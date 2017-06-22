Kpop Post: BLACKPINK,T-ARA,Mamamoo & more

It's not Blackpink's best song, but it's still fun and delivers on the summer bop that other groups haven't delivered.



I'm glad T-ARA won something. I hope it encourages them to carry on and re-form as six away from MBK.



I have nothing to say about Mamamoo Reply

the chorus in the blackpink song completely threw me off



i don't dislike it though i guess Reply

It's so gay, I love it!!! Reply

At the beginning of the year I was liking a lot of the kpop releases and had high hopes, but now the year is halfway through and idk now a lot of the recent releases have been pretty meh.



T-ara's song is ok, idk if it will grow on me. I prefer the Chinese version more for some reason lol. It kinda bums me out they had so many bops but the last song I really loved was Sugar Free and that was years ago. But I'm glad they won that award show!!! Just to show that their reputation has finally improved after years of being trashed. Also I just finished listening to 20090729 - ahhh that song gave me the feels ;-;



BlackPink...I think I have to accept their music just ain't for me. 5 songs now and still no favorite. The intro had me ready!!! And then they started singing and then the song changed and nothing about it was memorable for me. I also don't like Lisa's rapping at all.



I'm not going to bother with Mamamoo's comeback after their black face incident. And 9muses comeback I found really boring too. Sigh.



Edited at 2017-06-22 01:21 pm (UTC)

IA with pretty much everything. Also, I'm really mad Namyu's song is so lackluster ngl. Reply

This comment sums up all of my feelings. K-pop is in need of saving right now. Reply

Kpop 2017 is trash so far. Save for Dreamcatcher I guess. T-ara's last edm song is nice but kind of a snoozer. Everyone's been disappointing me. Reply

Only fx can save us Reply

I feel so sorry for T-ARA -- I've never been into them but I saw all that drama with Hwayoung and her twin, Korean netizens are awful too. I've actually been watching the drama with Hwayoung but it's so hard to not think about anything other than her irl drama when she's on screen.



I just can't get into BLACKPINK; everything they do just feels like a pale imitation of 2NE1 and while they are definitely talented, they just seem to be missing something that made 2NE1 so magnetic. Reply

i agree about blackpink. it's not that i don't like their releases, but they are pretty forgettable to me as a group. other groups (i.e. 4minute, 2NE1) aced the edgy schtick, so blackpink's attempt at it just falls flat for me. Reply

MTE Reply

2NE1 was trending in Korea when the song released lmao Reply

that poor man's 2ne1 needs to give up already Reply

mamamoo has disappointed me TO NO END. i like their new releases, but their wearing bindis in the pre-release vid and then quickly editing it out just (further) affirms they ain't shit. shame. Reply

BP's new song first half is yawn, but it gets bit better second half/



their first 3 singles def was thought of. this feels last minute.



blackpink is the hottest, funnest group.. i love lisa's new hair color Reply

It's sad how little love Mamamoo gets. Best vocals on KPop. Reply

it's bc they're racist and unrepentantly so--it's been brought to their attention numerous times and they just don't care Reply

they literally just put a video up today of them in bindis lmao, fucking morons Reply

lmao jesus christ Reply

I agree but I do think that if bigger groups did what Mamamoo did they'd probably undeservedly get a pass. People always say they're against problematic groups and idols but always keep stanning the super popular ones with the big fandoms. I almost wonder what would happen if the most popular girl groups pulled a Mamammoo. I think the conversations and outcome among international fans would be different. Reply

I don't disagree. However, that doesn't mean we should give Mamamoo a pass--everyone should be held to this level of scrutiny. Hell, my favourite person in kpop rn is BTS Suga, and BTS has been a mess all over the place. Tbh I still haven't forgiven them for their photo shoot at the Shoah memorial, something the fandom seems to have by and large forgotten about in the mix of all their other scandals. I'm not (nor will I ever be) an ~ARMY n I don't take kpop v seriously but I respect that others do and that a lot of their fans (including both ARMYs and those who stay the hell away from the fan club thing altogether) have tried opening dialogues w them. And maybe it's only ever bc they have to watch their bottom line and pissing off international fans won't sell albums/V app lives/whatever but. For all they (and especially RM, who remains awful though at least he seems to be trying now... I ignore him but at least that's what I've heard) have fucked up both repeatedly and in a variety of different ways, they're responding to concerns in a way that Mamamoo just. Isn't.



(And I'm only choosing BTS as my example bc 1 other than them idk wtf is going on in boygroup kpop (and even then I'm really only checking for Suga, so if they're less responsive than I've been lead to believe pls advise) and 2 I remember when they debuted n their scandals and response then vs now is markedly different--while some people left and never looked back even after their apologies, etc. (which I fully support) they are the only group I can think of off the top of my head that I am both aware of and remotely interested in.)



In re BTS (n rly any group) I have zero problem walking away if and when things hit the fan again bc enough is enough--I'm not expecting perfection on the first go round n I'm not expecting everyone to be amazingly aware of why what they're doing is wrong but I expect, at bare minimum, growth. And if you're referring to Big Bang, well. They've never been on my radar and never will be. I threw Super Junior out the window and I'll throw BTS out if they stop showing a positive trend in addressing these issues. I like Red Velvet but I'm not gonna pretend that Wendy impersonating a black person on radio was even remotely acceptable, something people have definitely chosen to gloss over en masse. I dropped Vixx, the one group I ever rly gave a damn about, bc the entire group sans N was relentlessly shitty about colourist and while I adore N I'm just not gonna stick around for it, but their popularity is way smaller than the other groups so more people have been calling them out. Mamamoo reminds me of Vixx sometimes. They know their audience is upset but by and large they rly just do not care--their international apology vs their Korean apology last scandal was evidence enough that they /know/ people are upset but they just dgaf beyond a supposedly ~heartfelt apology... with no corresponding change in behaviour. And while it's hard to mature and learn from your mistakes while being in the spotlight, these girls haven't even /tried/. Apparently the video today was scrubbed immediately after, but nothing else has happened--they know it's wrong and they're ignoring it. I wish they had the characters to match their talents.



tldr until Mamamoo makes a proper attempt at growing and learning from their mistakes, I rly do not care what the response would have been for other, more popular groups bc the standard they're held to is a shitty one. Reply

To me best vocals will forever be BEG ♥ Reply

Oh yea BEG >>>>>>> Mamamoo

I absolutely loved the first 50 seconds of the new Blackpink song then they went on a completely different direction, very old-school kpop vibe.



Mamamoo's new comeback is meh. Bold colours can't save a boring, cookie-cutter song. It's loud visually and sonically but melodically the song doesn't go anywhere.



Edited at 2017-06-22 01:49 pm (UTC)

So happy for t-ara omg the cheers, the backup dancers..im suddenly chopping onions



Omg bp's song was not the pussy pop bop I thought it would be..boombaya she is NOT Reply

this is blackpink's worst song (i actually like stay if i don't listen to their live performances of it). the fact that it's confirmed to be an old 2ne1 song is hilarious. lisa's rapping is so bad. jennie killed it as usual Reply

That aze gag vid was horrendous. Reply

Justice for T-ara and their other smash hits that could have been: Sexy Love, No 9, Do You Know Me, Sugar Free, Little Apple, etc.



Also omg Blackpink did THAT by releasing this PRIDE anthem! Truly the true gay icons!!! Reply

mamamoo sucks Reply

Everything about BP is lazy. Reply

Blackpink deserved their own post -_-



It's my least favorite song they've put out so far but it's still miles above everyone else, as any 2NE1 demo would be. Reply

Lisa is wearing the same pink boots as Leigh-Anne in Little Mix's Power? Reply

