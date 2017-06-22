Jesse Williams Fights for Joint Physical Custody Amid Divorce From Aryn Drake-Lee
Jesse and his attorney's allege that Aryn has refused his request for more time with the two children :
"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence. On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."
Aryn's lawyer released the following statement to E! News:
"Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams' unilateral and unfortunate public allegations."
source
Her response is real classy, its scummy of him to try and use his public position to try and drag her like this. She doesn't have that same kind of power...
And since his reasoning for divorce is ~partying, why shouldn't the mother of his children be wary of what they will be exposed to if they stayed over his place, or were hanging out with any of his entourage. They're kids, they need stability and security, and it's apparent that Jesse Williams isn't interested in putting them first, his dick and the Hollywood hangers on are more important.
Edited at 2017-06-22 11:14 am (UTC)
He's a jack ass yeah. But that doesn't mean he can't spend time with his children. And if she's not letting him spend proper time with them and all he has is his lawyer to try and fix that then he should do exactly that. I'm not here for women using the children to get back at the ex. I don't care where he goes or what he does I believe he'll feel that regret soon enough without her having to make the kids pay for it. I get she's angry, but being an adult means sucking it up and letting the kids see their father. There hasn't been any reports of abuse, so in this case she's wrong.
I don't really see any reason to take either side here, it really isn't that evident who is at "fault".
Is she using the kids to punish him or something? Cause it sure seems like it.
He might change two nappies during that time, I suppose.
Hollywood is bad for the ego. I was hoping he'd be one of the one's who would swerve the expected fall from grace, but nope.
If I had a one year old and a three year old you best believe I wouldn't let them sleep anywhere without me ready to comfort them if they woke up in the night afraid. Nope, not even once. Babies need protecting, Jesse's ego can fucking deal.
And at the kids current ages having them sleep in two different houses every other night seems like too much imo but he should be able to see them more.
If his kids are smiling happy on his SM, then he's not a piece of shit, right?
I suspect all famous people of this kind of fuckery. It's all Public Relations - especially him and his lawyer publicly pushing the point. Fuck this turd.
Why did he see on her to begin with?
i dont stan him im legit curious
You know, someone who actually thought of the kdis first, rather than his public image.
I do think he still has the right to see them though
then may the spirits of alicia quiche and swizz cheese guide you through new and exciting positions <3 find your G.U.Y <3
I didn't expect Jesse to turn out to be a dick. He's not even that famous for it to go to his head but here we are. He's shitty as fuck but he should be able to spend time with his kids without her hovering like he's a threat to them. But they definitely should stay at one house for now, they shouldn't be bounced around at such a young age.