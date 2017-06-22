Wonder Woman x Hello Kitty collaboration is coming to Japan
In "Japan always gets the cooler stuff" news, Japan will be getting a Wonder Woman x Hello Kitty line of merchandise to coincide with the Japanese release of the movie on August 25th. Kitty will wear Wonder Woman's outfit, consisting of her tiara, bodysuit, knee-high boots and the golden Lasso of Truth.
This is the first time ever that Hello Kitty joins forces with a non-Japanese movie character. To celebrate, people who book advance tickets for the movie will either receive a rubber key-holder of Kitty in her Wonder Woman disguise, or a reprint of the 1941 issue of DC Comics where Wonder Woman was first introduced.
⭐️キティ or コミック復刻版どちらを選ぶ❓— 映画『ワンダーウーマン』公式 (@wwmoviejp) 14. Juni 2017
選べる特典付きの前売券を6/17（土）より発売開始❗️キティは映画初のコラボ！監
督も大好きなキティはキーホルダーに！さらにコミックの復刻版にはジム・リーの原稿も！詳 細はこちらから→ https://t.co/HLpNYT55eN pic.twitter.com/Syc9CXz5mx
There's no information yet on what exactly the collection will include, it's highly likely though that there will be plushies, keychains and phone straps among other things.
