you made me a shadowboxer baby

Colombian queen Kali Uchis serves you a visual feast with "Tyrant" (feat. Jorja Smith)

SHE'S BACK!! "Tyrant" is the first taste of Kali's upcoming album and follow-up to 2015’s Por Vida, expected later this year. According to a statement from Uchis, “Tyrant” is “a post apocalyptic love song” about choosing to ignore a relationship’s fatal imbalances: “Wanting to stay in the haze of puppy love forever and never face the power struggles, because that’s your only real escape from the cold realities of life.”







SHAKING AND CRYING!
