Robert Murray sues HBO over John Oliver’s coal segment


  • The June 18 episode of Last Week Tonight criticized Murray’s business practices, saying he doesn’t do enough to protect his miners’ safety

  • The lawsuit won't be a surprise to John Oliver, noting that Murray has sued several other media outlets in the past

  • Oliver's team contacted Murray’s company before the episode aired, and that the company sent a cease-and-desist letter

  • As the episode ended, a person in a squirrel costume came onstage––a reference to a rumor that Murray started the coal company because a squirrel told him to––and held up an oversized check that read "Eat shit, Bob".

