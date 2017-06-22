THIS IS A POP MUSIC EMERGENCY. RITA ORA 2ND ALBUM OUT NOVEMBER.
.@RitaOra will bless us with her debut/sophomore LP (it's complicated) in November: https://t.co/aFJGQBtPHX pic.twitter.com/Iu0vc7qFFe— idolator (@idolator) June 22, 2017
- Pop Icon™ Rita Ora's highly-anticipated 2nd studio album is planned to be released sometime in November
- Ora's last album came out in 2012 and skyrocketed to #1 somewhere I assume
source
Her first week sales are going to be massive. She is the most famous international artist in China after all.
Don't be so hard on yourself
:^*
3rd album was scrapped bc she left Jay-Z's label
Technically her 4th album imo!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
now "Your Song" is out months in advance and Atlantic Records is only giving her the usual Nov tentative release date.
i'll believe it when i'm strolling through Target over the holidays and pass by the new releases and glance at an actual Rita Ora CD on a Target shelve and not literally shelved.