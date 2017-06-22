I've been loving this song, great choice OP!



For cheap summer thrills I am also loving:



Hey Violet - Where Have You Been

KWAYE - Cool Kids

Cannons - The Beach

Gundelach - Garden

Clubhouse - Kyra (The Midnight Remix)

The Aces - Baby Who

Lido - Not Enough (feat. THEY.)



And anything by LANY Reply

ok sis, you literally lost all my respect when you referred to melodrama as "meh".

but youre slowly winning some back with some of these choices! Reply

Haha I like Supercut! I hope she makes it a single but probz not :( Reply

Try to listen to her Beats 1 special. She talks about her inspiration behind the album, plays demo voice recordings and overshares sentimantal things with her qt accent. Reply

YES HEY VIOLETTT IS SO GOOD Reply

VASTLY UNDERRATED AND NEEDS MORE ATTENTION



They're the perfect mix of pop/dance/alt/rock with a throwback to 2002 pop-punk teas! Reply

YESS I've been saying this for almost a year now! Ever since I heard their smash "Brand New Moves" and then their flawless "Guys My Age," I've been a huge fan. Loving "Hoodie," "My Consequence" & "Unholy" especially Reply

Girl YES. I wore the fuck out of Brand New Moves its so good.



Where Have You Been is my current fav and has elevated my summer emensly. I have a feeling they will explode any day now and I'm surprised they haven't already! Reply

Lido - Not Enough is SO good Reply

fuck cannons one of the dudes in it is an abusive pos. i can't find the thread where one or maybe two girls talked about it but yeah. no, no, noooope. Reply

I need proof so I can delete ha!



I've been listening to them for years now so this makes me sad.



(Not to make this about me. Obviously happy to delete/protest abusive douche POS men.)



Edited at 2017-06-22 02:54 am (UTC) Reply

i can't find the thread anymore but as soon as i went to their about page to double-check the names i remembered it distinctly. a guy i used to bang was also in that thread too and i couldn't find it so it was definitely deleted. there's a few groups to warn other women about manipulative pieces of shit in la (esp since there's a lot of semi-famous dudes and groupies/impressionable young girls). a lot of people have screenshot things and sent it to others which has been super fucked up so not everything stays up for obvious reasons and i wouldn't share that info in physical format either for their safety.



the music industry is really small. it was crazy how many stories came out about heathcliff berru. the guy from moving units' ex posted about him raping her when they dated a couple weeks before he got hit with two rape charges. simply put, a lot of these sleazeballs don't get shit said about them from multiple sources if there isn't an amount of truth to it.



there are a lot of super talented, amazing, totally kickass dudes out there who i am so happy to see get all the success and they deserve it! but there's also a lot of really awful guys to who it pains me to see get any ounce of success so if i can at least give people a head's up even if it's not much it at least feels like something. Reply

i think the worst part about it is that anytime someone does have the courage to name somebody out in a group is that there is *always* at least one or two people to say they've either been through a similar ordeal with that person or that one of their friends had a similar experience. it's really frustrating, sad, and upsetting, especially since while we're trying to work on ways to be able to call these kinds of people out there's always the possibility of the guy in question finding out and taking it out on them. a lot of these dudes are unhinged. it goes from warning about guys well-known in the scene to bad tinder dates to people women have had to work with who have great resumes but turned out to be creeps. and men wonder why women have our guard up around men. :( Reply

Having a "song of the summer" is dead sadly



I feel like it's been years and years since we had a true song of summer Reply

The Song Of The Summer can be just a track that give you thouse summery butterflies and a desire to drunkenly run on a sunny morning, not just the huge pop track on the radio. Like, your personal SOTS Reply

ia Reply

Do you say that name like Dag-knee or Danny or danyeh idk Reply

Link

its like dag-knee lmao! we norwegians have the WORST international names Reply

Actually it's the English pronunciation of everything that makes things difficult for them. The rest of the non-anglo-saxon world knows how to pronounce foreign names just fine haha Reply

true, its just that when i travel abroad and say my name, even in non-anglo-saxon countries, i tend to speak english, and therefore pronounce my own name with an english pronunciation and it fucks it up lmao Reply

omg it's a qt bop

That's my songs of the summer:





Reply

Link

mac demarco <3 i can see my self dying of alcohol poisoning to that first song! but that last one is NOT a summer bop sis, idk what kind of summers you got over in russia but LMAO



EDIT: i get you didnt just list summer BOPS, but just songs you really like this summer, sorry bby. that last song was just not my cup of tea. you know i love your taste, but sooometimes it gets too weird even for me



Edited at 2017-06-22 01:25 am (UTC) Reply

Danny's song is that CLUB BANGER that everyone's needs this summer. Mac's is that bike ride vibe-y song that you listen to when there's no alcohol left at the house party and you are the one who goes out to buy it. Kedr's song is that 4AM song that you listen after the club becauce you're inloved (she reminds me of late nights on MTV Europe in the 00's, where all those Chill Out Zone/Partyzone/Alternative Nation music blocks were airirng, Grimes' Visions era mixed with, sometimes, Burial's poppier cuts). All three are essential summer vibes

Actual BOP OF THE BOPS from a Russian party is THIS, the beat is SICK and the lyrics are a FUN hipst-ironical mess:



Reply

Link

lmao @ these specific descriptions. that song you posted is a bop, thanks! Reply

Link





btw what do you think about Norwegian queens Smerz? Okey EP is my shit and their visuals are stunning btw what do you think about Norwegian queens Smerz? Okey EP is my shit and their visuals are stunning Reply

i LOVE "blessed" and "because". and lmao their visuals! since were speaking of norwegian queens and there are so many of them, have you listened to susanne sundførs new single? i cant wait for her new album, ten love songs was a masterpiece

Reply

omg it's sounds so theatrical, love her voice.

The ending sounds werid though, maybe it will make sense in the context of the album Reply

Parent

im sure it will, susanne puts a lot of effort into making the whole album an experience, so im sure itll fit between the other tracks! Reply

Parent

That last one sounds like Aphex Twin 😄 I dig it, I like that Mac DeMarco track too (edited to add)



Edited at 2017-06-22 03:13 am (UTC) Reply

Check out her debut EP if you liked it, you won't be disappointed Reply

I will, thank you :) is all her stuff on Soundcloud? Reply

kidz bop. j/k, kinda, but that's mostly what i'm hearing atm. still hearing how they change the lyrics and what ones they change is entertaining.



orig lyric: bite that tattoo on your shoulder.

kidzbop: brush that stress off your shoulder.



the only new music I hear is on the radio and even then, it takes so long for it to cycle in. Reply

Link

Yeah, isn't can't stop the feeling like a year old? That song makes me want to puncture my ear drums and it's constantly on the radio, that and its evil twin shape of you Reply

I like it! Who has a dl link? Reply

Link

been loving this dagny track but my personal song of the summer is chantaje by shakira & maluma! Reply

Link

it's not a new summer song, but this bop is always my summer anthem tbh.

Reply

Link

this is nice



my current jams:







wild thoughts - rih rih

strangers - halsey

supercut - lorde

Reply

Link

Yes I love Dagny! Lorde's new album has been in repeat. I'm also liking LANY Reply

Link

cute video. i love this song sooooo much! it's one of the few songs on my summer jams playlist that i never skip. also on that list:



party's over - astrid s

strangers - halsey & lauren jauregui

guys my age - hey violet

look at us now - lost kings

touch - little mix

high enough - k.flay

breathe - astrid s

overbehind - flor

appreciation - terror jr Reply

Link

astrid s <3 the other norwegian queen! Reply

Here's mine but Sigrid's EP is fucking killer and everyone should support it:









Reply

Link

YAS stan my other norwegian upcoming queen sigrid!! Reply

