I'm glad it has a chorus I can sing along to! That said, I'm not a huge fan of it. The verses are good, especially the first verse, but I'm just kind of whelmed? I'm sure it'll grow on me like Y&M did though.

I love them idgaf. This song is much better than menace.

Tell me its at least better than Centuries. That was one of the worst songs of 2015/2016.

i think it's worse than centuries

Boiiiiii, shame on them!

Looks like I have found my new cry in the car song. I wish this band would let me live instead of ruining my life and hitting so close to home.

Lol same

I have fallen so behind on FOB, I don't even think I listened to their last album

their last album was so good, listen to it bb!!

oh apparently it was american beauty/american psycho, I think I listened to it once or twice and know a handful of the songs but didn't play it to death like SRNR and FUCT. I don't know why I thought they had another album between this current era and that.

I preferred americanbeauty/psycho to the one prior to it tbh. Jet Pack Blues is such a stand out track for me.

Does this complete the gym music trilogy of Immortals and Centuries? Is this their thing now?

lmao, what is with them these days. rip fueled by ramen glory days

Gotta get them ESPN royalty checks I guess

God Immortals was awful too!

i hope it's better than that trash they last released because it was simply awful.

Not feeling this. It reminds me of Immortals and Centuries, and I hate those songs. They can do better.

i like it much better than Y&M

i actually love Centuries but this song is doing nothing for me

Hmmm no, Y&M >>

