also pretty sure we've met long before that and don't remember, turns out we've gone to a lot of the same parties. We even went to science camp at the same time in elementary school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't give up boo, it happens. timing is everything.



i met my boyfriend in high school briefly, but it was a "hey, how are you? cool, see ya later" kind of friendship. then we met up in college at a friend's birthday but i was moving abroad for the year, so we just kind of did the same "how's school? awesome, let's catch up with friends, see ya around" dance. i was super into him by this time but he was doing his thing, so i took off to london to study. we eventually reconnected in mid-2015 and really started speaking on a semi-regular basis, but i was in a pretty shitty relationship by the end of 2015 and had to keep him at a distance. we finally reconnected in mid-2016 after i left that relationship and was ready to see someone for real. it doesn't sound as cute but my boyfriend completely changed my attitude in regards to relationships; i was in a pretty abusive one prior to him and was just trying to put myself together, but he has completely changed my outlook on being with someone.



super lame i know but it's worth it when the timing is just right and you're ready. don't give up!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought it was so awkward what he said on The Bachelorette... Something along the lines that he always knew that Mila was going to be his wife. Its like he completely forgot he was married before lol Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't she like shush him or some thing lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's hilarious. I don't remember her shushing him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really thought they were super stoned on the episode. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"I was 19, she was like 14.



that reminds me of Chace Crawford asking Taylor Momsen's mom for permission when their characters kissed on Gossip Girl bc she was so young. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awwww. I was just reading about Chafe Crawford bc i miss his pretty face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that's sweet. i appreciate that they're not guys happy about having to kiss a young girl. even ashton makes it clear he wasn't attracted to mila when they met. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kristen Stewart said something also about how they had to handle her kiss with Dakota Fanning in The Runaways because Dakota was a minor, I can't remember if it was that there was someone supervising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering she filmed a rape scene when she was like 13 I find that kind of ironic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read that was largely why their characters didn't end up together, because viewers found the age difference icky. Even though the characters were only like 2 years apart, but he was way older than her, and she was the only person on the show acting her age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm pretty sure i read a story a long time ago that he and another cast member were being gross about the kiss



i'll check for receipts in a bit Reply

Thread

Link

Are y'all gonna react they way you did with Liam and Cheryl? Reply

Thread

Link

Do people act like Liam and Cheryl were friends when he was a kid or something? I thought they met one time, unlike Mila and Ashton. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, they literally met once and people kept saying she groomed him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

five year age difference vs. ten years? mila and ashton were also both teens at the time they met. though i also don't think cheryl groomed liam at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A) Cheryl was 4 years older than Ashton and they have a bigger age gap.

B) They kissed for the show, he wasn't praying on her.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kirsten Dunst's first kiss was with Brad Pitt for Interview with a Vampire when she was only 11. He was 31. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my goodness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg 😖 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember her saying his lips were dry lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she actually said years later that she thought it was gross bc she was at cooties age



I do find the story of how she was directed as Claudia rather squick tho....she said later that she didn't understand she was being sexualised. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Claudia was sexualised in the film?



I haven't seen it in years, but as far as I remember, the brief kiss was the only vaguely "sexual" scene with her in the film and it was only to show that she was a grown woman trapped in a kid's body. Didn't Louis react in a like she actually had given him cooties? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Claudia was an adult in a child's body, tho. And I didn't find Kirsten being sexualized in the movie at all, that's weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i loved that movie growing up but looking back claudia's whole storyline of an adult being trapped in a child body is sketch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here to stan for Jackie and Hyde



Honestly Mila and Ashton are fucking perfect together given all their history and I hope they never separate! The way he gushed over her is genuine AF too (to me). Did he ever hush like this about Demi? Or did they relationship get all the attention based on the age thing and Demi having a career in like 2003?



Edited at 2017-06-22 04:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

nah. He gushed about demi too. I feel like that relationship was more open. or maybe mila is just more private. idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's good! I mean he took on three step kids and stuff at a young age so I'm sure he did love her a lot - I guess I just never paid attention to him back then since he was super overexposed with Punk'd and headlining movies.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jackie & Hyde 5eva Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss jackie and hyde! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jackie and Hyde were the superior couple. I loved them so much and was so pissed that they weren't endgame. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jackie/hyde was the BEST Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Anyone but Jackie/Fez as



Edited at 2017-06-22 07:23 pm (UTC) Jackie/Hyde for life!Anyone but Jackie/Fez as #2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In my mind the show ended with them together.



With all the reboots happening, I'd like a reunion episode just to see where they're all at in the modern age with kids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this story/romance should be sweet but he's still an asshole for what he did to his first wife.



Also not buying the story of him feeling protective over her and like a big brother because of her being young. Most men especially at nineteen and twenties wouldn't give a shit about kissing an underage young woman.



Edited at 2017-06-22 04:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

my friend who is 27 years old thinks its like the coolest/hottest thing to hook up with 18 year olds. literally the closer they can get to being the day of their 18th birthday without going under = the better. it's SO gross. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Argh, men are truly awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are you friends with this lecherous creep...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ditch the friend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds fetish-ish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What redeeming qualities does this person have that makes you keep him in your life? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree. Most 19 year old boys would not think a 14 year old was too young. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so scummy. Why Mila?? Reply

Thread

Link

Dey cute. And I have nostalgic tenderness for that 70s show. Reply

Thread

Link

Their story is so cute. Mila said she hated Ashton during his "peak" (aka the Punk'd days) because he became such a celebrity douche lol. Remember his trucker hats?



Edited at 2017-06-22 05:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, he mentioned on Stern how she told him he used to be a huge dick (or maybe he said douche?). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

von dutch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mila Kunis seems like she's a cool af person. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. I remember when she was on graham norton. james franco was supposed to be on as well but he was "sick" and she was like, rme he's gonna be fine. it's the man flu. she was not having it lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was so funny & adorable in the Late Late Show's Scotland episodes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link