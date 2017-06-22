Ricky Martin Looks HOT in New Photos from 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace'

where's the bulge tho 👀🍆 Reply

i honestly know nothing about this murder story. Reply

who is the adorable dog in ur userpic? Reply

it's one of the puppy direwolves from game of thrones.



he's my default icon, my "brand". I dress him up for special occasions, like recently wonder woman. i've dressed him up for captain america, christmas, the olympics, etc. Reply

His spree was pretty awful. I live near Chicago so his murder of Lee Miglin was all over the news especially considering how he did it. Reply

you must be young? Reply

If you want to watch it's here:



or there is a rip on youtube, but the audio seems to be kind of subpar on that one There was a really good "20 year later" dateline episode about it in AprilIf you want to watch it's here: http://www.nbc.com/dateline/video/the-d eath-of-gianni-versace/3507317 or there is a rip on youtube, but the audio seems to be kind of subpar on that one Reply

This is doing nothing for me. Reply

I remember the Grammy performance being the talk of the town because people didn't know what hit them. Reply

the Latin EXPLOSION!!! I remember everyone talking about "latinos everywhere!!" and it was just Ricky and JLO lol Reply

standing ovation and white people were SHOOK. i'm ready for the second wave of the Latin Music Explosion of '17 into the next few years tbh. Reply

The only World Cup song that matters Reply

His face is weird Reply

I thought Ricky was soo cute back in the day





edit: tbh I probably used the word 'dreamy' to describe him



Edited at 2017-06-22 02:11 am (UTC) Reply

He was super dreamy. Ricky ca. "the Latin invasion" (oof at that term) was like Elvis. Reply

No lie, Livin' La Vida Loca, when the woman pours the candle wax on his chest. I'm pretty sure that was the moment I knew I was gay. Reply

speaking of acs, i was looking at the ew cover for this and the reality of darren criss probably at least being nominated for big awards (emmys, golden globes) on show recognition alone, no matter how good or bad he is, was really setting in and yikes Reply

I wonder how he'll cope, he's kind of a mess, right? Reply

he has a habit of sometimes saying dumb things when he's trying to be "funny", so i can imagine him putting his foot in his mouth and saying something messy at some point Reply

ugh I didn't even think about this! you're totally right though, I don't like it lol Reply

Okay but Edgar >>>>>>> everyone ❤️❤️❤️❤️ when will my bb/future polyamorous lover (along with Jessica Chastain obvs) be appreciated?? Reply

I hope he gets lots of press with this and that the Murcipher loyalty gets him more main roles in the future Reply

What a babe Reply

Looks good. Definitely had some work done. Reply

my ageless Puerto Rican king <3 Reply

Not even embarrassed to say I would let Ricky run all the way through me and then some Reply

only in a ryan murphy world would darren criss get to act alongside penelope cruz and edgar ramirez. Reply

TBH I feel like that will actually play well for this story. His character is an outsider and they are playing glamorous, successful people. ONTD will never admit it but Darren will probably be great in this. Reply

that's true. we've only ever seen him really act in glee and it wasn't ever that great. i guess he was pretty decent on broadway? i'm not sure.



i don't mind darren criss tbh. he's pretty harmless and i think it's cool that they actually cast someone half-filipino for the role. Reply

He won't be, but you're committed, I'll give you that. Reply

Did y'all see that Ricky and Maluma blowjob video? 👀



Is it real? 👀 Reply

It's so not real. That dick was good tho Reply

Mte Reply

is maluma gay? link? Reply

my mom stans him so much



she's gonna watch the show and doesn't care that she can't speak a word of english i love it Reply

