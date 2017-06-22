The View talks about how 45 is out campaigning in Iowa

just fucking shoot me Reply

I knew that guy would lose. Reply

Protesters in WHEELCHAIRS who rely on MEDICAID



You proud of yourself, @SenateMajLdr?@realDonaldTrump is this what "heart" looks like? https://t.co/pre1DZdnVG — Shareblue (@Shareblue) June 22, 2017





Capitol Police are removing protestors outside Mitch McConnell's office. pic.twitter.com/bQTdMkPLP7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 22, 2017







i havent watched news in a couple of days and changed the channel to this and i just started crying like uncontrollably. like i use to work in a home health agency and a lot of our kids lives and well being depended on medicaid and the evil assholes dgaf UUUGGGHHHH



Edited at 2017-06-22 04:25 pm (UTC) i havent watched news in a couple of days and changed the channel to this and i just started crying like uncontrollably. like i use to work in a home health agency and a lot of our kids lives and well being depended on medicaid and the evil assholes dgaf UUUGGGHHHH Reply

It is beyond evil Reply

I am against cruelty to animals but I want something very, very bad and painful to happen to that evil motherfucker who gives turtles a bad name. Reply

Mitch isn't a turtle. He's a demon in turtle form, so I feel like you can be anti-animal cruelty and still support Mitch cruelty. Reply

That senate bill is a bunch of garbage Reply

Of course he only wants rich people. Who wants a cabinet that actually cares about the average US citizen when there's all these big multi billion dollar corporation's interests to be concerned about Reply

What the FUCK



I am disgusted Reply

We are witnessing the fall of Rome. Reply

When does Cesar get taken out? The ides of July too much to hope for? Reply

fucking garbage Reply

This is disgusting and outrageous. They don't even view these people are humans. Reply

This is so fucking horrifying, especially with Medicaid on the chopping block. Reply

beyond fucked up and those people are heroes



beyond fucked up and those people are heroes

speechless Reply

Oh my god.... that's... I can't even describe in words what I'm feeling right now. Reply

"He said that he doesn't want to have poor people in those positions."



"i don't want poor people to have work." - the president of the u.s.



and the fuck is he campaigning for? Reply

2020 Reply

Attention and ass kisses.



Honestly I'm barely even joking, these little victory tours are just to keep stroking his delicate little ego. They have no other purpose. Reply

I wish someone would throw produce at trump

The other day, Michael Bloomberg's interview really bugged me.



He was talking about the fact that the US is civilized and once the public has spoken, the public should accept the outcome instead of trying to get the government to get the fuck out, like ''other countries''. What? Does he forget there are still countries out there that suffer under a regime? Not to mention the fact that acceptance leads to laziness and laziness leads to indifference. As a citizen, question EVERYTHING the government does and take nothing for granted. As a citizen, you don't have to make it easier for politicians because what they put in place has an effect on you Reply

does he need a list of regimes that were democratically elected yet turned into dictatures or/and whose policies violated human rights? Reply

A list would probably be beneficial for his knowledge Reply

ikr? the fuck is he smoking??? hitler was democratically elected to office. Reply

Also the list of democratically elected regimes that the US decided to undermine and worked at ousting. That's a formidable list too. Reply

Fuck that. I get that electoral college exists and all that jazz, but the public spoke and wanted HRC over the asshole in office.



We're not a fucking civilized country, either. Black people getting killed by the police for nothing, assholes who want to take away healthcare that is literally saving people's lives (and it's not even great healthcare, LBR), assholes who don't want to educate kids, and so on. Reply

He's a rich asshole. It affects him too if the public isn't ~kept in line~ and decides to go Robespierre on their asses. Reply

but the public shouldn't just accept the outcome.



The founding fathers have made it explicitly clear that people should always question their government. Like saying to just accept it and move on is like one of the most un american thing anyone can say. Reply

Lmao I feel like I should remind him that the president of South Korea (who he is meeting NEXT WEEK) was elected this year because citizens protested for five months and impeached his predecessor.



We see your garbage fire and see so much of our past president in him... Reply

never liked Bloomberg, I live in NYC and never voted for him, don't understand how he kept getting elected. Reply

Can people start throwing shoes at him, please. Reply

And his entire trash family, save for the kid. Reply

i just called my senators about the healthcare bill and i know they're already voting against it, but i still want to contribute in any way that i can. i'm 26 and am currently in insurance limbo. i got kicked off my parents, purchased a new plan, and it is currently under "review" that can take anywhere from 2 weeks to THREE MONTHS. luckily, i'm a healthy, young woman that has no chronic illnesses.



it's disgusting that they're trying to shove the healthcare bill through, despite the caveats and millions of people losing coverage. what makes me angry is the republican rhetoric that the ACA was forced through.



...no? there was 18 months of debate and deliberation. not 2 weeks. Reply

This is a great resource: thank you for calling!! Please keep it up and encourage your friends in other states to call. Especially Maine, Nevada, Ohio and Alaska.This is a great resource: https://www.trumpcareten.org Reply

He thinks being rich means you're smart and good because he's dumb and bad and having money is the only skill he's ever had despite not even being that great at making money. Reply

Trump fans don't know what to make of his proposed “solar wall” but they're on boardhttps://t.co/rl3TshLaD8 pic.twitter.com/3k5KPbMfkI — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 22, 2017





Well, we've gone from Mexico paying for his dumb wall to us paying for his dumb wall and Mexico paying us back to now the sun paying for his dumb wall. Well, we've gone from Mexico paying for his dumb wall to us paying for his dumb wall and Mexico paying us back to now the sun paying for his dumb wall. Reply

this is one of THE dumbest things he's ever said Reply

and that's quite an achievement Reply

I'm dying at him trying to take credit for this idea when companies submitted this idea to him! lmfao Reply

They haven't even audited voting machines to make sure nothing was fucked with. This election was bullshit and Trump should be removed, bye. Reply

i won't believe the GOP until i see it Reply

the election was a complete sham. and those GOP are no votes cause its not mean enough Reply

RIP ME FOR BEING IN ILLINOIS AND THAT DAMN HACK! Reply

This fucking hell. Reply

All of this sounds suspect as hell to me. FIRST OF ALL, you can use your state ID# OR the LAST FOUR of your SSN. Like, most paystubs have your last 4 on them so...



Secondly, anyone can just go to their county ROV office and buy voter registration data. Eh, you might have to be a candidate for elected office in some counties, but it's not even expensive. I think in 2016, I bought my city's voter roll for $250. So, it's so silly to say they were "hacked" like it's a big deal. It's the equivalent of pirating music or movies imo--- you just stole it cause you didn't want to pay.



The only way this is a big deal is if they manipulated the voter rolls to remove people or change their voter address so they can't vote where they were registered to... and the kicker here is that if you haven't voted in one of the last 4 elections, then the county ROV has the authority to remove you themselves which is what happens in most voter reg dumps. Reply

Apparently the issue is that they are investigating whether the Trump team accepted this stolen data from Russia and used it in the campaign. Reply

Rand Paul doesn't seem pleased with health bill, tells @kasie: "My concern...is it looks like we're keeping Obamacare, not repealing it." pic.twitter.com/Q56rmvUm8y — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 22, 2017





This bill is a disaster tho. And Trump is coming for you medicaid. Hope it was worth it, assholes. aka not cruel enough for you.This bill is a disaster tho. And Trump is coming for you medicaid. Hope it was worth it, assholes. Reply

they're keeping the worst parts of obamacare and making it worse lol

it will def be a disaster, but at this rate trump fans will support anything. the only way they change their minds is if their premiums continue to go up Reply

