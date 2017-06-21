WonderWoman

Comic Book Roundup




-Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #16
-Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 11 #8
-Aquaman #25
-Batwoman #4
-Green Arrow #25
-Trinity #10
-Wonder Woman Tasmanian Devil Special #1
-Charmed #4
-All-New Guardians Of The Galaxy #4
-Iceman #2
-Mighty Thor #20
-Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-Man #1
-X-Men Gold #6





-Thing cover with a 2 on his belt instead of a 4
-Tag line reads "It takes 2"





-Aquaman is a BEAUTIFUL comic issue
-The story is great
-If you want to jump on, now is the time





-Brand new creative team
-Image has the rights and the book is leaving Marvel





Suicide Squad #26

“KILL YOUR DARLINGS” finale! Inspired by Amanda Waller’s twisted vision of control, international Suicide Squads descend upon metahuman populations around the world. The People’s astonishing endgame is finally laid bare, prompting Harley Quinn to take an unbelievable action to save the world from the Suicide Squad’s own dark imitators. Don’t miss this oversize anniversary issue!

ACTION COMICS #987

“THE OZ EFFECT” part one! The agents of the mysterious Mr. Oz begin to move as the Man of Steel works to stop the chaos they unleash in Metropolis and across the globe. But when Mr. Oz steps from the shadows his identity rocks the Last Son of Krypton to his core. The story that began in DC Universe: Rebirth #1 begins to end here!

BATGIRL #15

“Summer of Lies” part two! Just as Batgirl and Nightwing discover which villain from their past has returned, they realize something worse…it was all a trap! When everything they thought they knew comes crashing down, will they be able to confront their true feelings for each other?

SUPERGIRL #13

“EMERALD ERADICATION” finale! It’s the final showdown between Supergirl and Emerald Empress. Supergirl’s life has been torn asunder and she’s not going to let Emerald Empress get away with it. But is it too late to repair the damage and remain the hero she’s built herself to be?

BOMBSHELLS UNITED #1

The Bombshells are back in an all-new series! As our new tale begins, the year is 1943, and Wonder Woman is called to Arizona for help by two young girls named Cassie Sandsmark and Donna Troy! The girls’ friends and families are being displaced from their homes and forced into internment camps! To save them, can Wonder Woman fight against the same people she once fought alongside?







-James Robinson on writing duty
-Carlos Pagulyan and Emanuela Lupacchino on art
-6 issue arc
-Will deal with the Rebirth cliffhanger that Wonder Woman has a secret brother
-Big bad will be cosmic
-No word on why WW has yet to lock down a full time creative team






-She is writing a 1 off issue where WW crosses over with Conan


Source: 1 2
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , ,