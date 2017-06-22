I'm still sleepy. Reply

same I'm so tired today Reply

i slept early too. this is just weird. Reply

i'm hangover Reply

I love my cat but the real feel today is 102° and I don't want to cuddle. Reply

I wish my cat was cuddly, but i think she has trust issues of some kind :( Reply

god all the of my cats kepy laying on top of my yday when it was like 10000 degrees in my house. Reply

I had a sex dream about Iwan Rheon last night, but it's confusing since I've only ever seen him in Game of Thrones and Ramsay Bolton was beyond horrid. Reply

lol gurl

thats unfortunate since Iwan is a qt but sounds like ur into Ramsay Reply

i'm holding on to hope i once watched a cute interview or red carpet segment or something lol.

glad to know he's a qt! Reply

watch misfits Reply

Lucky you! This scene from Misfits lives on forever in my dreams...



Reply

sounds like a nightmare tbh Reply

I used to think he was a huge douchebag but people like crisp rat make him look likable by default. Reply

ONTD, I am cranky af today. It was gorgeous this morning, all hot and sunny, then all of a sudden it's bucketing down rain. Which I got caught in. So now I'm at my work desk, absolutely soaked and unable to do anything to fix it. Reply

that was really cute haha Reply

if men don't understand after this idk what will do the trick Reply

i love it Reply

omg this was so fucking cute Reply

I went to an al-anon meeting last night and nah, not for me at all. Too much god stuff even though they stress it's not a religious-based program. I felt super uncomfortable with that.



Plus they make you read out loud and I hated that lol.



There were a couple of "ooh I relate to that" moments (it was a meeting specifically for children of alcoholic parents so most of us had that in common) so that was nice, but I'm not sure I'll go to that meeting again.



Afterwards a woman there invited me to a Friday morning meeting that she said is a bit more casual, so I might check that out, but the program in general is a bit too Christian-based for my liking. Reply

I've heard that before about those meetings. It would make me super uncomfortable as well. Reply

I was reading about people's experiences and a lot of atheists were saying that they didn't have an issue with it, the stuff about giving up control to "god" could still be applied to your life, so I thought it would be pretty chill, but god was CONSTANTLY mentioned, plus we had to pray twice. The program obviously helps a lot of people so I don't want to knock it but it's not my thing at all. Reply

Parent

I know they say your higher power can be whatever you want it to be but yea, that program isn't for me as well. Reply

Ugh, why does religion have to ruin things. :/ Reply

i've considered going to a nar-anon family meeting before but that's one reservation i had as well as just in general hating to go to new things alone lol. are there other programs for family members outside of NA and AA that you know of? otherwise although i've never done it myself you might want to try searching for support groups/group therapy through a therapist. they might be willing/able to send you in the right direction even if you are not a patient of theirs (your primary care physician might also have helpful information on this, though probably less likely they'll have suggestions outside of AA) Reply

Have you ever gotten stuck in line, while checking out, behind a customer that won't stop talking nor leave? This guy in front of me today would not shut up. This small talk about nothing went on for so long and you could tell the cashier wanted to move on to the next customer. Reply

There's a cashier at my grocery store that always talks to people for uncomfortably long periods of time. Like you can't get away from him, he just keeps talking. His line always takes FOREVER for that reason.



Thank god they put in self-checkout recently, I don't need to get stuck in that line anymore. Reply

Bless self checkout. I don't even care if most of what I buy needs to be weighed--I'd rather take forever than talk to anyone. Reply

there's a cashier at my local taco bell like that. she loves to small talk and one day asked me if i was expecting bc i was wearing a dress that highlighted my belly a bit. i'm just fat. it was super awkward. Reply

I always hand them my rewards card to interrupt. then apologize to the cashier for being rude once the blabbermouth leaves. Reply

fingers crossed i get tickets to see lcd soundsystem in september Reply

the justice system.doesn't.give.a shit.about.victims.



it's an institutional plague istg Reply

a) what the fuck is wrong with men?

b) what the fuck is wrong with judges? this problem with judges is insane, it's the same thing in Canada too Reply

Ughhhh. Why. I don't think there's ever been a proven case of being able to fix a pedophile. I'd rather protect the victim and future victims, then let this asshole get ~help~ Reply

doesn't the du pont family own world banks like the rothschild family does? if so, i am not surprised at all that this happened. Reply

I was going to a baseball game this weekend but instead I'm going to go hiking.



Baseball: $30 + food money

Hiking: Free with pass and cooler with food from house Reply

that surrogacy post Reply

Hell like 10% of posts in the past day dissolved into messes. Reply

it's the heat Reply

my god the comments... i didn't even bother w page 2. Reply

my fav is the comment wondering why anyone would want a third kid Reply

Link





it's sf pride this weekend (and my first one since coming out as bi last fall) and i am HYPE Reply

yasss! have fun. the weather's gonna be amazing. Reply

i know!! june can be so iffy here but it's been so gorgeous this last week or so and i hope it keeps up through sunday Reply

the nyc march and pridefest are this weekend, but i won't be able to make it bc my best friend is visiting and she doesn't leave until late sunday. :*( Reply

My sis and I are going to Berkeley for Nick Cave and then we found out that it's Pride weekend so now we're doubly excited. Reply

Parent

Ours is this weekend, too! Have fun and stay safe!!! Reply

On hold with the vet cuz old cat has stopped eating again.



I leave for Prague in a week, why did two cats have to get sick right before vacation? Reply

it's like they do it on purpose so you can't leave them Reply

i'm about to make some fried rice with leftover filipino food. Reply

i thin i'm going to get pizza because i need the alcohol to be absorbed...my body demands it Reply

