Bella Thorne Spotted At Scott Disick's Backyard

-ONTD darling Bella Thorne hung out in Scott Disick's backyard at his Hidden Hills home.
-She shared a photo of herself wearing a white bikini and eating a hamburger.
-Last week, Scott sent Bella flowers to apologize I guess.
-She recently said that she didn't like partying with Scott in Cannes because he drank too much. It looks like she's had a sudden change of heart thought.







