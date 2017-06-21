Jeffrey Dean Morgan Honors His Late Friend Bill Paxton

Damn, I'd temporarily forgotten he was gone and just teared up at the title all over again :(



Paxton is so cuuuuuuute Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I was like WTF when? And then I remembered and got sad again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd also forgotten, and then the other night I saw a tribute to him and I went "wtf...oh yeah, that's right" :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks really good w/ those glasses tbh



that's sweet though, what a cute lil bb Reply

Thread

Link

shit, i forgot bill paxton was dead :/



that video's adorable. Reply

Thread

Link

Guh reading "the late Bill Paxton" was like reading it for the first time all over again. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, my heart. i literally just watched animal aid about the rescues in india and there was a donkey aand just, i love donkeys. this was so sweet and cool of them. Reply

Thread

Link

It took me a minute to realize the significance of the name. It's crazy to be reminded that Bill died.



on a more immature note: damn jdm is fine. Reply

Thread

Link

I love that JDM & Hilarie Burton are farmers when they aren't acting. Sweet that they named a baby after Bill. Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't believe Bill Paxton is gone :(



Reply

Thread

Link

Baby donkey 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

aww



I was hanging out with my friends Donkeys yesterday and they are the biggest sooks and so sweet!



It's weird though because Donkey's are super territorial and used as guard dogs, and they actually trampled the neighbours dog to death when it came onto their property. Reply

Thread

Link

what a cute little bub of a donkey. Reply

Thread

Link

Living on a farm is my idea of a nightmare. Reply

Thread

Link

So jealous of that baby donkey rn.



Plz let me between you legs jdm it's all i waaant Reply

Thread

Link