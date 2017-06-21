bflowleather

Brandon Richard Flowers Turns 36 and eats a Hot Dog, Remains Sexy While Doing So

Lead singer of The Killers and "The Man" himself Brandon Flowers turns thirty six today! BFlow celebrated his birthday by eating a delicious hot dog. The picture was shared on the bands official Twitter account. The account also shared a behind the scenes look of BFlow rehearsing "The Man" with his background singers. Check it out below! In other Killers news, the new single "The Man" is off to a healthy start on radio and was the most added song on the alternative format! It was picked up by 46 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations. Sleigh.


ONTD, how old are you turning this year?


