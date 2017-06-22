[celeb] perry:shock

The View talks about how 45 is out campaigning in Iowa




Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Thursday. The View talks about how 45 is out campaigning again. This time he's out in Iowa. During this stop, he was trying to justify why he has the richest cabinet ever. He said that he doesn't want to have poor people in those positions.

Other topics discussed today by the panel was how Paul Ryan's seat now has opposition coming from a veteran who is now cancer free that is also a union worker. They discuss Philando Castile's shooting and the fact that the video has been released.

Today's guest was DNC Chair Tom Perez and they discuss Ossoff's loss.


[45: I DONT WANT A POOR PERSON IN THAT POSITION.]




SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4
