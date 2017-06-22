Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later | Official Trailer | Netflix

Fun. Honestly I just need more stuff with Marguerite Moreau and Janeane Garofalo in general. They were both childhood crushes of mine Reply

Thread

Link

Marguerite Moreau was mine too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed, especially Marguerite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I love this entire cast, and WHAS, so I'm 100% here for this. Paul Rudd, you say?I love this entire cast, and WHAS, so I'm 100% here for this. Reply

Thread

Link

This property's style of humour is basically just a chain of random, nonsensical things happening, which should probably be annoying, but it's always pleasant to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait. I was shook at how much I actually enjoyed Chris Pine last time. I didn't know he could be funny before Reply

Thread

Link





YAAASSSSS It looks so good! The 90s trailer voice made me so happy and nostalgic. I'm also super pumped at the return of Logan St. Bogan and the Camp Tigerlaw crew. YAAASSSSS It looks so good! The 90s trailer voice made me so happy and nostalgic. I'm also super pumped at the return of Logan St. Bogan and the Camp Tigerlaw crew. Reply

Thread

Link

you could tell me this gif is from the film and i'd believe it lol they look the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's from the original film - the original ageless beauties. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ogm yas @josh charles and cpine



i hope bcoop at least has a cameo Reply

Thread

Link

So, everyone but Bradley Cooper are back? Sounds good to me.



The movie and the first season are so weird but for some bizarre reason I liked them. I don't even know. Reply

Thread

Link



That reason being that you have obvious taste and an appreciation for comedic masterpieces, obvi! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You have a good point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck yourself Sus it's cheaper haha Reply

Thread

Link

I love this series. It's pretty much as close as I'll get to a State reunion so idgaf how many seasons they do of this shit! Reply

Thread

Link

AAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !

YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

My favorite part of the sequel was Coop's hat and altered appearance.



And Paul Rudd's entrance.

Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaoo i rewatched that entrance like 20 times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I just asked about this in the last FFAF and am so glad to see this promo. It looks for fucking ridiculous. I love Christopher Meloni as Gene.



Also I've watched Dead Poet's Society so many times recently and can't believe I didn't recognize Josh Charles (Knox) in this at first. Reply

Thread

Link



Gene just may be his best role, TBH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Super excited for Adam Scott to join this all star cast! Reply

Thread

Link





Haha I was just reading this and thinking I can't believe Adam Scott hasn't gotten involved with this franchise, and now here he is! Reply

Thread

Link