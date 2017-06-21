Fifth Harmony interview with MTV: possibility to change their name, new album, etc.
Fifth Harmony opens up about how their secretive new album, ‘Down’ ft. Gucci Mane, which celeb they would love to collaborate with, their thoughts on updating their group’s name, and so much more!
00:14 Behind the scenes fun fact
00:51 The decision to work with Gucci
01:37 How the sound evolved for the group
02:45 Playing with different tones
03:47 Any thought to changing the name
05:18 Theme of Female Empowerment
07:14 Influences
08:27 The story that the new album is trying to tell
there's been speculations that 'down' could be a "buzz single" before the start of their new era. thoughts?
sources 1 2 3
Love our @MTV fam 💘 pic.twitter.com/LHktW0QZZz— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) June 20, 2017
Fifth Harmony rehearsing with choreographer Honey, who has previously worked with Beyonce! (via honeybits on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/lX76J6g8Dj— Fifth Harmony WWS (@FifthHarmonyWWS) June 16, 2017
and apparently, epic has been repeating in press releases that 'down' is the "first single" instead of "lead single" like they usually do with their artists
Give me an album if work from home rip offs as good as down and I'll be happy
ontd is being freaking harsh and quick on judging the single. unless you're bieber or taylor (even tho 2U is currently free falling), your music won't become an instant hit. especially by the way they've been "promoting" the song
"Down" remains a bop despite being "Work from Home" lite 2.0 tho.
Long as you're holding me down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
Long as you're holding me down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you
someone reliable (spilled some tea that turned out to be real in the past) on atrl posted this
So apparently, this song isn't being pushed by their team heavily at all (duh). Unlike the kudos their promotional team got for pushing WFH on radio. Any spins are largely due to radio stations spinning the song at their own will, or honoring fan requests. Allegedly, the song is correctly being billed as the first single but an interesting distinction being made within circles from Team Epic is the use of "FIRST" single, not "LEAD" single - essentially, being able to say this is the FIRST taste of Fifth Harmony as a quartet, but not necessary a LEAD single to help sell an album.
Whomever my radio friend was taking to said something along the lines of: it's largely why this "era" has seemed so blasé..they're not going to push hard on something that they don't really see as an album seller. Secondly, this is why ALL the girls have been able to push their solo side-endeavors even though they have a collective song out that isn't getting as much attention as it needs.
The source speculated that this gives them more time to work on the album while giving the Harmonizers something to focus on in the meantime...and timing wise, it was smart to drop SOMETHING just to capitalize on Normani being on DWTS and build off some sort of mutual promotion for both Camila's solo career and 4H. This "first" single was just a safe and care-free song to throw against the wall and see what stuck during the summer months.
1. iTunes banners and stuff like that is a little Epic and A LOT of Maverick. May I remind you that they are one of the best management companies in the industry; hence their hugely successful clients. It's obvious budget was held back on that front.
2. GMA was obviously a joint deal with DWTS. Basically no one does all their promo on one program of one channel. Anyone with basic knowledge and intelligence will understand that pop music, which is meant for a wide audience, needs to be marketed over a broad range of shows and networks. No one promotes a lead single of a rather big pop star on one single show.
3. It was confirmed that they signed a new and bigger deal with Epic/Sony/Syco and that they had a bigger budget. The fact that they didn't get a nice video or a radio deal is self-explanatory when you know that information.
4. They're also signed to Syco. Doesn't it seem weird that there was ZERO international promo. You know very well Simon would have at least slipped some low key promo or pushed to fly them over if he needed it to be a hit. They've gone abroad for both album leads and remaining singles. Not for Down.
5. Y'all are also overestimating 5H. While a lot of us hate to admit it, they are as known as they should be. + losing the member with most exposure, they needed to establish themselves once again before moving forward, and it's working REALLY well right now. Y'all know I would die for them so this is everything but shade.
6. The music video director is also one of the biggest clues. When WFH smashed, Epic/Maverick ran to Director X to make AIMH. And Director X costs money. They aren't as established as you think so an amazing video is important, and their team know that.
7. A lot of Epic acts announce the album with the single, or at least the title. This is so that it can be mentioned on all upcoming single promo. The fact no word has come on the album is a clear indication as well that the whole thing isn't ready.
8. Also I can't at y'all acting at the whole social media thing as being high budget and big promo. That cost nearly NOTHING. Anyone can do that.
9. And for the ones asking why they would bother releasing it (and you're a troll and haven't accepted the clear reasons above: yes, Epic and Mav hoped the hype would make this a cute hit, but there was nearly nothing to lose.
10. Mike was right about a masterplan. This is helping them build their public image as a foursome. That's almost more important than the music itself.
11. They also saw that despite WFH being huge, it didn't sell the album, so obviously they're going to try something new. They just wanted a cute hit.
12. And then a bunch of other signs. They missed the MMVAs to perform at a radio show. This clearly indicates they didn't need to get people buying it, they believed it was worth building a good relationship with radio instead. It's really smart to do some radio promo before the real lead.
