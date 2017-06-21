Comic Book Roundup





dick and babs, why?

At least you'll get Dick/Kory in the Titans tv series.

true 😎

ugh i hope dick/kory stays the fuck away from rebirth. they were cute in the 2003 cartoon but i am happy with them staying broken up permanently for the foreseeable future

Lmaooo

So far I've read Batman and Nightwing today.



I'm very sad that I guess they're building up to break up Dick and Shawn to put Dick back together with Barbara. It's just VERY hard for me to get into post-New52 Dick/Babs. THE AGE SWITCH IS NOT OK!!! BARBARA SHOULD BE OLDER THAN DICK!! IT IS LAW!



Batman was fine. I think the Joker vs Riddler story will be entertaining enough. But like what could Bruce have POSSIBLY have done that would be this big deep dark secret? ALSO? How did Bruce and Selina go from his proposal in the rain on the roof to this post-coital cuddling in bed somewhere? That means Selina said yes, right? And now Bruce is like "wait but before you for reals accept, let me tell you this story about my past that no one else knows!"? Idk.



I'm putting off reading Green Arrow because I know Ollie and Dinah are breaking up. I'm pretty sure they'll get back together after Ollie finishes the cross country trip he's going to be on during the next story arc. BUT STILL. I DON'T LIKE OLLIE AND DINAH AT ODDS.

I'd be highly surprised if they got Babs/Dick back together full time. That hasn't happened in what feels like 10 years.

tbh i can't get into anything post nu-52 babs in genral, burnside killed it for me /sobs

Iceman



I'm curious as to what Alonso just tweeted about the FF. I miss Sue and Johnny. Ben and Reed can stay away, though! I've spoke nothing but praises for Mark Waid's Archie... and while I hesitate to call it criticism... I must say that this latest issue left me SEVERELY underwhelmed.Iceman #2 was decent enough.I'm curious as to what Alonso just tweeted about the FF. I miss Sue and Johnny. Ben and Reed can stay away, though!

What about it left you underwhelmed?



The storytelling. How, really, only the last few pages actually dealt with the cliffhanger from the previous issue.



It's a narrative choice... and I understand it. It can even be effective, sometimes.



This time it wasn't. At least not to me. Reply

yas batman!! yas aquaman!!! yas the mr oz and tim stuff coming for action and detective comics!!



f4 better come back soon! i miss them.

Jon and Damian hiding in the cave dinosaur's butt and Alfred having to make them come out was amazing.

i'm so behind on all my comics right now :(



also i swear if diana/clark end up as a thing again ugh. and as much as i want more dick/babs not like this. give me old school dick/babs pls but i'm a bitter bitch who hated burnside and hasn't read any babs since Reply

Well Clark is married with a kid so that hookup wont be happening in main continuity until they reboot it again.

diana/clark got nuked because clark has a kid with lois and is married. it's a really big part of his rebirth story. diana/steve is pretty heavy in her comics right now. it's heavy wondertrev.

What is this Dick and babs nonsense

mte!!! they haven't actually 100% gotten together in the nu52/rebirth so IT ONLY MAKES SENSE FOR THEM TO DO IT NOW.

supersons remain FUN AND FLAWLESS. i am ready for jon to meet the teen titans lmao he's been complaining about it since like issue



the conclusion to superman: black dawn arc was a lot of fun, i'm gonna miss hamilton county. & i hope we get to see more of kathy in the future



I'M SO EXCITED FOR THE NEXT FEW ISSUES OF GREEN ARROW!!! especially the ollie and hal ones!!!! IT'S TIME THEY GOT THEIR FRIENDSHIP BACK ON TRACK. also anyone else think that was conner hawke in that ~flash forward~ page at the end of GA #25 ?!?!?!supersons remain FUN AND FLAWLESS. i am ready for jon to meet the teen titans lmao he's been complaining about it since like issue #2 the conclusion to superman: black dawn arc was a lot of fun, i'm gonna miss hamilton county. & i hope we get to see more of kathy in the future

That DickBabs cover... *Doesn't get hopes up*

yeah they've done this before in the past and it was nothing but red herrings, i won't believe it till i actually see it

Apparently Tom King wanted to write a DickBabs book, but DC SAID NO



THE TRAVESTY!!!!!!!! This was prerebirth, but based on his Grayson book he cowrote he def Gets Them Reply

I'm actually okay with Dick and Babs. I'm on the minority it seems.



Also, there is no way Clark/Diana are going to get back unless Clark abandons Lois and his child. It's a thing in rebirth.



I've yet to read the released Wonder Woman / Tasmanian Devil from today.



I'm living for the WONDERTREV kiss. I'm also living for the fucking Diana subduing Barbara Ann. I NEED MOAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It feels weird not seeing Diana with her lasso. And Cale ends ups alone HAHAHHAA! Reply

I now need to catch up on Justice League Rebirth because of the new plotline they are introducing in Wonder Woman. FUCK!

Except you don't lol. WWs plot started at the end of the New52 JL run (if you havent read that: DO! it is so good) Darkseid War and got brought up again in the Rebirth special never to be seen again until this upcoming September.

Okay. So ignore reading JL Rebirth?

You can since it doesn't impact the WW story. Imo JLrebirth has not been interesting at all which is sad since it was great during New52.

Neat gif OP.



Good to see they're still dressing Harley Quinn like a Juggalette. Reply

I'M SO ANGRY ABOUT JAMES ROBINSON BEING PUT ON WW. THIS IS GOING TO BE JOHN BYRNE ALL OVER AGAIN, I CAN FEEL IT IN MY BONES. also smh at the entire arc revolving around a shitty self insert from Johns.

Considering it's [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Betty So after beating the doom and gloom drum about how SOMEONE MAJOR WAS GONG TO DIE in Archie comics, I see they're massively backpedaling to just have the character flirt with death (aka I foresee a coma, recovery, trauma, etc storyline)Considering it's, I don't know how I feel. Killing them off would've been really big for sure

