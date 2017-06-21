natural beauty

Fifth Harmony interview with MTV: possibility to change their name, new album, etc.

Fifth Harmony opens up about how their secretive new album, ‘Down’ ft. Gucci Mane, which celeb they would love to collaborate with, their thoughts on updating their group’s name, and so much more!


00:14 Behind the scenes fun fact
00:51 The decision to work with Gucci
01:37 How the sound evolved for the group
02:45 Playing with different tones
03:47 Any thought to changing the name
05:18 Theme of Female Empowerment
07:14 Influences
08:27 The story that the new album is trying to tell








there's been speculations that 'down' could be a "buzz single" before the start of their new era. thoughts?
