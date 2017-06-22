Jesse Williams Fights for Joint Physical Custody Amid Divorce From Aryn Drake-Lee

I'm on her side, like shit if he wanted to spend time with his kids he shouldn't have decided he was to good for monagomy now that he's a ~big star~



Her response is real classy, its scummy of him to try and use his public position to try and drag her like this. She doesn't have that same kind of power... Reply

I don't see the correlation in cheating and spending time with your kids Reply

He's not cheating, he's divorcing because he doesn't want to "miss out" on all the partying and opportunities.



And since his reasoning for divorce is ~partying, why shouldn't the mother of his children be wary of what they will be exposed to if they stayed over his place, or were hanging out with any of his entourage. They're kids, they need stability and security, and it's apparent that Jesse Williams isn't interested in putting them first, his dick and the Hollywood hangers on are more important. Reply

mte what a stupid fucking comment



Edited at 2017-06-22 11:14 am (UTC) Reply

I don't really think their is, I think there's more of a correlation between "I want to be single and party" and a public statement trying to trash your wife using the children as the tipping point Reply

i don't know any man who left his wife who didn't also abandon his children in some way be it emotionally or physically Reply

He's a jack ass yeah. But that doesn't mean he can't spend time with his children. And if she's not letting him spend proper time with them and all he has is his lawyer to try and fix that then he should do exactly that. I'm not here for women using the children to get back at the ex. I don't care where he goes or what he does I believe he'll feel that regret soon enough without her having to make the kids pay for it. I get she's angry, but being an adult means sucking it up and letting the kids see their father. There hasn't been any reports of abuse, so in this case she's wrong. Reply

So she gets the right to use their children to punish him because he wasn't happy in the marriage? K. Reply

Wow, that's dumb Reply

stupid shit like this Reply

bad comment op Reply

Yeah, let's use the children as punishment. Good idea. :-\ Reply

holy shit, what?? Reply

do you have receipts of the alleged cheating...? Reply

Is he messing with Minka? The fact that there's no proof they ever where a thing or even still are smh. Reply

Yeah idk, benefit of the doubt isn't really popular around here lol. It's one thing when someone is accused of rape or harassment, it's totally another when it's just cheating and relationship bullshit between exes. That stuff gets super shady, lies everywhere, everyone's stooping to new lows etc etc.



I don't really see any reason to take either side here, it really isn't that evident who is at "fault". Reply

It's crazy that everyone is choosing to believe that rumor. We don't know what's going on or why they divorced. Reply

Yeah, people in this post are like, "HE LEFT HER FOR PARTYING" and I'm like...did you make that up and are mad at him for it now? That's insane. Reply

ofc not. but you know all the bitter betty's here will treat it as fact. Reply

Why is everyone against him?

Is she using the kids to punish him or something? Cause it sure seems like it. Reply

Definitely is. It's really sad. There aren't many fathers out there that want to spend time with their kids. Reply

Well, he is spending time with them. 2 and a hlaf hours per day, with a one and three year old.



He might change two nappies during that time, I suppose. Reply

How young are their children? Because no overnight visits with the non custodial parent are pretty standard and what's recommended if they are under two years, Reply

There's a three year old and a one year old. Reply

That's too young for overnights imo. Babies need their mommy is their mommy has been the primary caregiver their entire short lives. This is probably more about his ego Reply

Yeah, the one year old is definitely too young then. Reply

yeah thats kinda young for overnight visits...the court will probably rule in her favor til they're a bit older. Reply

I feel for the kids Reply

Mess. But if the only thing he did was cheat on her, isn't fair to the children to limit their access to their dad. Reply

depends on how the dad is acting when he has access, plus they're super young still, one and three yos need pretty steady routines to feel security. Reply

Look at it this way - she had these babies with the full intent of spending a future with him as a parental group. Now she's a single mother because of his dicks wants/desires.



Hollywood is bad for the ego. I was hoping he'd be one of the one's who would swerve the expected fall from grace, but nope.



If I had a one year old and a three year old you best believe I wouldn't let them sleep anywhere without me ready to comfort them if they woke up in the night afraid. Nope, not even once. Babies need protecting, Jesse's ego can fucking deal. Reply

Link

yeah, he's an idiot for wanting to fuck around and all that. but he has the same rights (and obligations) she does as a parent Reply

Their father can protect them. If you can't deal w the prospect of splitting time, then you better just hire a sperm donor Reply

honey, when you have a baby with someone it's with the expectation that it's a joint-deal. Esp if you married your HS sweetheart and have had a stable r'ship up to that point. Reply

If she has been their primary caregiver until now then they might not feel comfortable enough with just him. Small children don't have a concept of time and removing them from their usual environment and caregiver can cause great distress. That's why short (like a few hours at a time) and frequent visits are recommended at that age. Reply

i mean yeah men are usually trash and their egos get in the way but still, there's no reason to keep him from spending more time with his kids. they're not responsible for him screwing around so they shouldn't suffer for it. like co-parenting can work if everybody puts their egos aside, honestly i've see it. if it's rly that strenuous for the kids to go back and forth, why couldn't he for example spend some time at her house ? like of course it's tough but there are always solutions Reply

I just don't see me being on his side with this. I smell fuckboyness. Reply

Well she's not attractive and he is so he can totally do better Reply

Are you being sarcastic? Because otherwise, you're wrong and you need to do better. Reply

He's really not all that himself. People think ppl are automatically hot bc they have light eyes 😂 Reply

Thank you! Reply

lol she butthurt Reply

I feel for her. Must really suck to get dropped by your love because they're now famous and they'd rather have every person that's throwing themselves at them instead of the person that was with them from day one. Reply

so it's OK to use the children like this??? Reply

No where in my comment did I say that? All I said was I felt bad for her shitty situation. Anyone would be hurt dealing with that crap.



And at the kids current ages having them sleep in two different houses every other night seems like too much imo but he should be able to see them more. Reply

the amount of time he's getting is exactly what is recommended by professionals though. at this point it's just not about him and what he wants, it's about what's best for the children and that is a stable routine that makes them feel save provided by their primary caregiver. Reply

My bet is that he wants the children in his life for insta opportunities and to control a positive PR image.



If his kids are smiling happy on his SM, then he's not a piece of shit, right?



I suspect all famous people of this kind of fuckery. It's all Public Relations - especially him and his lawyer publicly pushing the point. Fuck this turd. Reply

Please stop commenting on things you know nothing about. Reply

He's handsome and she's ugly.



Why did he see on her to begin with? Reply

how do we know thats what happened tho



i dont stan him im legit curious Reply

As harsh as it is, he has every right to end the relationship if he wants to and see his children, like cmon just cause he's a shit partner doesn't make him an unfit father Reply

A proper father would understand his one and three year olds need for stability.



You know, someone who actually thought of the kdis first, rather than his public image. Reply

I agree and I've said in one of the other comments that the kids are too young to be moving around loads so initially should stay mostly with their mother and he can work around that



I do think he still has the right to see them though Reply

True Reply

fight for them daddy!



then may the spirits of alicia quiche and swizz cheese guide you through new and exciting positions <3 find your G.U.Y <3 Reply

I didn't expect Jesse to turn out to be a dick. He's not even that famous for it to go to his head but here we are. He's shitty as fuck but he should be able to spend time with his kids without her hovering like he's a threat to them. But they definitely should stay at one house for now, they shouldn't be bounced around at such a young age. Reply

Yikes @ some of these comments. This chick is clearly using her kids to get back at him. So sick Reply

There are fair points. I'd see his point if the kids were older, but they are babies. There should be some agreement where if he wants to spend more time, that he do it at the home they're being raised in. It's about them first and their needs and it's true, they need a routine and not being switched around from parent to parent. Reply

It seems like they aren't communicating at all but who knows. If they would just have a discussion and say let's wait a couple years till the kids are ready for overnight visits, maybe it would be easier. I can understand not wanting to be away from young children but it's also a situation that could have been avoided. Reply

basically. if all he did was cheat then its disgusting how she's trying to restrict access to their kids. ontd are always so ott about cheating. (alleged) infidelity doesn't make him a bad father. Reply

Divorce sucks. As always, my heart goes out to the kids. Reply

