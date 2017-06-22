Bella Thorne Spotted At Scott Disick's Backyard
-ONTD darling Bella Thorne hung out in Scott Disick's backyard at his Hidden Hills home.
Bella Thorne Poses in Bikini with a Burger in Scott Disick's Backyard https://t.co/Jdkhv7M1eD— TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2017
-She shared a photo of herself wearing a white bikini and eating a hamburger.
-Last week, Scott sent Bella flowers to apologize I guess.
-She recently said that she didn't like partying with Scott in Cannes because he drank too much. It looks like she's had a sudden change of heart thought.
I dream of burgers pic.twitter.com/Cma5GnEKmJ— bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 21, 2017
Ugh really starting to like you and it's kind of annoying— bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 21, 2017
ONTD, do you have a crush on someone you can't shake?
Source 1 and Source 2
I thought she was back with her ex
lol
Babe. Let's have a chat. You are drawn to this man bc of what happened to your father. That was tragic and I'm sorry. I dont think that is anything anybody completely can get over. But you need to talk to somebody who can give you the tools to notice when you are feeding into that issue and how to act accordingly after you have indentified this situation.
I have a crush on my ex that I can't shake. He's in a complicated something (me too tbh) and I know we should end up together ultimately, but I still can't help it. We just click in a way I've never clicked with anyone before. And I just feel like that's so rare in this world so it's hard for me to end it.