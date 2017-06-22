KKW's Cellulite is Alternative Facts and Totally Fake News
Remember those pictures which made KKW's body a little bit more normal and relatable? Yeah, well forget that, now the reality star is saying that the images were actually altered to make her have more cellulite than she actually does.
"I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them, and they're the worst photos," Kardashian said on The View. "I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn't worked out in about twelve weeks, I'd had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show. But I was already not feeling like myself and then when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse, and then those were going around, I was like 'Okay, I'm going to get it together' and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl." SQUATS POWER!
However, HB concludes that plenty of women have cellulite, and it's about time we normalized it—with or without the help of Kim Kardashian.
Do you have cellulite ONTD? What are your remedies against it? Work out post?
This brings up a much bigger issue about fat shaming: https://t.co/aygtXRQODs— Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) June 21, 2017
moral of the story: there may still be time for your boobs to come in, but be careful what (or how big) you wish for :(
I also have stretchmarks on my boobs and butt. But seeing them referred to as tiger striped really helped me begin to like them :)
I hear you girls complaining about constantly.
Does it develop overtime or come with being a heavy set girl?
Kim isnt fat or old so how/why does she have it?
Is it a result of surgery?
I have many questions.
My problem isn't committing to working out unfortunately, I find that easier to do than figuring out what to eat so that my meals are healthy and balances.
Edited at 2017-06-22 02:38 am (UTC)
Either way it's weird
Edited at 2017-06-22 02:40 am (UTC)
This doesn't sound real but I'm living for it
I realised recently though that I wasn't doing it properly. It's so much easier when I use my shoulder to twist my arm versus using my wrists.
Also banging it on the bench a lot helps.
/csb
I hate going to the gym. I do walks 3 times a week and try to eat good. I'm around 10kg overweight but I'm fine losing slowly. I lost 8kg in the last year so I hope to go to my 'ideal' in 2018.