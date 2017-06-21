illyria

Lorde on the meaning behind her name + feminism


Lorde (Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) was asked about how she picked her stage name on 60 Minutes. She said that she picked it quickly when she was 16 and is proud of herself for not choosing an embarrasing name that would stick to her for the rest of her life. She added the e to Lord because it made it seem more feminine. The interviewer then asked her about what feminism means to her. Lorde says that feminism isn't about herself and is about transwomen, women of color, and women in less privileged fields of work than she is fighting for better conditions and treatment.

Source: YouTube
