Riverdale Roundup: Table Read, Episode Titles, Cast Sightings & More

omg thank you for making this post OP! I just binged watch this last night!



( warning possible spoilers below)



Couple things...why isnt Jughead asexual? Isnt he suppose to be?



Also Cheryl is queen!!!!!!!



I freaking love this dramatic ass show and yes I am 30 years old lmao. I cannot wait for next season! Is it gonna be on the CW still or just on netflix?? Reply

Jugheads asexuality is a new thing and the writers didn't want to adapt it even though the actor did. But it should come to no surprise, it's a CW show with teens, they live and breathe shippers. Reply

Yeah, there's no way the CW would pass up on the chance to have sex scenes and romances. That's not what they're about when it comes to these TVD, Riverdale, 90210 shows. People just need to accept it. Those shows cater to a very specific demographic. Reply

the actual asexuality identity is new but Jughead in the comics rarely dated and disliked romance in general. They didn't even try to get that aspect of his personality in there. Reply

It made me laugh when Chip Zdarsky basically said something like "Don't hold your breath for asexual Jughead on the CW cause he's definitely gonna fuck" Reply

Ha, no problem! It's sort of great that every time I make a post there's someone new who's just binge watched it. Thanks, Netflix!



If you're in the US then the show will continue to be on the CW. For international viewers, I think they will continue to get it on Netflix the day after the US airing. Reply

I just want Sabrina! And for Veronica to become the HBIC I need her to be. Reply

YAAAAS.



also i hope they go with someone who isn't dove cameron for sabrina, but she seems to be the fan fave? Reply

I can see Dove as a decent Sabrina but she has a netflix series so she is officially off the list. Reply

here for all of this! they need to sort veronica's boring ass character out. Reply

I am ready to let this trash back into my life. Reply

The acting on this show is horrendous but I know my ass will keep watching! Reply

FLAWLESS CAST. Reply

The Watcher in the Woods always freaked me out as a kid. Reply

So would you recommend it if I'm in the mood to get creeped out Reply

I mean it's a PG Disney movie, but there was a jump scare and occult stuff that creeped me out as a kid. Reply

Lili should win that stupid surfboard. She's the only one of the younger cast who can act Reply

mte Reply

Mte Reply

um no she's just as terrible as all of them. Reply

i think camila is okay but tea



kj, tho...sis ,,,, Reply

you spelled madelaine wrong Reply

soooo moose is one of my new coworkers lol at my part time job. he seems nice and looks a lot better with a bit of scruff lol. Reply

what is your job? Reply

we're in different departments but he's a bartender lol Reply

why you ontders gotta leave out all the good info man Reply

MIlk him for tea!!!



But lol, I agree about the facial hair. He looks all cherubic or something when he's shaved Reply

They made the Pussycats so incredibly boring. That needs to change.



I wonder how far down the gothy, VC ANdrews, cryptic grandma route they will go. Honestly though I just want more Alice and the FP/ Jughead dynamic, the other stuff anything goes I guess. Reply

Those two women look like they're going to dance practice Reply

I'd be happier if Archie was the one who'd gotten shot instead of Fred.



I'd be happier if they got rid of Jughead too.



Betty and Veronica can stay. Reply

jughead is literally unbearable oh my god Reply

also is fred dead officially? but lol mte Reply

I can only hope. I doubt it since there's no word about Molly Ringwald getting bumped. Not that I find her particularly compelling.



Actually, what am I talking about? They can just ship Archie off to Chicago! It'll never happen, but I can dream



Either way, it's a lame ass cliffhanger. Reply

Also Lili Reinhart looks like a cross between Katee Sackhoff and Brittany Murphy. That's pretty much all I see when I look at her. Reply

omg she does damn Reply

brittany murphy is all i can think of whenever i see her Reply

Or like a young Romola Garai Reply

Where are the black people in the cast photo? No black writers in it either hmm. Reply

For real. It's a sea of beige (save for Camila) Reply

Ya, that's alot of white people. But it's The CW so other than the sidelined underdeveloped black friend we aren't wanted. Reply

It's the CW. Reply

they had one black female writer last season who they gave josie's episode. apart from that it's very obvious the show is written by a bunch of middle aged white people. Reply

Is that writer still on the writing team?



But jesus, that really is a bad ratio Reply

Their one regular is in New York filming another project and the rest are underdeveloped supporting characters that the writers constantly forget about. They can definitely do better, but I'm not really holding my breath on them to change because insert that gif about expecting nothing and still being disappointed.



Though Robin Givens yelling at the sheriff in the finale gave me life, lol. Too bad they set her up as crooked too Reply

I hope Veronica's dialog is not so obnoxiously self-aware in season two. That line that referenced the Bechdel Test made me want to scream. Reply

