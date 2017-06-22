yuzuru hanyu

Wonder Woman x Hello Kitty collaboration is coming to Japan

w850
upload images


In "Japan always gets the cooler stuff" news, Japan will be getting a Wonder Woman x Hello Kitty line of merchandise to coincide with the Japanese release of the movie on August 25th. Kitty will wear Wonder Woman's outfit, consisting of her tiara, bodysuit, knee-high boots and the golden Lasso of Truth.

This is the first time ever that Hello Kitty joins forces with a non-Japanese movie character. To celebrate, people who book advance tickets for the movie will either receive a rubber key-holder of Kitty in her Wonder Woman disguise, or a reprint of the 1941 issue of DC Comics where Wonder Woman was first introduced.




There's no information yet on what exactly the collection will include, it's highly likely though that there will be plushies, keychains and phone straps among other things.

Source 1, Source 2
Tagged: ,