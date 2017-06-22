KKW's Cellulite is Alternative Facts and Totally Fake News

Remember when it's like 300+ post here mysteriously got deleted? Reply

They just sharpened the photos huh? Sure Jan. Reply

like every other human, i do have cellulite and i have no remedies for them. i just accept them lol. i have stretch marks too and no children :'( Reply

same. puberty gave me a nice ass (no boobs, i'm still waiting on those!) and stretch marks -.-" Reply

same! i have no boobs but i do have a great ass Reply

my boobs came in my 20s and i am still bitter tbh. i had small b cup in uni and then in my late 20s they blew up to DDs and i was PISSED. i loved my itty bitty b's. so much easier to handle. now i get back pain and i have to lug these stupid monstrous things around. wearing a bra sucks now and not wearing a bra sucks too lol



moral of the story: there may still be time for your boobs to come in, but be careful what (or how big) you wish for :( Reply

Me too. I have b cups, but a huge ass with cellulite and stretch marks. I HATE stretch marks. I have them on my ass, hips and the back of my arms so I can't wear sleeveless tops. :( Reply

total opposite. i'm all boobs and then my lower back just splits off into two legs. it's v sad Reply

Yaaas body twins! Reply

Right? I hate these fucking anti-cellulite shit. It's just how fat is genetically coded to appear on women. Even skinny people have cellulite. It would be a hell of a lot better if we all just said F U and accepted it.



I also have stretchmarks on my boobs and butt. But seeing them referred to as tiger striped really helped me begin to like them :) Reply

There is no remedy. If you're female, then you'll almost always have it because our skin is made differently. Reply

I'm literally covered in stretch marks and it kind of irks me when moms are like ~I've earned my tiger stripes~ bc I'm like I didn't earn shit. I went through puberty and got fat. Reply

Same. I didn't even gain weight in puberty but got significantly taller in like a month and my skin couldn't take it. Reply

Cellulite is such a strange concept to me.

I hear you girls complaining about constantly.

Does it develop overtime or come with being a heavy set girl?

Kim isnt fat or old so how/why does she have it?

Is it a result of surgery?



I have many questions. Reply

A lot of it just has to do with genetics and how women's bodies store fat, I think. Reply

OMG, ROSIE O'DONNELL, I LOVE YOUR WORK!! Reply

LMAO Reply

Pretty sure genes have something to do with it. My sister has dimples on her butt and she's still a kid. I googled it just to make sure there wasn't anything wrong, and a lot of parent forums had posts about their children having it too. I have an aunt who has a lot of cellulite and is the smallest in the fam, and people like my Mom with zero cellulite and on the heavier side. It's just like you see some people lose a ton of weight and look like they've always been a size four, and others are left with extra skin even if they lost it in a healthy manner. Reply

idk i'm rly thin and i have cellulite on my legs and butt. (although i do have a bit of a butt i guess). i never noticed it until one day i was in front of a mirror with different lighting and was like "oh". i feel like there's a considerable amount there but idgaf really... i get that it's supposed to be embarrassing or w/e but i have enough to worry about right now lol, i just don't feel like caring. Reply

Honestly, almost every woman has it or will develop it so I don't think it has anything to do with weight. Reply

it has nothing to do with weight, it has to do with the structure of fat deposits in women's bodies versus men's bodies. Reply

...you're a guy?! lol, this explains so much. Reply

girl bye Reply

I have cellulite and stretch marks but so do 98% of the people I know (even the ones that were skinny all their lives) so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯





My problem isn't committing to working out unfortunately, I find that easier to do than figuring out what to eat so that my meals are healthy and balances. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-22 02:38 am (UTC)

my cellulite is minimized when i workout regularly, but it doesn't completely go away. instead of focusing on that i try to focus on building a nice toned ass and abs Reply

Same. I lost a bunch of weight and was really taking care of myself and my cellulite practically faded away. Now that I've been eating like crap its back. Reply

I'm gonna use this post as an excuse for shady Golden Girls gifs Reply

I'm already rewatching these gals on hulu. Best summer ever. Reply

i've never watched this show but the gifs are so priceless and make it seem like it aged much better than SATC (which was so ~progressive when it first aired). Reply

cellulite doesn't work like that. Reply

I lol'd when I saw this because there's really only two options here 1) she thinks people will believe this lie and that she doesn't have a diaper butt or 2) she's so used to seeing edited pictures of herself that she really believes the photos she saw had to have been edited to look bad and has a totally different perception of her own body



Either way it's weird



Edited at 2017-06-22 02:40 am (UTC)

ia Reply

Aounds like my mom, when she accuses me of taking pictures that make her look old. Reply

LOL Reply

They need to stop obsessively trying to control the narrative because it's making their entire family look delusional. Reply

i dont get it Reply

i think i read that women get cellulite more than men because our leg muscles are slightly different? Reply

It has something to do with our skin elasticity I think? Its why men can open jars easier too. Reply

i thought men were just stronger in their hands/ arms lol Reply

Whaaaaaat are you for real



This doesn't sound real but I'm living for it



I realised recently though that I wasn't doing it properly. It's so much easier when I use my shoulder to twist my arm versus using my wrists.

Also banging it on the bench a lot helps. Reply

I'm a woman and I get asked to open all jars/bottles, etc., in my workplace.



/csb Reply

no it's our skin Reply

my remedy is not giving a fuck. I really dont care about cellulite, its there, it wont go away so we are cool.



I hate going to the gym. I do walks 3 times a week and try to eat good. I'm around 10kg overweight but I'm fine losing slowly. I lost 8kg in the last year so I hope to go to my 'ideal' in 2018. Reply

