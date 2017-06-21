Comic Book Roundup
ComicList: New Comic Book Releases List for 06/21/2017
-Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #16
-Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 11 #8
-Aquaman #25
-Batwoman #4
-Green Arrow #25
-Trinity #10
-Wonder Woman Tasmanian Devil Special #1
-Charmed #4
-All-New Guardians Of The Galaxy #4
-Iceman #2
-Mighty Thor #20
-Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-Man #1
-X-Men Gold #6
MARVEL Teases Return Of the FANTASTIC... TWO?!
-Thing cover with a 2 on his belt instead of a 4
-Tag line reads "It takes 2"
Best Shots Review: AQUAMAN 'Goes From Dark Horse Hit To Full Tilt Blockbuster In The Tense, Sexy, Epic #25' (10/10)
-Aquaman is a BEAUTIFUL comic issue
-The story is great
-If you want to jump on, now is the time
KINGSMAN Jumps From MARVEL to IMAGE, Recruits New Creative Team
-Brand new creative team
-Image has the rights and the book is leaving Marvel
DC COMICS Full SEPTEMBER 2017 Solicitations
Suicide Squad #26
“KILL YOUR DARLINGS” finale! Inspired by Amanda Waller’s twisted vision of control, international Suicide Squads descend upon metahuman populations around the world. The People’s astonishing endgame is finally laid bare, prompting Harley Quinn to take an unbelievable action to save the world from the Suicide Squad’s own dark imitators. Don’t miss this oversize anniversary issue!
ACTION COMICS #987
“THE OZ EFFECT” part one! The agents of the mysterious Mr. Oz begin to move as the Man of Steel works to stop the chaos they unleash in Metropolis and across the globe. But when Mr. Oz steps from the shadows his identity rocks the Last Son of Krypton to his core. The story that began in DC Universe: Rebirth #1 begins to end here!
BATGIRL #15
“Summer of Lies” part two! Just as Batgirl and Nightwing discover which villain from their past has returned, they realize something worse…it was all a trap! When everything they thought they knew comes crashing down, will they be able to confront their true feelings for each other?
SUPERGIRL #13
“EMERALD ERADICATION” finale! It’s the final showdown between Supergirl and Emerald Empress. Supergirl’s life has been torn asunder and she’s not going to let Emerald Empress get away with it. But is it too late to repair the damage and remain the hero she’s built herself to be?
BOMBSHELLS UNITED #1
The Bombshells are back in an all-new series! As our new tale begins, the year is 1943, and Wonder Woman is called to Arizona for help by two young girls named Cassie Sandsmark and Donna Troy! The girls’ friends and families are being displaced from their homes and forced into internment camps! To save them, can Wonder Woman fight against the same people she once fought alongside?
New WONDER WOMAN Creative Team Coming In September 2017
-James Robinson on writing duty
-Carlos Pagulyan and Emanuela Lupacchino on art
-6 issue arc
-Will deal with the Rebirth cliffhanger that Wonder Woman has a secret brother
-Big bad will be cosmic
-No word on why WW has yet to lock down a full time creative team
WONDER WOMAN To Clash With CONAN - With GAIL SIMONE Writing
-She is writing a 1 off issue where WW crosses over with Conan
At least you'll get Dick/Kory in the Titans tv series.
I'm very sad that I guess they're building up to break up Dick and Shawn to put Dick back together with Barbara. It's just VERY hard for me to get into post-New52 Dick/Babs. THE AGE SWITCH IS NOT OK!!! BARBARA SHOULD BE OLDER THAN DICK!! IT IS LAW!
Batman was fine. I think the Joker vs Riddler story will be entertaining enough. But like what could Bruce have POSSIBLY have done that would be this big deep dark secret? ALSO? How did Bruce and Selina go from his proposal in the rain on the roof to this post-coital cuddling in bed somewhere? That means Selina said yes, right? And now Bruce is like "wait but before you for reals accept, let me tell you this story about my past that no one else knows!"? Idk.
I'm putting off reading Green Arrow because I know Ollie and Dinah are breaking up. I'm pretty sure they'll get back together after Ollie finishes the cross country trip he's going to be on during the next story arc. BUT STILL. I DON'T LIKE OLLIE AND DINAH AT ODDS.
Iceman #2 was decent enough.
I'm curious as to what Alonso just tweeted about the FF. I miss Sue and Johnny. Ben and Reed can stay away, though!
It's a narrative choice... and I understand it. It can even be effective, sometimes.
This time it wasn't. At least not to me.
f4 better come back soon! i miss them.
also i swear if diana/clark end up as a thing again ugh. and as much as i want more dick/babs not like this. give me old school dick/babs pls
but i'm a bitter bitch who hated burnside and hasn't read any babs since
supersons remain FUN AND FLAWLESS. i am ready for jon to meet the teen titans lmao he's been complaining about it since like issue #2
the conclusion to superman: black dawn arc was a lot of fun, i'm gonna miss hamilton county. & i hope we get to see more of kathy in the future
THE TRAVESTY!!!!!!!! This was prerebirth, but based on his Grayson book he cowrote he def Gets Them
Also, there is no way Clark/Diana are going to get back unless Clark abandons Lois and his child. It's a thing in rebirth.
I've yet to read the released Wonder Woman / Tasmanian Devil from today.
I'm living for the WONDERTREV kiss. I'm also living for the fucking Diana subduing Barbara Ann. I NEED MOAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It feels weird not seeing Diana with her lasso. And Cale ends ups alone HAHAHHAA!
Good to see they're still dressing Harley Quinn like a Juggalette.
Considering it's [Spoiler (click to open)]Betty, I don't know how I feel. Killing them off would've been really big for sure
I'm so not into the new WW writing team. I just have a bad feeling. :/