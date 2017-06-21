Brandon Richard Flowers Turns 36 and eats a Hot Dog, Remains Sexy While Doing So
Lead singer of The Killers and "The Man" himself Brandon Flowers turns thirty six today! BFlow celebrated his birthday by eating a delicious hot dog. The picture was shared on the bands official Twitter account. The account also shared a behind the scenes look of BFlow rehearsing "The Man" with his background singers. Check it out below! In other Killers news, the new single "The Man" is off to a healthy start on radio and was the most added song on the alternative format! It was picked up by 46 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations. Sleigh.
A very specific dietary regimen keeps the man lookin spry. Not a day over 36. Happy birthday to our gentleman hot dog eater/singer. pic.twitter.com/QpVooEYSKl— The Killers (@thekillers) June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
ONTD, how old are you turning this year?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
There is nothing sexy about that hotdog lmfao
He should just drop the album today in celebration of his birthday. You know, as a birthday present to
ushimself
mte to dropping that album. but he's dropping it a couple of days after my birthday in Sept so...bendito.
plus i'd like to taste his hot dog tbh
smh well I'm glad you're getting a present from him at least <3
wouldn't we all?
Edited at 2017-06-22 02:43 am (UTC)
I also drove by my high school on Sunday and the LED screen said "WELCOME, CLASS OF 2021!!!"
When I realized that I graduated in 2001... ughhhh.
Interesting choice of backup singers, Brandon. I like it.
also general mood in this post
He is already looking sooo good this era.
Edited at 2017-06-22 05:52 am (UTC)