Kev

Riverdale Roundup: Table Read, Episode Titles, Cast Sightings & More




The cast gathered to do a table read of the first three episodes. All the regulars (plus Reggie's new actor, Charles Melton) are gathered with the exception of Luke Perry (whose character will probably in the hospital or hopefully dead), Skeet Ulrich (whose character will probably be in jail for awhile), and Ashleigh Murray (who is currently filming a movie in New York, but the writers would probably continue to neglect her even if she wasn't)

But for the most part, everyone is in Vancouver or heading there as filming starts tomorrow!

The tradition of naming episode titles after movies continues and even though the synopsis of the original film usually has nothing to do with the episode, it's still fun to speculate. Repeat, these are the original movie synopsis. THEY ARE NOT THE EPISODE SYNOPSIS



A Kiss Before Dying: A ruthless college student resorts to murder in a futile attempt to marry an heiress.

Notably, this film features a pregnant woman being murdered (so there's hope for all you Polly haters)



Nighthawks: Conservative street cop DaSilva reluctantly agrees to terminate an international terrorist who has demanded media attention. But DaSilva's "at-home" tactics are very much put to the challenge.

This one is probably moreso for the painting of the same name as witnessed by the script art



The Watcher in the Woods: When a family moves to a country home, the young girls experience strange happenings that have a link to an occult event years past.

This might be the Halloween episode considering when it airs. And there might still be hope for any of you that wanted supernatural shenanigans


Only vague things have come out about season two:
-Betty will fight for Jughead
-Archie's life is going to change dramatically (no shit)
-Everyone gets to flirt with darkness!
-Hiram is a family man but also shady as fuck (no duh) and is operating at a higher level than compared to the street dealings of the Serpents
-A character named Toni Topaz will be introduced. She goes to Southside High and will be giving Jughead a tour of the school. This is known thanks to an audition tape from Lorelei Linklater (daughter of Richard) hitting the internet

---

Both the show and Cole Sprouse managed to snag prestigious Teen Choice Award nominations. I'm betting lots of Bughead/Sprousehart people will be spamming the votes






---

Some of the cast were at the MMVA's




KJ Apa introduced Lorde


Hayley (Valerie) and Asha (Melody)





source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10
the show comes back October 11. I'm ready for this mess
Tagged: , , , ,