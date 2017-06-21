Taylor Swift Generates $400,000 After Returning to Streaming
Taylor Swift's songs generated $400K after returning to streaming services last week https://t.co/hCjXerk983 pic.twitter.com/fkpq2q6ATf— billboard (@billboard) June 21, 2017
After La Diabla Blanca™️ returned her music catalog to streaming services last week, Billboard is reporting that the singer made $400,000 in sales from streaming alone. While Swift claimed the move was in “celebration” of her album 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and hitting the RIAA’s 100 million song certification milestone, many people couldn't help but notice that this coincided with the release of Katy Perry's new album. Moral of the story: pettiness pays off ONTD!
Did you stream Taylor's music last week, ONTD?
I added all of 1989, and then 1-3 songs from the rest of her albums to my Spotify
