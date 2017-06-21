Colombian queen Kali Uchis serves you a visual feast with "Tyrant" (feat. Jorja Smith)
SHE'S BACK!! "Tyrant" is the first taste of Kali's upcoming album and follow-up to 2015’s Por Vida, expected later this year. According to a statement from Uchis, “Tyrant” is “a post apocalyptic love song” about choosing to ignore a relationship’s fatal imbalances: “Wanting to stay in the haze of puppy love forever and never face the power struggles, because that’s your only real escape from the cold realities of life.”
SHAKING AND CRYING!
it's been so difficult trying to see her live.
like don't get me wrong, i'm bummed about the venue. but I'll take what I can get
