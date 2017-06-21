Lorde on the meaning behind her name + feminism

many white women in hollywood should be taking notes out of lorde's book. *cough elizabeth banks* Reply

Thread

Link

like her bestie taylor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'writer in the dark' is my fav from the album atm Reply

Thread

Link

i love that track and liability Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Perfect Places at a close 2nd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a legit amazing song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! i love the whole thing but esp writer in the dark, green light, perfect places, and homemade dynamite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so cute. Reply

Thread

Link

idg how she can be so intelligent and aware re: feminism beyond white women and still hang with dunham, swift and co but go off



my ass always cries when i listen to hard feelings/l.o.v.e.l.e.s.s. and it's embarrassing Reply

Thread

Link

there has to be ONE smart friend in the squad i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The hope is that she drops some knowledge on them tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt she hangs out with them very often Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean idk how "real" these hollywood friendships are, but I think within everyone's friend group you've always got people who are good at different things I guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You don't get how she can read articles about stuff and still want to sell albums and eat $1.000.000 homefrosted cake in TSwift's mansion? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

great answer



I love her. I love Melodrama. I get the feels everyday listening to it. Reply

Thread

Link

awesome answer you are qualified for the next round Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect comment lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, I've never heard her speak. Reply

Thread

Link

if someone told me she was 40 just from the sound of her voice, i'd believe it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love her! melodrama is great, she's rly good at conveying emotions. liability makes me cry.

i can't think of a good way to word this but i always thought her name was p cool in a "calling women kings" kinda way if that makes sense. Reply

Thread

Link

When I'm on my commute to work I usually hate listening to the same song twice, but Writer in the Dark, The Louvre, and Liability are on a damn loop for the whole hour. Reply

Thread

Link





New Zealand looks gorgeous, wtf, lemme move. Reply

Thread

Link

aw this video kinda makes me wanna be friends with her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like that she talked about making feminism focus more on women of color and women in less privileged fields. I feel like class-based oppression for women is so rarely talked about outside of the pay gap Reply

Thread

Link

Women CEOs need to get paid more!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah.

Male CEOs need to be paid less. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish the album was a little longer. I need a few more tracks. Reply

Thread

Link

i think thats my only gripe w/ it. i would've liked the interlude/reprise to just be full songs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ilh tbh, she's super likeable



i had hoped her name was a nod to audre lorde lol Reply

Thread

Link

Melodrama is album of the year tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

so eloquent and charming and well informed!! i remember ontd was so ott harsh with her when she was 16/17. 4 years make a huge difference and she's still so young and still learning. yas lorde <3



Edited at 2017-06-22 03:04 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol I remember when they hated her because she wasn't a fan of come and get it by selena gomez Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking Lana Del Rey stans did the absolute most in posts about her, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Manufactured Del Rey stans would Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol even back then, she had some points. My fave "dumb" thing she said was, when asked about working with David Guetta, "No. Fuck no. He's so gross." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she dated or (even worse) is bffs with Diplo so lets hold off on dubbing her the new coming considering she's young and likely has her own shit thats problematique Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link