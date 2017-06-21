Lorde on the meaning behind her name + feminism
Lorde (Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) was asked about how she picked her stage name on 60 Minutes. She said that she picked it quickly when she was 16 and is proud of herself for not choosing an embarrasing name that would stick to her for the rest of her life. She added the e to Lord because it made it seem more feminine. The interviewer then asked her about what feminism means to her. Lorde says that feminism isn't about herself and is about transwomen, women of color, and women in less privileged fields of work than she is fighting for better conditions and treatment.
Source: YouTube
my ass always cries when i listen to hard feelings/l.o.v.e.l.e.s.s. and it's embarrassing
I love her. I love Melodrama. I get the feels everyday listening to it.
lmao
i can't think of a good way to word this but i always thought her name was p cool in a "calling women kings" kinda way if that makes sense.
New Zealand looks gorgeous, wtf, lemme move.
Male CEOs need to be paid less.
i had hoped her name was a nod to audre lorde lol
Edited at 2017-06-22 03:04 am (UTC)