June 22nd, 2017, 02:52 am justice4harambe Norwegian queen Dagny serves aesthetics with a side of chill summer bop with "Wearing Nothing" What are your songs of the summer, ONTD?SOURCE Tagged: music / musician, music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
For cheap summer thrills I am also loving:
Hey Violet - Where Have You Been
KWAYE - Cool Kids
Cannons - The Beach
Gundelach - Garden
Clubhouse - Kyra (The Midnight Remix)
The Aces - Baby Who
Lido - Not Enough (feat. THEY.)
And anything by LANY
but youre slowly winning some back with some of these choices!
They're the perfect mix of pop/dance/alt/rock with a throwback to 2002 pop-punk teas!
Where Have You Been is my current fav and has elevated my summer emensly. I have a feeling they will explode any day now and I'm surprised they haven't already!
I've been listening to them for years now so this makes me sad.
(Not to make this about me. Obviously happy to delete/protest abusive douche POS men.)
Edited at 2017-06-22 02:54 am (UTC)
the music industry is really small. it was crazy how many stories came out about heathcliff berru. the guy from moving units' ex posted about him raping her when they dated a couple weeks before he got hit with two rape charges. simply put, a lot of these sleazeballs don't get shit said about them from multiple sources if there isn't an amount of truth to it.
there are a lot of super talented, amazing, totally kickass dudes out there who i am so happy to see get all the success and they deserve it! but there's also a lot of really awful guys to who it pains me to see get any ounce of success so if i can at least give people a head's up even if it's not much it at least feels like something.
I feel like it's been years and years since we had a true song of summer
That's my songs of the summer:
EDIT: i get you didnt just list summer BOPS, but just songs you really like this summer, sorry bby. that last song was just not my cup of tea. you know i love your taste, but sooometimes it gets too weird even for me
Edited at 2017-06-22 01:25 am (UTC)
Actual BOP OF THE BOPS from a Russian party is THIS, the beat is SICK and the lyrics are a FUN hipst-ironical mess:
btw what do you think about Norwegian queens Smerz? Okey EP is my shit and their visuals are stunning
The ending sounds werid though, maybe it will make sense in the context of the album
Edited at 2017-06-22 03:13 am (UTC)
https://soundcloud.com/2mrecords/sets/k
edit (found it on bandcamp)
https://kedrlivanskiy.bandcamp.com/albu
Edited at 2017-06-22 08:33 am (UTC)
orig lyric: bite that tattoo on your shoulder.
kidzbop: brush that stress off your shoulder.
the only new music I hear is on the radio and even then, it takes so long for it to cycle in.
my current jams:
wild thoughts - rih rih
strangers - halsey
supercut - lorde
party's over - astrid s
strangers - halsey & lauren jauregui
guys my age - hey violet
look at us now - lost kings
touch - little mix
high enough - k.flay
breathe - astrid s
overbehind - flor
appreciation - terror jr
op, you're norweigan right? have you heard of sval? her song came up in a spotify playlist the other day and i'm obsessed
i cant find any other links but here
https://play.spotify.com/album/1M22lotx