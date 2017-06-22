Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later | Official Trailer | Netflix
Sometimes, in order to move forward...you have to go back.
Welcome to the Camp Firewood 10 Year Reunion! From David Wain and Michael Showalter, the filmmakers that brought the original 2001 cult classic and the 2015 acclaimed prequel series by the same name, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is the hilarious new eight-part limited series starring the original cast, plus an all-star lineup of new cast members. 10 Years Older. 10 Years Hotter. 10 Years Wetter.
Returning cast includes A.D. Miles, Amy Poehler, Beth Dover, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Elizabeth Banks, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Ken Marino, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, Molly Shannon, Nina Hellman, Paul Rudd, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns and Zak Orth.
New cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Samm Levine, Mark Feuerstein, Marlo Thomas, Joey Bragg, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano and -- surprise! -- Adam Scott.
source
I love this entire cast, and WHAS, so I'm 100% here for this.
YAAASSSSS It looks so good! The 90s trailer voice made me so happy and nostalgic. I'm also super pumped at the return of Logan St. Bogan and the Camp Tigerlaw crew.
i hope bcoop at least has a cameo
The movie and the first season are so weird but for some bizarre reason I liked them. I don't even know.
My favorite part of the sequel was Coop's hat and altered appearance.
And Paul Rudd's entrance.
Also I've watched Dead Poet's Society so many times recently and can't believe I didn't recognize Josh Charles (Knox) in this at first.