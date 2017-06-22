Jesse Williams Fights for Joint Physical Custody Amid Divorce From Aryn Drake-Lee




Jesse and his attorney's allege that Aryn has refused his request for more time with the two children :
"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence. On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."


Aryn's lawyer released the following statement to E! News:
"Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams' unilateral and unfortunate public allegations."



