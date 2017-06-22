THIS IS A POP MUSIC EMERGENCY. RITA ORA 2ND ALBUM OUT NOVEMBER.

about fucking time Reply

Her first week sales are going to be massive. She is the most famous international artist in China after all. Reply

"Your Song" is a bop. Idc. Reply

highly-anticipated by whom? when will this (allegedly) white girl disappear like k*ri h*lson? Reply

I have yet to hear one of her songs. Reply

Rata's album skyrocketed to number one in your heart op I guess



Don't be so hard on yourself



:^* Reply

My birthday month, it's truly a gift from the music gods........ lol Reply

Saving pop music is the greatest thanksgiving present Rita could give us. #Grateful Reply

That gives Tyra 4 months to finish what she started. Reply

she's only had 1 album? her career confuses me lol. Reply

2nd album was blocked by Calvin Harris bc he's petty

3rd album was scrapped bc she left Jay-Z's label



Technically her 4th album imo! Reply

Ok that makes sense. I was like, "what label let's their artist go that long without releasing a second album?!" 😂 Reply

She's come to claim her throne! Reply

she's come so far Reply

yeah we've been here before. "Body on Me" was out and she had a tentative Nov/Dec release when she was with Roc Nation and "Religion" (feat. Wiz Khalifa) was going to be the second single.



now "Your Song" is out months in advance and Atlantic Records is only giving her the usual Nov tentative release date.



i'll believe it when i'm strolling through Target over the holidays and pass by the new releases and glance at an actual Rita Ora CD on a Target shelve and not literally shelved. Reply

Highly anticipated by her tens of fan. Reply

I will believe it when I see it. Hasn't she had numerous album delays already? What makes this time any different? Reply

she needs ed sheeran to write more songs for ha cuz YOUR SONG is a bop! Reply

I hope this aspiring underground indie music queen finally gets a shot at mainstream success in singing after her groundbreaking career as a TV host, reality TV judge and blockbuster cameo actress. Reply

