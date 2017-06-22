snake

KKW's Cellulite is Alternative Facts and Totally Fake News

Remember those pictures which made KKW's body a little bit more normal and relatable? Yeah, well forget that, now the reality star is saying that the images were actually altered to make her have more cellulite than she actually does.



"I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them, and they're the worst photos," Kardashian said on The View. "I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn't worked out in about twelve weeks, I'd had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show. But I was already not feeling like myself and then when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse, and then those were going around, I was like 'Okay, I'm going to get it together' and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl." SQUATS POWER!

However, HB concludes that plenty of women have cellulite, and it's about time we normalized it—with or without the help of Kim Kardashian.


Source
Do you have cellulite ONTD? What are your remedies against it? Work out post?
Tagged: ,