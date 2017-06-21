FX - FARGO 3x10 Post-Season 3 Finale Discussion "Somebody to Love" + Featurette

my bf doesnt have cable and i missed it )): i love this show sfm, i hope nikki made it out alive Reply

As much as I love Ewan McGregor, I just couldn't get into this season. I stuck it out, though.



I hate ambiguous finales, so I didn't like it. Reply

Sooo... who do you think was at the door?



Also:







Edited at 2017-06-22 03:52 am (UTC)

omg that's so cute and adorable



It took me so long to figure out if it was Ewan as Emmett or the guy who played the deaf guy until I realised he was signing. Like duh. Reply

haven't seen the season yet but this one seems to be super divisive even among critics. either way, i'll prob find something to enjoy about it and i'm looking forward to marathoning it! s2 4ever tho. Reply

I don't watch this but damn Mary Elizabeth Winstead is so fucking hot. Reply

I love Carrie Coon! I'm binging it this weekend. Reply

carrie and mary were the only reasons to stick it out this season. ewan was meh, and david thewlis left me in a continuous state of disgust blech Reply

As the season went on I found it harder and harder to even look at him. But then hearing his voice made me feel icky as well, so I'd end up picking up my phone and zoning out. Reply

SAAAAME omg. His teeth repulsed me but everything about him made me feel so sick, I would try to not pay attention to his scenes. And THEN he was in Wonder Woman too, I was like LEAVE ME ALONE, stop harassing me with your face and your voice. I wish someone else had played him, even though he's perfect as a repulsive creep. I wish he wasn't Lupin though. Reply

this season was good, just not as good as the previous two seasons. Reply

Mary Eliz is coming for that Emmy! <3 Reply

Where can I watch this? Reply

http://tvseries4u.com/fargo/s03e10-7 20p/



That page has 4 different links (and links to the other episodes too). Make sure you have a pop up blocker installed cos the ads can be so annoying. I watched the Vidzi one. That page has 4 different links (and links to the other episodes too). Make sure you have a pop up blocker installed cos the ads can be so annoying. I watched the Vidzi one. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Ahhhh I'm so mad that Nikki didn't survive :( Though I think Gloria finally got Varga at the end. MEW and Carrie Coon were easily the best part of this season Reply

Same =( I thought she'd be safe. Reply

I haven't watched the finale, but for now MEW has dead ass saved this season what a queen

I kind of hope they do a fourth season so they can end in a high note instead of a divisive/mixed one tho from what I read from Noah he seems to be into being divisive Reply

