FX - FARGO 3x10 Post-Season 3 Finale Discussion "Somebody to Love" + Featurette
A pitch-perfect scene caps off #FargoFX's uneven third season—our season 3 finale recap: https://t.co/vxNlPi2MoZ pic.twitter.com/ZAxPlTZ6ZR— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 22, 2017
A re-cap of the season finale of Fargo.
Notice the subtle Coen Brothers homages? Noah Hawley explains how these nods add a layer to Fargo.
While the fate of the series is still up in the air (Hawley has stated he has no ideas yet for a fourth season), I definitely enjoyed this one despite a rocky start =) For those who may have dropped this season early on, definitely recommend you watch the rest! So, thoughts on the finale?
Spoiler-tag for those who need:
I hate ambiguous finales, so I didn't like it.
Also:
It took me so long to figure out if it was Ewan as Emmett or the guy who played the deaf guy until I realised he was signing. Like duh.
That page has 4 different links (and links to the other episodes too). Make sure you have a pop up blocker installed cos the ads can be so annoying. I watched the Vidzi one.
I kind of hope they do a fourth season so they can end in a high note instead of a divisive/mixed one tho from what I read from Noah he seems to be into being divisive
I don't know why I didn't like Carrie Coon's casting in Gone Girl, she's perfect in everything I've ever seen her in now and everything only endears her to me even more.
Whereas David thewlis' face in everything is just making me hate him and every character.