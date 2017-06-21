Brandon Richard Flowers Turns 36 and eats a Hot Dog, Remains Sexy While Doing So

Oh hey, I'm on time for your post for once OP <3



There is nothing sexy about that hotdog lmfao



He should just drop the album today in celebration of his birthday. You know, as a birthday present to us himself Reply

even while eating that hot dog he is sexy hdu.



mte to dropping that album. but he's dropping it a couple of days after my birthday in Sept so...bendito.



plus i'd like to taste his hot dog tbh Reply

lmfao there's too much stuff on it!! He is sexy regardless but the hotdog looks gross to me.



smh well I'm glad you're getting a present from him at least <3



wouldn't we all?



only Damon Bae Albarn is so generous to do such thing :D Reply

Does BFlow rhyme with Go or Plow? Reply

I always read it as "flow" rhyming w/ go, because that's how you say "flow" and it, well, flows better that way imo Reply

That's how i read it too but his name is Flowers so it should really be Flow, like plow Reply

baby, it can rhyme with whatever you want it to. Reply

Happy birthday, Legend 😍. two of my faves have their birthdays today: brandon and lana del rey ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

ikr. solstice king + queen Reply

Edited at 2017-06-22 02:43 am (UTC) Reply

thIS VIDEO Reply

He looks so different from Mr. Brightside times. How? Reply

looking at old photos it seems nose job, lost baby fat/weight, age Reply

he stopped drinking Reply

I'm turning 34 this year.



I also drove by my high school on Sunday and the LED screen said "WELCOME, CLASS OF 2021!!!"



When I realized that I graduated in 2001... ughhhh. Reply

I turned 35 but we don't need to talk about that.



Interesting choice of backup singers, Brandon. I like it. Reply

i loved his background singers during "The Desired Effect" era and in the "Still Want You" video. they are beautiful. <3 Reply

That video is so fucking perfect! Reply

but if you saw him in concert the singers in the video were models 🤔 what kind of martha wash bullshit bflow? Reply

also why is Hagrid in the studio? Reply

that guy has been with Brandon for his solo efforts so shush!!! Reply

Just asking! I thought maybe Brandon was getting into Hogwarts Reply

Let's not give TI's slogan to this stale slice of wonder bread Reply

i will and you will deal. Reply

you're killing me bb Reply

Why not both? 😛 Reply

LOL Reply

just realized he looks like matthew fox in that gif Reply

also general mood in this post

i love your posts, OP! <3 thank you for making my morning! i'm making some bs shake and heading off to yoga, i was quite upset about tbh but after this post i feel a little happier!also general mood in this post Reply

👅💦

He is already looking sooo good this era. Reply

i adore this man with the plan tbh 😭😍🙏🙏🙏 Reply

He's actually looking pretty old for 36. Reply

Las Vegas.. jesus...meth.. he look @ 36 imo



Edited at 2017-06-22 05:52 am (UTC) Reply

Is that his Boxer in the background? I'm gonna need some more pics of that cutie Reply

