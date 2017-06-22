I miss dancing boybands and CD:UK Reply

Thread

Link

Their choreos always suck tho. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was watching the post's video and all I could think of was how lackluster the choreo is to basically any Kpop groups like w o w Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol all of these nugus when you could've chosen from Infinite's SHINee's and VIXX's much better repertoire... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i forgot Chace Crawford was already doing that.



Do you still wanna have JC's babies, ONTD?i forgot Chace Crawford was already doing that. Reply

Thread

Link

such a cute couple.

I'm not sure if they're both verse tho.

i can't picture either being exclusively top or bttm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they where both bottoms thats why it didnt work out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this gem:



Reply

Thread

Link

This was a goodin' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is legit my fave 'nsync song, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVE THIS SONG SO DAMN MUCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Digital get down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







lol at the people in the comments asking if they are coming back talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally uniquelol at the people in the comments asking if they are coming back Reply

Thread

Link

i thought we will never get to see them perform again and then the 2013 reunion came...so never say never. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



it wasn't much of a reunion tbh. just jt ft. some dudes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Way back when I thought it might happen, but then it became clear it wasn't going to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will always want to have JC's babies!



I was watching *NSYNC on YT the other day. I will always miss JC's voice. Reply

Thread

Link

His voice in 'This I Promise You' is EVERYTHING to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was mad cause every version of For The Girl... that I found had Justin vocals. Fuck that. I need the JC only version. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





https://jcstillgotme.tumblr.com/



That has all of the JC stuff that I had from my JC stanning days. Lots of solo stuff since I went to everything he did in LA as a solo artist. Lemme plug my JC blog in his post:That has all of the JC stuff that I had from my JC stanning days. Lots of solo stuff since I went to everything he did in LA as a solo artist. Reply

Thread

Link

You're the real MVP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





And OMG, this post is everything I never knew I wanted: Following b/c I need more JC on Tumblr.And OMG, this post is everything I never knew I wanted: http://puffitale.tumblr.com/post/101258 781378/thetomorrowroom-puffitale-saelyg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG bless YOU SO MUCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mother once caught me kissing a poster of Lance. I was 15, where did my life go wrong? Reply

Thread

Link

my first concert was 'nsync. britney spears opened for them and she was wearing that space suit in her performances lol Reply

Thread

Link

they were my first concert too except that Pink opened for them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jc forever. I'll always love him. Reply

Thread

Link

ok, dumb question: did they lipsync or did they have amazing lung capacity and voice control? they're jumping around like crazy but still sound good. i'm SO bad at noticing if someone's lipsyncing unless it's really obvious. Reply

Thread

Link

JC and Justin would sing verses live. Those two were amazing. Chris/Lance/Joey would lipsync a lot. However, if you go listen to the NSA tour DVD you'll see that they all did a lot live on that tour, but whoever ran the soundboard kept turning Lance's mic off cause he sounded terrible.







Edited at 2017-06-22 07:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're singing live (Jc/justin).

It's hard to tell if the other 3 are singing along with the pre-recorded backup vocals for the chorus, or their mics or off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a very loud backing track but JT and JC are singing live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As far as I'm aware, they always sung live. They talked about it alot in interviews too (how difficult it was to dance and maintain breath control blah blah blah). I know at the concerts I went to they were all definitely singing live. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you watch performances back now it'll be very obvious that the choruses were all pre recorded for the most part. I never saw it back in the day, but it's obvious now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I still want JC to raw me, gawd. Obviously. Reply

Thread

Link

This is life Reply

Thread

Link

i dont like the official video, so here's just the audio of this dope ass track in its 6.26 length and glory



Reply

Thread

Link

His performances of this were so good. That dance break is amazing. He was the best dancer in the group. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still think his terrible hair is half the reason he flopped. What was he thinking? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He hated it, too. He would always wear hats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link