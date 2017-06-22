Wonder Woman x Hello Kitty collaboration is coming to Japan

SO CUTE Reply

Do you think that's a weave or a wig, ONTD?

What's the difference between weave and wig?

in very general terms, a wig you wear, a weave is woven into your existing hair.

Uhg so adorable!!

The fact that Hello Kitty has no mouth is misogynistic and gross and wrong. Should've been Aggretsuko!

My queen

wasn't Hello Kitty a male?



edit: oop sorry she is a girl lmfao



Edited at 2017-06-22 01:28 pm (UTC)

You might be thinking of her boyfriend Dear Daniel LOL

I think I confused it with the fact everyone thought it was a cat but in the end it's an actual girl e_e



I remember everyone being shocked so I thought the news was about her being an actual boy LOL idek

I personally refuse to acknowledge that whole hk is human thing LOL

It really makes no sense... like where?!

omg an Aggretsuko/Wonder Woman collab would have been fab. It sucks that you can't go into the Tumblr tag without seeing a bunch of furry porn.

She has no mouth bc she is a bad Miffy copy, heh.



Queen Aggretsuko is the best!

...or whatever Hello Kitty cartoon was available in the 80s.

Oooh hopefully I can find a plushie online!

I want this tho

I love Hello Kitty crossovers, ne of my favourite souvenirs from the Sanrio store is my Hello Kitty x X-Japan notebook.

The way they slapped her giant bow on haphazardly lol

Sailor Moon x My Melody

Wonder Woman x Hello Kitty



...I want Star Wars x Little Twin Stars.

This is perfect, lol.

if i wanted to start reading wonder woman comics, what would be a good place to start? i saw at barnes and noble the other day a big display of ww comics. there was a rebirth edition and then a huge book that was like $50 that was sealed in plastic that was intriguing. a couple of the covers said b&n exclusives too. i just dunno where to start.



ive been in a major reading slump. ive started 4-5 books and quit a few chapters in. I HAVE READ ZERO BOOKS THIS YEAR. all of my kindle unlimited rentals are from before jan 2017 and i havent touched a single one. it's depressing when i think about it esp bc i read all. the. time. im thinking maybe the comics will help me get out of my slump?? Reply

okay so you want to probably start with Perez era wonder woman. I'll pass you some links. I'd also recommend Rebirth Wonder Woman which is a lot shorter but has a lot of backstory to it so it can be a little bit confusing.

yes to these two, plus greg rucka's run in the early 2000s and first couple years worth of new 52 wondy for good measure.

new 52 wondy is trash and completely misses the point of her character.

a difference of tastes, then. azzarello's run wasn't perfect, but he tried to tie all the various influence of the character into something cohesive... something that hadn't been paid attention to since the perez years.

thank you!! <3

I'm gonna be 70 years old and still loving Hello Kitty merch, idgaf tbh lol.

sgahajajajaja this is so cute

Man, I would have been all over this as a kid, I was obsessed with Hello Kitty!

