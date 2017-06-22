Halima Aden on the cover of Allure magazine
From Refugee camp to the cover of @Allure_magazine ! Thank you for the opportunity of a life time ! I am so beyond grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BBv8NUFwUF— Halima Aden (@Kinglimaa) June 20, 2017
Excerpts from the article:
- Born in a refugee camp in Kenya but later moved to Minnesota at the age of 8
- Talks about entering the miss Minnesota USA pageant and how the organisers allowed her to dress modestly for the swimsuit portion
- Started wearing the hijab at 8
- Tells the interviewer not all Muslim women wear the hijab and her decision to do so is based on how she chooses to interpret Islam
- Says the hijab protects her from scrutiny over her appearance
Theres also a cute video of her showing young Muslim girls how to model included in the article
Sources 1 2
SOMALI QUEEN!
Black Muslims are slaying!
but she's a model and was in a pageant?
Edited at 2017-06-22 12:00 am (UTC)
She became a model long after she began wearing it too.
edit: She does! https://www.instagram.com/kinglimaa/
Edited at 2017-06-22 12:21 am (UTC)
Why are soo many Somali women some of the most gorgeous women around? I have seen SO many Somali women who are beyond beaufiful. Hands down some of the most beautiful women in existence tbh