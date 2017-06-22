craft

Halima Aden on the cover of Allure magazine




Excerpts from the article:

  • Born in a refugee camp in Kenya but later moved to Minnesota at the age of 8

  • Talks about entering the miss Minnesota USA pageant and how the organisers allowed her to dress modestly for the swimsuit portion

  • Started wearing the hijab at 8

  • Tells the interviewer not all Muslim women wear the hijab and her decision to do so is based on how she chooses to interpret Islam

  • Says the hijab protects her from scrutiny over her appearance



Theres also a cute video of her showing young Muslim girls how to model included in the article


Sources 1 2

SOMALI QUEEN!

Tagged: , ,