June 21st, 2017, 07:30 pm pervertedlikeme Sevdaliza - Bluecid (Music Video) Iranian-Dutch-Goddess Sevdaliza ballroom dances with gay porn actor François Sagat in "Bluecid". Her debut album ISON was just released in April and it is life-changing.Source.
R E S P E C T
i didn't know that sagat was that short
Edited at 2017-06-22 12:39 am (UTC)
Her music videos are one of those that you rewatch at 5AM after a long night of partying
Sean Lawless would be my pick lol