The View talks about how 45 is out campaigning in Iowa
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Thursday. The View talks about how
Other topics discussed today by the panel was how Paul Ryan's seat now has opposition coming from a veteran who is now cancer free that is also a union worker. They discuss Philando Castile's shooting and the fact that the video has been released.
Today's guest was DNC Chair Tom Perez and they discuss Ossoff's loss.
[45: I DONT WANT A POOR PERSON IN THAT POSITION.]
i havent watched news in a couple of days and changed the channel to this and i just started crying like uncontrollably. like i use to work in a home health agency and a lot of our kids lives and well being depended on medicaid and the evil assholes dgaf UUUGGGHHHH
Update: Carrying a man with a prosthetic leg out of the building, one officer for each limb.
Update #3: Carrying an elderly man out by his limbs.
I am disgusted
"i don't want poor people to have work." - the president of the u.s.
and the fuck is he campaigning for?
Honestly I'm barely even joking, these little victory tours are just to keep stroking his delicate little ego. They have no other purpose.
He was talking about the fact that the US is civilized and once the public has spoken, the public should accept the outcome instead of trying to get the government to get the fuck out, like ''other countries''. What? Does he forget there are still countries out there that suffer under a regime? Not to mention the fact that acceptance leads to laziness and laziness leads to indifference. As a citizen, question EVERYTHING the government does and take nothing for granted. As a citizen, you don't have to make it easier for politicians because what they put in place has an effect on you
We're not a fucking civilized country, either. Black people getting killed by the police for nothing, assholes who want to take away healthcare that is literally saving people's lives (and it's not even great healthcare, LBR), assholes who don't want to educate kids, and so on.
The founding fathers have made it explicitly clear that people should always question their government. Like saying to just accept it and move on is like one of the most un american thing anyone can say.
We see your garbage fire and see so much of our past president in him...
it's disgusting that they're trying to shove the healthcare bill through, despite the caveats and millions of people losing coverage. what makes me angry is the republican rhetoric that the ACA was forced through.
...no? there was 18 months of debate and deliberation. not 2 weeks.
This is a great resource: https://www.trumpcareten.org
Well, we've gone from Mexico paying for his dumb wall to us paying for his dumb wall and Mexico paying us back to now the sun paying for his dumb wall.
Secondly, anyone can just go to their county ROV office and buy voter registration data. Eh, you might have to be a candidate for elected office in some counties, but it's not even expensive. I think in 2016, I bought my city's voter roll for $250. So, it's so silly to say they were "hacked" like it's a big deal. It's the equivalent of pirating music or movies imo--- you just stole it cause you didn't want to pay.
The only way this is a big deal is if they manipulated the voter rolls to remove people or change their voter address so they can't vote where they were registered to... and the kicker here is that if you haven't voted in one of the last 4 elections, then the county ROV has the authority to remove you themselves which is what happens in most voter reg dumps.
This bill is a disaster tho. And Trump is coming for you medicaid. Hope it was worth it, assholes.
it will def be a disaster, but at this rate trump fans will support anything. the only way they change their minds is if their premiums continue to go up