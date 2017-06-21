Fifth Harmony interview with MTV: possibility to change their name, new album, etc.

and another user made some good points



1. iTunes banners and stuff like that is a little Epic and A LOT of Maverick. May I remind you that they are one of the best management companies in the industry; hence their hugely successful clients. It's obvious budget was held back on that front.

2. GMA was obviously a joint deal with DWTS. Basically no one does all their promo on one program of one channel. Anyone with basic knowledge and intelligence will understand that pop music, which is meant for a wide audience, needs to be marketed over a broad range of shows and networks. No one promotes a lead single of a rather big pop star on one single show.

3. It was confirmed that they signed a new and bigger deal with Epic/Sony/Syco and that they had a bigger budget. The fact that they didn't get a nice video or a radio deal is self-explanatory when you know that information.

4. They're also signed to Syco. Doesn't it seem weird that there was ZERO international promo. You know very well Simon would have at least slipped some low key promo or pushed to fly them over if he needed it to be a hit. They've gone abroad for both album leads and remaining singles. Not for Down.

5. Y'all are also overestimating 5H. While a lot of us hate to admit it, they are as known as they should be. + losing the member with most exposure, they needed to establish themselves once again before moving forward, and it's working REALLY well right now. Y'all know I would die for them so this is everything but shade.

6. The music video director is also one of the biggest clues. When WFH smashed, Epic/Maverick ran to Director X to make AIMH. And Director X costs money. They aren't as established as you think so an amazing video is important, and their team know that.

7. A lot of Epic acts announce the album with the single, or at least the title. This is so that it can be mentioned on all upcoming single promo. The fact no word has come on the album is a clear indication as well that the whole thing isn't ready.

8. Also I can't at y'all acting at the whole social media thing as being high budget and big promo. That cost nearly NOTHING. Anyone can do that.

9. And for the ones asking why they would bother releasing it (and you're a troll and haven't accepted the clear reasons above: yes, Epic and Mav hoped the hype would make this a cute hit, but there was nearly nothing to lose.

10. Mike was right about a masterplan. This is helping them build their public image as a foursome. That's almost more important than the music itself.

11. They also saw that despite WFH being huge, it didn't sell the album, so obviously they're going to try something new. They just wanted a cute hit.

12. And then a bunch of other signs. They missed the MMVAs to perform at a radio show. This clearly indicates they didn't need to get people buying it, they believed it was worth building a good relationship with radio instead. It's really smart to do some radio promo before the real lead.

