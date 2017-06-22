Ariel Winter takes aim at a tabloid spreading lies about her boyfriend
Not cool. pic.twitter.com/gC5egh7N1S— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) 21 juin 2017
lol-ing at you Star Magazine 🖕🏼✌🏼— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) 21 juin 2017
a supposed "source" claims that Winter pays her beau to cook, clean and perform various household chores. “Some of Ariel’s friends worry that she’s throwing too much cash his way. Why would he go on auditions when he can stay home and still collect a paycheque?”
i like her but she seems a bit messy sometimes.
Oh dear... That's a horrendous dress.
It's... Star Magazine. I understand feeling a bit annoyed but I don't think this was even worth calling out tbh.
spill that tea hunny