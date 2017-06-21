Riverdale Roundup: Table Read, Episode Titles, Cast Sightings & More
The family has gathered 👨👩👧👦 Here we go for #Riverdale season2!! Our table read of eps 1,2&3 were EPIC you guys 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @thecwriverdale pic.twitter.com/sncSMuLgfE— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) June 21, 2017
The cast gathered to do a table read of the first three episodes. All the regulars (plus Reggie's new actor, Charles Melton) are gathered with the exception of Luke Perry (whose character will probably in the hospital or hopefully dead), Skeet Ulrich (whose character will probably be in jail for awhile), and Ashleigh Murray (who is currently filming a movie in New York, but the writers would probably continue to neglect her even if she wasn't)
But for the most part, everyone is in Vancouver or heading there as filming starts tomorrow!
The tradition of naming episode titles after movies continues and even though the synopsis of the original film usually has nothing to do with the episode, it's still fun to speculate. Repeat, these are the original movie synopsis. THEY ARE NOT THE EPISODE SYNOPSIS
Here we go. Season Two of #Riverdale is officially underway! Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/tPvMcRzv8t— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) May 23, 2017
A Kiss Before Dying: A ruthless college student resorts to murder in a futile attempt to marry an heiress.
Notably, this film features a pregnant woman being murdered (so there's hope for all you Polly haters)
Come for the burgers, stay…for the rest of your life. Episode 2 of #Riverdale Season 2. It’s on. pic.twitter.com/1PuC8fi8Os— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 7, 2017
Nighthawks: Conservative street cop DaSilva reluctantly agrees to terminate an international terrorist who has demanded media attention. But DaSilva's "at-home" tactics are very much put to the challenge.
This one is probably moreso for the painting of the same name as witnessed by the script art
#Riverdale fans, if you see Kevin Keller, please tell him…DON’T GO IN THE WOODS! #prayforkevin pic.twitter.com/ZQqwmPgnbR— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 13, 2017
The Watcher in the Woods: When a family moves to a country home, the young girls experience strange happenings that have a link to an occult event years past.
This might be the Halloween episode considering when it airs. And there might still be hope for any of you that wanted supernatural shenanigans
Only vague things have come out about season two:
-Betty will fight for Jughead
-Archie's life is going to change dramatically (no shit)
-Everyone gets to flirt with darkness!
-Hiram is a family man but also shady as fuck (no duh) and is operating at a higher level than compared to the street dealings of the Serpents
-A character named Toni Topaz will be introduced. She goes to Southside High and will be giving Jughead a tour of the school. This is known thanks to an audition tape from Lorelei Linklater (daughter of Richard) hitting the internet
---
Both the show and Cole Sprouse managed to snag prestigious Teen Choice Award nominations. I'm betting lots of Bughead/Sprousehart people will be spamming the votes
Not that #MamaCoop would FORCE you to vote for anything in particular!!!— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) June 21, 2017
🏆 #Riverdale 🏆 @colesprouse @TeenChoiceFOX pic.twitter.com/tD3jdkHWz2
---
Some of the cast were at the MMVA's
#Riverdale represents! Loved seeing @hayleauLaw, @ashabrom & @kj_apa at the #MMVAs https://t.co/MPbEYChC7J pic.twitter.com/l5PYp9SG18— HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 19, 2017
KJ Apa introduced Lorde
Hayley (Valerie) and Asha (Melody)
Asha & Hayleau at the 2017 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards. [part 3] 📷 #MMVAs #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/zfoHumhPxz— Riverdale Source (@RiverdaleSource) June 19, 2017
the show comes back October 11. I'm ready for this mess
Couple things...why isnt Jughead asexual? Isnt he suppose to be?
Also Cheryl is queen!!!!!!!
I freaking love this dramatic ass show and yes I am 30 years old lmao. I cannot wait for next season! Is it gonna be on the CW still or just on netflix??
If you're in the US then the show will continue to be on the CW. For international viewers, I think they will continue to get it on Netflix the day after the US airing.
also i hope they go with someone who isn't dove cameron for sabrina, but she seems to be the fan fave?
kj, tho...sis ,,,,
But lol, I agree about the facial hair. He looks all cherubic or something when he's shaved
I wonder how far down the gothy, VC ANdrews, cryptic grandma route they will go. Honestly though I just want more Alice and the FP/ Jughead dynamic, the other stuff anything goes I guess.
I'd be happier if they got rid of Jughead too.
Betty and Veronica can stay.
Actually, what am I talking about? They can just ship Archie off to Chicago! It'll never happen, but I can dream
Either way, it's a lame ass cliffhanger.
But jesus, that really is a bad ratio
Though Robin Givens yelling at the sheriff in the finale gave me life, lol. Too bad they set her up as crooked too