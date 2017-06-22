Robert Murray sues HBO over John Oliver’s coal segment
- The June 18 episode of Last Week Tonight criticized Murray’s business practices, saying he doesn’t do enough to protect his miners’ safety
- The lawsuit won't be a surprise to John Oliver, noting that Murray has sued several other media outlets in the past
- Oliver's team contacted Murray’s company before the episode aired, and that the company sent a cease-and-desist letter
- As the episode ended, a person in a squirrel costume came onstage––a reference to a rumor that Murray started the coal company because a squirrel told him to––and held up an oversized check that read "Eat shit, Bob".
These people literally doesn't care of you live or die. They actively campaign and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars - so that they don't need to spend extra money keeping you safe (And making them more money). And then they tell you they do it for your freedom.
They cheer this in thinking one day they'll have enough money to deny their workers safety
I can't understand it. These people are going to be just fine when the coal industry collapses. They are just fine when mines collapse and people die.
How can anyone voice support for this man?
I'm sure John Oliver and the team of lawyers at HBO saw this coming though
Seriously though, shit like this is why we'll never move past coal and into cleaner fuels. The industry will never, ever let us. And they'll gloss over the worst side effects of the industry to keep themselves going. It's sick.