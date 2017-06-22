Ariel Winter takes aim at a tabloid spreading lies about her boyfriend

How does ONTD feel about her?



i like her but she seems a bit messy sometimes. Reply

Thread

Link

I dont particularly like or dislike her, but she's young and messy..it happens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are pretty awful about her for someone who's had such a poor parental relationship/upbringing that they were granted an emancipation from their own mother at age 17... and is now in a relationship with a 29 year old...like cut the kid some slack fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i find her relatable because i have a lot of issues regarding my chest and if i had been lucky enough to have a surgery at her age, i think i would've been as obnoxious as her. i understand her in a way. there's sooo much to unpack when your sexuality had been defined by other people for a long time, since young age. i mostly find it cringey that we get to see her making stupid (and normal for teens) mistakes. i can only hope there are good people around her to keep her on track.



Edited at 2017-06-22 07:48 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to root for her but she makes it hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She had a bad upbringing with no responsible, adult role models so I give her behavior a pass only because I feel sorry for her. I don't like or dislike her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's making me thankful that I'm not famous and my teenage mistakes aren't all over the internet. I think there's something very relatable in her messiness and insecurity. She's pretty harmless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd is nicer to her then bella. i think bc we know about her situation with her mom while with bella, not everyone knows about her situation (everyone wants her to be lilo 2). bella is more thirsty and messing with drugs while ariel is just tacky and insecure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's bella's situation? i don't follow her posts much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Her posts and bella whatshername posts are always depressing to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont even know who she is tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's gonna have an interesting E! True Hollywood Story episode one day, but she's not bothering me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's like a ticking time bomb of every fallen child star trope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's exasperating, but it's understandable given her past and it frustrates me to no end that she doesn't seem to have any close friends who can gently make her see sense about her OTTness (in a nice, caring, non-mean way, obvs). I just hope she doesn't throw her life away by getting knocked up or something before she has a chance to just be a chill young person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't know who this is really but i've been seeing her name a lot for being sexy and controversial. prolly a planted story for controversy. v attention seeking Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-06-22 07:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Did they really have to zoom in? Good Grief. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was gonna be snarky but a quick google search showed that he's actually booking work so good for him tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Don't celebrities know how to use the crop tool? Lol I get so annoyed by that. Reply

Thread

Link

it's like the easiest tool to use tho?!? 😫 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Battery charged at 100%. Panic attack averted. Reply

Thread

Link





i can't get over this pic of her, like did anyone not tell her that this dress was not a good idea for a lunch event Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-06-22 09:16 am (UTC) She's trying to get attention. She's young, it's understandable. But.. not a good look nonetheless. #secondhandembarrasment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh dear... That's a horrendous dress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not a good idea... ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never forget this iconic moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not a good idea period Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that was Shawn Mendes tbh they look so alike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i read that nolan hate when ppl say that they look alike. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it still blows my mind that shawn mendes was orginally a viner and part of MAGCON, also nolan is a perfect example of when child stars are good actors when they are kids but terrible after



Edited at 2017-06-22 11:23 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The lack of self awareness she had at this moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, no one did, and that's the problem. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate it when people post big ol' notes to twitter. people don't do press statements anymore? maybe she really should employ her bf, he could do her PR. Reply

Thread

Link

why would she bother to put out a press release when she could just talk to her fans/whatever directly lol. such a dumb thing to "hate" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's... Star Magazine. I understand feeling a bit annoyed but I don't think this was even worth calling out tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

"I HATE fake news, but I guess that's what our world has come to"





spill that tea hunny Reply

Thread

Link

not that this is relevant but whenever people use "fake news" unironically i have to assume they voted trump Reply

Thread

Link

that lil sentence there sounded like she was takin a shot at him actually lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fake news is a real thing though, that's what sucks. we need to come up with a synonym that means the same thing but isn't associated with Trumperdinck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it's not true, why are you so worked up about it? Reply

Thread

Link

thats bc she wants the attention. honestly who reads star magazine and why does she have to defend him? dont they have agents? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never understand this level of attention-seeking, quarrelling with star magazine of all things is beyond embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she doesn't want people to believe lies? I don't follow this logic...



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link