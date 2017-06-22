Ricky Martin Looks HOT in New Photos from 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace'
EW gives us an "exclusive" look at the cast of the upcoming The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Penelope Cruz plays the role of Donatella Versace, Edgar Ramirez plays Gianni Versace, Darren Criss plays his killer Andrew Cunanan, and Ricky Martin plays Gianni’s partner Antonio D’Amico.
Will you watch the show, ONTD?
Ricky welcomes you in this post, what was your early 2000 music crush?
.@Ricky_Martin is 🔥 in exclusive new photos from 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: #AmericanCrimeStory': https://t.co/QXLVTcGaax pic.twitter.com/BVLvwB2aaQ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 21, 2017
he's my default icon, my "brand". I dress him up for special occasions, like recently wonder woman. i've dressed him up for captain america, christmas, the olympics, etc.
If you want to watch it's here: http://www.nbc.com/dateline/video/the-d
or there is a rip on youtube, but the audio seems to be kind of subpar on that one
standing ovation and white people were SHOOK. i'm ready for the second wave of the Latin Music Explosion of '17 into the next few years tbh.
edit: tbh I probably used the word 'dreamy' to describe him
Edited at 2017-06-22 02:11 am (UTC)
i don't mind darren criss tbh. he's pretty harmless and i think it's cool that they actually cast someone half-filipino for the role.
Is it real? 👀
she's gonna watch the show and doesn't care that she can't speak a word of english i love it