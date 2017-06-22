Ashton Kutcher describes his first kiss with Mila Kunis and their first real one years later
"I was like, 'Isn't this illegal? Like can I-am I allowed?'"— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) June 22, 2017
https://t.co/UZzdqqGIWj
Ashton Kutcher spoke to Howard Stern about how he got together with his wife Mila Kunis and how they've known each other for 20 years. Their characters had to kiss when they were on "That '70s Show" together:
"I was 19, she was like 14. Yeah, I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!"
"It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal? Like can I-am I allowed?'" He continued. "It was really awkward because I'm like a 19-year-old kid." At the time, he had no physical attraction to her. "She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was okay."
They were at a housewarming party after his break-up with Demi Moore when they began their relationship which was initially a friends with benefits situation:
"I think I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker," Kutcher said. "And she had quit smoking and she was like, she wanted me to like shot gun a cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, 'All right.' And I started doing this. And gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer."
SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
Apparently nobody thought to ask anything further than that and she got the part.
I love reading how couples met even though I have zero romance in my life at the moment. I got frustrated and got rid of my rose quartz lmao. I give up.
It's kind of funny how you prob already met the person ur gonna be with but the timing is off. Or there w the wrong person. Idk!
I met him in 2003. I was drunk as fuck. 22. a "Kid" in his eyes. He was 31. I peed in an alley while he held my sketchbook. ANd we jsut said good night. We kept sorta in touch online, but nothing happened. Didn't talk for 7 years, and then in 2010 I was 29, He was 38. I matured. I was available to date him. And he was single again.
We began dating, 7 years later, engaged. :)
That freaks me out a lil bit. I'm trying to think of all the people who've been in my life and I'm just like, "Him?! Naaaaah. Well..."
i met my boyfriend in high school briefly, but it was a "hey, how are you? cool, see ya later" kind of friendship. then we met up in college at a friend's birthday but i was moving abroad for the year, so we just kind of did the same "how's school? awesome, let's catch up with friends, see ya around" dance. i was super into him by this time but he was doing his thing, so i took off to london to study. we eventually reconnected in mid-2015 and really started speaking on a semi-regular basis, but i was in a pretty shitty relationship by the end of 2015 and had to keep him at a distance. we finally reconnected in mid-2016 after i left that relationship and was ready to see someone for real. it doesn't sound as cute but my boyfriend completely changed my attitude in regards to relationships; i was in a pretty abusive one prior to him and was just trying to put myself together, but he has completely changed my outlook on being with someone.
super lame i know but it's worth it when the timing is just right and you're ready. don't give up!!
tv can be so gross
that reminds me of Chace Crawford asking Taylor Momsen's mom for permission when their characters kissed on Gossip Girl bc she was so young.
Re: tv can be so gross
Re: tv can be so gross
Re: tv can be so gross
Re: tv can be so gross
Re: tv can be so gross
i'll check for receipts in a bit
B) They kissed for the show, he wasn't praying on her.
I do find the story of how she was directed as Claudia rather squick tho....she said later that she didn't understand she was being sexualised.
I haven't seen it in years, but as far as I remember, the brief kiss was the only vaguely "sexual" scene with her in the film and it was only to show that she was a grown woman trapped in a kid's body. Didn't Louis react in a like she actually had given him cooties?
Honestly Mila and Ashton are fucking perfect together given all their history and I hope they never separate! The way he gushed over her is genuine AF too (to me). Did he ever hush like this about Demi? Or did they relationship get all the attention based on the age thing and Demi having a career in like 2003?
Edited at 2017-06-22 04:56 pm (UTC)
Jackie & Hyde 5eva
Anyone but Jackie/Fez as #2.
Edited at 2017-06-22 07:23 pm (UTC)
With all the reboots happening, I'd like a reunion episode just to see where they're all at in the modern age with kids
Also not buying the story of him feeling protective over her and like a big brother because of her being young. Most men especially at nineteen and twenties wouldn't give a shit about kissing an underage young woman.
Edited at 2017-06-22 04:56 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-22 05:01 pm (UTC)