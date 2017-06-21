How does that thing stay on her pussy Reply

Thread

Link

I just have a lot of questions about that ensemble Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

naturally forming pussy adhesive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's probably tucked firmly between her cheeks like a C-string. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's part of her body, her pussy can consume it and spit it out at will





R E S P E C T Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a bespoke merkin, du-u-uh...! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg wow thank you for introducing me to this fellow Persian queen Reply

Thread

Link

a moody jam Reply

Thread

Link

Let me bop this this and look up that porn stars bussy pics Reply

Thread

Link

Damn slay a bit sis! I'm sold! Reply

Thread

Link

Neat Reply

Thread

Link

And by neat I mean I'm downloading/youtubing everything now lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sevdaliza's slaying as usual

i didn't know that sagat was that short Reply

Thread

Link

He's short, but I also think she is abnormally tall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnnnnnnn Reply

Thread

Link

Beautiful. She's working with some interesting sounds. Reply

Thread

Link

Her music isn't really my cup of tea, but the visual performance aspect is aesthetically mesmerizing! Reply

Thread

Link

ty for this. been looking for new music and she's great. Reply

Thread

Link

Her instrumentals are always so gorgeous, like her. A couple of moments where that warble she's doing sounds off, but that beat is hypnotizing. That Other Girl is still awesome imo. Ugh and Human and Marilyn Monroe. I'm tripping forgetting those.



Edited at 2017-06-22 12:39 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she's so captivating Reply

Thread

Link

She is truly one of the best visual artists out there, this is one of my fave videos of the year



Reply

Thread

Link

Her visuals are insane, even her instagram stories are artistic. Amandine has such a cool concept. Some of the stock video titles she put on shutterstock had me dying: "Confident Ethnic Woman Leather Suit Umbrella". The song also slays my miserable life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Few weeks ago she randomly posted an instastory from the Red Square and I. WAS. SHOOK.

Her music videos are one of those that you rewatch at 5AM after a long night of partying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also she's coming to Moscow and my friend has free tickets but I ain't got no money to travel ughhhh. Last years I missed FKA twigs for the same reason. Reply

Thread

Link

If it's any consolation, there's a full pro-shot show on YT:

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG THAAANKS, going to watch it on a big TV Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she keeps on popping up on my last.fm mix station. i should stream her album. Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD, if you could film a video like this with your favorite porn star, who would it be?



Sean Lawless would be my pick lol Reply

Thread

Link

why choose only one? antonio black, isiah maxwell, ace rockwood, oliver strelly, timo hardy and jason brown, but ask me tomorrow and i'm sure it will be different. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my persian princess!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

im new to her. human is lovely. Reply

Thread

Link