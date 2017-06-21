Jeffrey Dean Morgan Honors His Late Friend Bill Paxton
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who lives on a farm in upstate New York with partner Hilarie Burton and their son) paid special tribute to his good friend Bill Paxton today. Paxton passed away suddenly in February from complications of heart surgery.
JDM and Hilarie posted on Twitter:
Born this morning! Paxton. He. Is. Awesome. Xojd pic.twitter.com/K9KjnJNlNu— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 21, 2017
Someone loves their new daddy @JDMorgan !— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) June 21, 2017
Welcome to the world little Paxton. You're a sweet, brave boy. pic.twitter.com/FWofk3KfDF
Paxton is so cuuuuuuute
that's sweet though, what a cute lil bb
that video's adorable.
