That title needs some commas.



Reply

Thread

Link

commas just slow me down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I'm not mistaking, Liam Payne would be an appositive within the sentence. So the title should be:



'Bear's Father, Liam Payne, Performs "Strip That Down" On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





the "choreo" omg, que PENA!



Edited at 2017-06-22 05:48 am (UTC) the "choreo" omg, que PENA! Reply

Thread

Link

Who is in your icon? I always stare at it whenever I see a comment of yours. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anitta, queen of Brazil/new pop icon coming to snatch a bit!



Im on mobile but u can YouTube "paradinha" "sim ou não" "sua cara" if ur into that kind of music :) it's latin pop Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idc about the song, but he's not a bad performer Reply

Thread

Link

I hate that I am so entertained. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sound and voice are really great imo. I like it. It's just the lyrics but eh 1D had bad lyrics from time to time too lol Reply

Thread

Link

His live vocals sound better than the recorded vocals. Not a bad performance but the song is still bad. Reply

Thread

Link

something about this song is just so embarrassing to me idk Reply

Thread

Link

Basura Reply

Thread

Link

Sweet lightshow theatrics! Reply

Thread

Link

Lol you know how to pull me back OP lmao dead!!!! 😂😂😂 Reply

Thread

Link

i'm here for the perfect gif, women of snl is my fav Reply

Thread

Link

honestly more effort than harry or zayn have put into anything tbh Reply

Thread

Link

also what's with fallon's pornstache Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but somehow he still doesn't pull it off? Idc for any of the other guys, besides Zayn obviously he's gorgeous, but like all those other mofos are doing their own thing and it kind of suits their ~aesthetic as musicians, lol jk idk about Louis tbh never bothered to look it up, but Liam seems a little too try hard? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the male tinashe! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's always been like that, even before he was famous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a tryhard lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu harry learned two chords on guitar Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte, i respect it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still ._. about the song but damn, this video's reminding me how consistently on pitch he is in live performance, especially compared with the other members of 1D. kudos to him Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

He has some pretty decent live vocals tbh....and its entertaining.so good for him Reply

Thread

Link