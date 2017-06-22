Kpop Post: BLACKPINK,T-ARA,Mamamoo & more
BLACKPINK- As if it's your last
T-ARA wins with "What's my name?" (first win after 5 years) and get an ovation
Mamamoo-Aze Gag
Mamamoo- Yes I Am
I'm glad T-ARA won something. I hope it encourages them to carry on and re-form as six away from MBK.
I have nothing to say about Mamamoo
i don't dislike it though i guess
T-ara's song is ok, idk if it will grow on me. I prefer the Chinese version more for some reason lol. It kinda bums me out they had so many bops but the last song I really loved was Sugar Free and that was years ago. But I'm glad they won that award show!!! Just to show that their reputation has finally improved after years of being trashed. Also I just finished listening to 20090729 - ahhh that song gave me the feels ;-;
BlackPink...I think I have to accept their music just ain't for me. 5 songs now and still no favorite. The intro had me ready!!! And then they started singing and then the song changed and nothing about it was memorable for me. I also don't like Lisa's rapping at all.
I'm not going to bother with Mamamoo's comeback after their black face incident. And 9muses comeback I found really boring too. Sigh.
Edited at 2017-06-22 01:21 pm (UTC)
I just can't get into BLACKPINK; everything they do just feels like a pale imitation of 2NE1 and while they are definitely talented, they just seem to be missing something that made 2NE1 so magnetic.
their first 3 singles def was thought of. this feels last minute.
(And I'm only choosing BTS as my example bc 1 other than them idk wtf is going on in boygroup kpop (and even then I'm really only checking for Suga, so if they're less responsive than I've been lead to believe pls advise) and 2 I remember when they debuted n their scandals and response then vs now is markedly different--while some people left and never looked back even after their apologies, etc. (which I fully support) they are the only group I can think of off the top of my head that I am both aware of and remotely interested in.)
In re BTS (n rly any group) I have zero problem walking away if and when things hit the fan again bc enough is enough--I'm not expecting perfection on the first go round n I'm not expecting everyone to be amazingly aware of why what they're doing is wrong but I expect, at bare minimum, growth. And if you're referring to Big Bang, well. They've never been on my radar and never will be. I threw Super Junior out the window and I'll throw BTS out if they stop showing a positive trend in addressing these issues. I like Red Velvet but I'm not gonna pretend that Wendy impersonating a black person on radio was even remotely acceptable, something people have definitely chosen to gloss over en masse. I dropped Vixx, the one group I ever rly gave a damn about, bc the entire group sans N was relentlessly shitty about colourist and while I adore N I'm just not gonna stick around for it, but their popularity is way smaller than the other groups so more people have been calling them out. Mamamoo reminds me of Vixx sometimes. They know their audience is upset but by and large they rly just do not care--their international apology vs their Korean apology last scandal was evidence enough that they /know/ people are upset but they just dgaf beyond a supposedly ~heartfelt apology... with no corresponding change in behaviour. And while it's hard to mature and learn from your mistakes while being in the spotlight, these girls haven't even /tried/. Apparently the video today was scrubbed immediately after, but nothing else has happened--they know it's wrong and they're ignoring it. I wish they had the characters to match their talents.
tldr until Mamamoo makes a proper attempt at growing and learning from their mistakes, I rly do not care what the response would have been for other, more popular groups bc the standard they're held to is a shitty one.
Mamamoo's new comeback is meh. Bold colours can't save a boring, cookie-cutter song. It's loud visually and sonically but melodically the song doesn't go anywhere.
Edited at 2017-06-22 01:49 pm (UTC)
Omg bp's song was not the pussy pop bop I thought it would be..boombaya she is NOT
Also omg Blackpink did THAT by releasing this PRIDE anthem! Truly the true gay icons!!!
It's my least favorite song they've put out so far but it's still miles above everyone else, as any 2NE1 demo would be.
They all look gorg 💕