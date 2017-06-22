*Nsync's official YT channel uploads a lost performance of 'I Want You Back'.
*Nsync's official Youtube channel uploaded today a lost "live" performance of 'I Want you Back' from 1999 in CD:UK.
*Nsync post? Do you still wanna have JC's babies, ONTD?
lol at the people in the comments asking if they are coming back
I was watching *NSYNC on YT the other day. I will always miss JC's voice.
That has all of the JC stuff that I had from my JC stanning days. Lots of solo stuff since I went to everything he did in LA as a solo artist.
And OMG, this post is everything I never knew I wanted: http://puffitale.tumblr.com/post/101258
It's hard to tell if the other 3 are singing along with the pre-recorded backup vocals for the chorus, or their mics or off.